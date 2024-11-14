Healthcare Chatbots Market Size to Reach US$ 593.5 Million by 2030

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global healthcare chatbots market size is estimated to be valued at USD 230.0 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 593.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.



Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of virtual assistants for disease prognosis and fitness recommendation is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Chatbots offer 24/7 availability to patients for basic session without having an actual medical doctor. They can recognize clinical terminologies and help patients through answering normally asked health associated queries. Moreover, chatbots are useful tool for hospitals and clinics. They can handle a large volumes of patient inquiries by answering common questions. This reduces useless footfall and minimizes administrative workload.

Market Trends

Adoption of superior AI and device learning technologies: Major players within the market are focusing on developing sophisticated chatbots using advanced technologies. Advanced chatbots have the potential to adapt their responses based on previous conversational data, improving their communique abilities. Integration of chatbots with wearable gadgets: Companies are integrating chatbots with wearable fitness gadgets to offer personalised health advice and help based on clinical information accrued through devices. This integration in chatbots helps to monitor patients remotely and offer well timed guidance. Healthcare Chatbots Market Report Coverage



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $230.0 million Estimated Value by 2030 $593.5million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, By End User, By Deployment: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing adoption of healthcare chatbots • The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) Restraints & Challenges • Concerns regarding the data privacy • Lack of acceptance or integration Market Opportunities One of the key opportunities in the healthcare chatbot market is symptom testing and medication assistance. Chatbots help patients monitor their symptoms by asking relevant questions and providing a diagnosis. It can help patients better understand their symptoms and recommend appropriate medicine or consult a doctor. This will reduce the burden on health care providers and reduce costs. Chatbots are available 24/7 to help patients with non-emergency health problems.

Key Market Takeaways The global healthcare chatbot market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of AI chatbots in the healthcare industry. Based on end user, the patient segment will account for the largest share and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. Competitor Insights

- Sensely Inc.

- MD

- Buoy Health Inc.

- Healthtap Inc.

- Anthropic

- Baidu

- Babylon Healthcare Service Limited

- Infermedica

- PACT Care BV

Industry Insights in Chatbots Market

The release of advanced LLMs such as GPT-4 occurred in early 2023, expanding the capabilities of Chat. These LLM-powered chatbots can handle more complex questions. Domain-Specific Chatbots: Companies are developing chatbots tailored to specific industries to provide more relevant and efficient help, such as healthcare, finance, and customer support. This shift towards specialization addresses the limitations of general-purpose chatbots. Customer satisfaction has also improved. Customized LLM-based models are becoming the standard for businesses looking for sophisticated customer service solutions.



Medical and Drug Information Assistance



Appointment Scheduling and Monitoring



Other Applications By End User: Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers



Patients



Other End Users By Deployment: Cloud-based



On-premise By Geography: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Find Most Trending Related Reports: Global medical terminology software market is expected to reach US$ 5,231.5 Mn by 2030, from US$ 1,439.9 Mn in 2023, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The global real world data (RWD) market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.59 Bn in 2023 to US$ 4.07 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%. The increasing adoption of RWD in drug development and approvals, market access, and post-market surveillance is driving the growth of the market. The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 54,385.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

