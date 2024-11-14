SUBSCRIBE
Healthcare Chatbots Market Size to Reach US$ 593.5 Million by 2030

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global healthcare chatbots market size is estimated to be valued at USD 230.0 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 593.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics
Increasing adoption of virtual assistants for disease prognosis and fitness recommendation is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Chatbots offer 24/7 availability to patients for basic session without having an actual medical doctor. They can recognize clinical terminologies and help patients through answering normally asked health associated queries. Moreover, chatbots are useful tool for hospitals and clinics. They can handle a large volumes of patient inquiries by answering common questions. This reduces useless footfall and minimizes administrative workload.
Market Trends
Adoption of superior AI and device learning technologies: Major players within the market are focusing on developing sophisticated chatbots using advanced technologies. Advanced chatbots have the potential to adapt their responses based on previous conversational data, improving their communique abilities.

Integration of chatbots with wearable gadgets: Companies are integrating chatbots with wearable fitness gadgets to offer personalised health advice and help based on clinical information accrued through devices. This integration in chatbots helps to monitor patients remotely and offer well timed guidance.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$230.0 million

Estimated Value by 2030

$593.5million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%

Historical Data

2017–2021

Forecast Period

2023–2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Application, By End User, By Deployment:

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

 Growth Drivers

• Increasing adoption of healthcare chatbots

• The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic)

Restraints & Challenges

• Concerns regarding the data privacy

• Lack of acceptance or integration

Market Opportunities

One of the key opportunities in the healthcare chatbot market is symptom testing and medication assistance. Chatbots help patients monitor their symptoms by asking relevant questions and providing a diagnosis. It can help patients better understand their symptoms and recommend appropriate medicine or consult a doctor. This will reduce the burden on health care providers and reduce costs. Chatbots are available 24/7 to help patients with non-emergency health problems.
Another important opportunity is the use of chatbots for scheduling appointments and providing general medical advice. Chatbots can help book and reschedule appointments with doctors based on availability. They provide basic medical advice by answering general health questions and direct patients to relevant health information. Chatbots help hospitals and clinics improve scheduling processes. They provide convenient virtual assistance to patients for non-essential services. This will help improve access to care and response times.

Key Market Takeaways

The global healthcare chatbot market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of AI chatbots in the healthcare industry.

Based on end user, the patient segment will account for the largest share and is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

Competitor Insights
- Sensely Inc.
- MD
- Buoy Health Inc.
- Healthtap Inc.
- Anthropic
- Baidu
- Babylon Healthcare Service Limited
- Infermedica
- PACT Care BV

Industry Insights in Chatbots Market
The release of advanced LLMs such as GPT-4 occurred in early 2023, expanding the capabilities of Chat. These LLM-powered chatbots can handle more complex questions.

Domain-Specific Chatbots: Companies are developing chatbots tailored to specific industries to provide more relevant and efficient help, such as healthcare, finance, and customer support. This shift towards specialization addresses the limitations of general-purpose chatbots. Customer satisfaction has also improved. Customized LLM-based models are becoming the standard for businesses looking for sophisticated customer service solutions.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Application:

    • Symptoms Check
    • Medical and Drug Information Assistance
    • Appointment Scheduling and Monitoring
    • Other Applications

By End User:

    • Healthcare Providers
    • Healthcare Payers
    • Patients
    • Other End Users

By Deployment:

    • Cloud-based
    • On-premise

By Geography:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

