Healthcare Biometrics Market to Reach USD 86.79 Billion to 2033

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global healthcare biometrics market size was valued at USD 12.61 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 86.79 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2033.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/6459

Healthcare Biometrics Market Key Takeaways

• The fingerprint recognition segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 39.18%.

• The iris recognition segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period.

• The single-factor authentication segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 64.14% 2023.

• The multimodal authentication segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

• The patient identification & tracking segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 35.11% in 2023.

• The medical record security & data protection segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the healthcare biometrics market with a market share of 37.06% in 2023.

• U.S. dominated the market of North America in 2023 with a market share of 83.19%.

• Europe healthcare biometrics market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry as it had a market share of 28.11% in 2023.

• Asia Pacific held a market share of 23.03% in 2023.

The rising demand for proper medical storage that poses the user’s identity and ensures the patient’s safety using biometrics with the help of physical characteristics, contributes to the potential growth of the healthcare biometric market.

Biometrics is an identification technology which collects biological attributes that are unique to individuals in physical and behavioural characteristics to store data such as DNA, ear, eyes (iris, retinal & scleral vein), face, finger geometry, fingerprint, galt, hand geometry, heartbeat, signature, vascular and voice. This digitalization is transforming the healthcare industry by increasing speed and precision for healthcare providers, improving patient outcomes and even saving lives.

Many organizations in healthcare utilize facial recognition technology with electronic health records, the identity verification process gets faster and more accurate, thus reducing queues and minimizing errors, an accurate recognition of faces in photos, videos, and persons. Moreover, the healthcare biometrics market has witnessed significant growth in advanced technology regarding how patients receive care and communicate with care teams, it also reduces mundane administrative tasks that lead to human errors.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Trends:

• The biometrics landscape is still transforming and expanding every day. Artificial intelligence is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the accuracy and detection of biometrics.

• Integration of MFA (multi-factor authentication) is anticipated to be adopted highly, it is a combination of facial recognition, voice analysis, iris scans and even gait recognition, which provides strong security.

• Implementation of liveness detection technology will be witnessed such as eye blinking or challenge-response mechanisms to ensure a genuine user behind the biometric device.

• Biometrics will also be used for remote patient monitoring, where sensors collect biometric data such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen levels to monitor patients’ health. This results in improving patient outcomes and reduces the need for in-person appointments.

Takeaways for your business

The combination of biometrics and healthcare can solve two significant problems: patient matching and patient identification. However, there are things to consider when installing this technology. Violate user data privacy, and you are in trouble. Install a solution that is not compatible with your existing systems, and you are in trouble again. Fail to gather high-quality biometrics profiles of all users, and the system will not deliver on expectations.

To get the best out of biometrics solutions in healthcare, perform a comprehensive assessment of your infrastructure, follow data storage and usage regulations, and work with a reliable vendor who will support you in case of any malfunctioning.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 15.63 billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 86.79 billion Growth rate CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2033 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2033 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, type, application, end-use, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Key companies profiled NEC Corporation, Thales, Fujitsu, HID Global Corporation, IDEMIA, BIO-key International, Aware, Inc., Imprivata, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full latest Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6459

Healthcare in Biometrics types

• Fingerprints: this is the oldest and the most well-developed method of biometric authentication. It is also the most commonly used type. Fingerprints can be collected using optical or thermal techniques. The resulting print is enhanced and processed with sophisticated algorithms to build a digital biometric template. We all see this identifier in phones and door panels.

• Voice recognition: the way our voice sounds depends on the physical structure of our mouth and throat, and our habits. A voiceprint (or spectrogram) is used to compare voices and identify the speaker. It is created by analyzing the sound’s frequency, duration, and amplitude. Telephone-based service portals often use this recognition modality to identify customers. For this system to work, users need to say a predefined phrase or provide an extended speech sample.

• Facial recognition: a facial structure is what people usually use to recognize each other. This is also a common biometrics technology suitable for surveillance applications. You can build a simple facial recognition system using a digital camera and specialized software. For more complex setups, you can add an infrared light emitter. Facial recognition applications analyze over 80 points on the human face to decide if it’s a match.

• Iris scan: iris-based recognition is performed using an iris scanner, a digital camera, and image processing software. To make this identification more reliable, one can add extra features, such as liveness detection (for example, the user is asked to blink). An iris has 200 reference points that are matched during identification instead of only 70 in fingerprints.

• Retinal scan: retinal patterns are located deep inside the eye, a spot which a regular camera can’t reach. This recognition method requires a retinal scanner, which scans retinal blood capillaries with near-infrared light. With all the technical complications surrounding this method, it is rather accurate. retina-based identification is 70 times more accurate than iris-based systems and 20,000 more accurate than fingerprints identification.

• DNA matching: forensic investigations extensively use DNA profiling. One can obtain a DNA sample through saliva, blood, buccal smear, etc. Even though this biometric modality is viewed as a reliable form of authentication, Israeli scientists demonstrated back in 2009 that it was possible to fabricate DNA. However, the same team conducted a test that could distinguish between fake and real DNA by analyzing DNA methylation patterns.

• Hand geometry: hand geometry readers capture a hand’s image and measure different features, including fingers’ length, width, thickness, and curvature. The performance of this identification system is not affected by skin conditions, but a hand’s shape can change when the subject ages or loses weight. Hand geometry is primarily used in attendance tracking and physical access applications.

• Signature recognition: biometric signature verification is not limited to letters’ shape. It also analyzes features such as writing pressure, inclination, and special coordinates. This method is popular in banks and other financial institutions.

• Body odor recognition: this is a relatively new recognition modality. Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Madrid started to explore body odor as a unique identifier in 2014. Dietary changes and diseases don’t impact this identification method. This technique is still in its infancy, but it shows promise. Body odor is impossible to replicate, making the technique highly secure. Also, simply passing by a sensor is less intrusive than the eye or fingerprint scanning.

Why biometrics are used in healthcare

Medical uses of biometrics aim to solve two main problems: patient matching and patient identification.

Highlighting the patient matching problem, Ben Moscovitch, Project Director for Health Information Technology at the Pew Charitable Trusts, said: “Research has shown that up to half of patient records may not be matched when transferred from one healthcare facility to another. This can harm patients. For example, if one record indicates that a patient has a particular allergy that is not documented in the other record, and the information is shared, and the patient is given a drug to which they are allergic.”

“Having duplicate records in the system can cost $96 to fix each duplicate record. It can cost up to $1,000 to remove data of two patients that have been comingled,” Moscovitch added. According to Moscovitch, biometrics can improve healthcare costs by eliminating patient mismatches.

Patient misidentification has been a persistent problem in healthcare facilities as well, and it brought a lot of grief to patients and lawsuits to hospitals. In one example, a patient received chemotherapy designated for another patient. The responsible nurse confirmed the patient’s ID from their wristband before administering the treatment. Little did she know that there was another patient with the same first and last name in the hospital’s database. Luckily, the patient didn’t sustain much physical harm but they still sued the hospital and won.

With all these terrible events, the healthcare sector is looking for a new solid identification form. Biometrics are irrefutably unique identifiers that are attached to the patient and cannot be “lost.”

Advantages of biometrics in healthcare

• A reliable method of identification that cannot be stolen or forgotten like passwords

• Easy and convenient to use, as there is no need to carry a physical object

• A cheaper identification method in the long term, as it helps eliminate costly duplicates. Commenting on the promise of health biometrics, RightPatient Cofounder Michael Trader said: “Compared to manual methods of identification that lead to an 18% average duplicate record, $1.5 million annual losses in claim denials, and a significant impact on patient safety, health systems should not see any limitations in implementing biometrics to address these issues”

• Suitable for people with special needs. One study has shown that illiterate people are content to use biometric identification as they don’t have to reveal the fact that they can’t write

Disadvantages of biometrics in healthcare

• Medical organizations need to be careful about data security issues. If sensitive information is exposed, the consequences can be severe. If someone’s password got hacked, the person can easily replace it. But if biometrics data got exposed, you cannot change someone’s eyeballs or fingerprints. You will likely need to replace the identification system or exclude the victim

• It is often costly to acquire biometrics identification technology

• Physical damage can render the body part involved in biometrics unusable

Healthcare biometric market segment Insights

Technology Insights

The fingerprint recognition segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to significantly expand in the coming years. Fingerprints are a powerful biometric modality. They can correctly identify patients among millions of records. In the healthcare industry fingerprint recognition serves multiple essential functions. These include registering new patients, managing visitor access, ensuring accurate dispensing of medications, processing payments for medical claims, safeguarding patient privacy, and providing secure access to the premises.

Additionally, fingerprint biometrics ensures compliance with government regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and similar laws worldwide. As a result, patients and healthcare professionals feel confident about the privacy and security of their healthcare information.

• Researchers developed and tested a high-resolution fingerprint capture system for biometric recognition of newborns and young children in a non-randomized clinical trial. This system aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, the legal identity of all people worldwide, including birth registration, by 2030. Today, over 1 billion people worldwide are lacking in legal identity, and nearly one-half of these are children.

Type Insights

The single-factor authentication segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 64.14% 2023. The market share is significant as single factor authentication is widely used as a recognition system due to its accessibility and reliability. It is easy to set up and is less complicated to understand and use. With growing awareness about biometrics, medical institutes and hospitals in under-developed and developing countries have started to practice person authentications. Single-factor authentication is widely used in such settings due to its availability and ease of setting it up.

The multimodal authentication segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This market growth is attributed to multimodal authentication's enhanced security and authentication. Multimodal biometric systems provide robust identity verification, which aids in reducing the risks of medical identity thefts and safeguarding patient data. Multimodal authentication provides multiple-factor authentication, aiding in better security and data collection. These reasons are fueling the market growth of this segment.

Application Insights

The patient identification & tracking segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 35.11% in 2023. The factors responsible for this growth are the growing awareness and implementation of biometric systems in healthcare and other sectors. Biometrics collects accurate and secure patient identification data, which aids in proper tracking and helps in making better medical decisions-furthermore, biometrics aids in avoiding fraud of patient data and security breaches.

The medical record security & data protection segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Growth in the use of biometric systems has aided in safeguarding medical records. Medical records provide essential information to track patient progress and implement accurate medical decisions. Enhanced security of medical records further aids in avoiding fraud and data breaches. Therefore, these factors are responsible for the market growth of this segment.

End-User Insight

The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the healthcare biometric market. In hospitals and clinics, biometrics is used for a variety of purposes, including patient identification, access control, and even facilitating smart room assignments. By leveraging biometric technology, hospitals can create a more efficient and patient-centric environment. Fingerprint technology also allows approved clinicians to access patient data, replacing (easily stolen) card keys or (easily forgotten) PINs and passwords.

• In Rajasthan, the state government is actively implementing biometric attendance systems and CCTV cameras in government hospitals to enhance monitoring and accountability. These measures aim to improve healthcare services’ efficiency and responsibility.

As of the latest statistics, biometric attendance has been introduced in 96% of district hospitals, 99% of sub-district hospitals, and over 62% of satellite hospitals. Similarly, CCTV cameras have been installed in 96% of district hospitals, 100% of sub-district hospitals, and more than 62% of satellite hospitals. The goal is to ensure timely staff arrivals, benefiting patient care and overall hospital operations.

Geographical Insight

North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare biometrics market in 2023. The market is driven by the presence of significant key players and the rising demand for biometrics in the healthcare industry to prevent breaches. As incidents of fraudulent activity and misinformation continue to grow, there is a heightened demand for advanced biometric technology within healthcare systems. These sophisticated systems play a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of healthcare databases. By collecting registration information and patient data, they fortify defences against unethical breaches and ensure the security of sensitive information.

U.S. Healthcare Biometric Market Trends

In the United States, the healthcare biometrics market is experiencing rapid growth. As healthcare fraud becomes more prevalent, the market trends for biometric solutions are projected to rise. The adoption of user-friendly biometric devices aims to enhance data security and eliminate fraudulent activities.

• According to the United States Sentencing Commission, 67.6% of individuals sentenced for health care fraud were men.

Europe is expected to host the fastest-growing healthcare biometrics market in the coming years. An increase in R&D and technological advancement poised for significant growth in healthcare biometrics. Healthcare facilities in emerging economies are adopting biometric solutions, the implementations will enhance security and boost the overall growth of the healthcare biometrics market.

• The AI Act is the first-ever legal framework on AI within the European Union (EU). It addresses the risks associated with AI and positions Europe as a global leader in AI regulation. While the AI Act covers various applications, it places particular emphasis on regulating biometric technologies. These systems heavily rely on advanced algorithms and models.

Germany Healthcare Biometric Market Trends

Germany is considered the most visible biometric industry in the entire Europe. The main factor contributing to making Germany lead the biometric industry is the powerful information and communication technology (ICT). Privacy regulations are very strict in Germany, especially when it comes to processing and storing biometric data. Germany is expected to be well-placed to compete internationally.

• In Germany, law enforcement is embracing live facial recognition technology. Over the next 5-10 years, significant advancements in robust facial recognition capabilities are expected. However, alongside these developments, there’s a growing need for new biometrics laws to govern the responsible use of such technologies.

The healthcare biometrics market company insights

Some of the major players operating in the market are Bio-Key International, Digital, Persona, 3M Cogent, NEC Corporation, Suprema, Siemens AG., M2SYS LLC, Cross Match Technologies, IDEX Biometrics, Amphenol, Nymi and many more. These major players are undertaking various initiatives to increase the reach of their services and products and strengthen their market presence. Strategies such as partnerships and expansion activities are important in driving market growth.

• In May 2024, IDEX Biometrics received a production order from Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC), a top 10 global smart card manufacturer obtained a Letter of Approval (LoA) from Mastercard for its biometric payment card built on the IDEX Pay platform. This approval allows for the issuance and deployment of biometric cards worldwide.

• In June 2024, Körber and Nymi collaborated to create a contactless user authentication wearable device—the Nymi Band has been integrated into Körber’s pharmaceutical manufacturing execution system. The aim is to enhance security by safeguarding sensitive manufacturing data and processes in the pharmaceutical industry. The Nymi Band combines biometrics, continuous authentication, and multifactor authentication (MFA) for a seamless and secure experience in the workplace.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Top Key Companies:

• NEC Corporation

• Thales

• Fujitsu

• HID Global Corporation

• IDEMIA

• BIO-key International

• Aware, Inc.

• Imprivata, Inc.

• Suprema, Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Recent Developments

Healthcare Biometric Market Recent Development

• In July 2024, the Observer Research Foundation claimed, early childhood biometrics play a crucial role. This segment tracks the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in India, focusing on reproductive, maternal, neonatal, and child health and nutrition. Researchers explore how biometrics can enhance healthcare outcomes for the youngest members of our society.

• In August 2024, In a recent study published in Nature Machine Intelligence, researchers emphasize the importance of responsible machine learning datasets, particularly in biometrics and healthcare. They audited over 100 datasets, revealing universal susceptibility to fairness, privacy, and regulatory compliance issues. Their insights are crucial for the ongoing evolution of AI technologies.

• In February 2024, Imprivata, Inc. a digital identity company announced the launch of Biometric Patient Identity, a facial recognition solution developed for healthcare institutes in order to ensure efficient and accurate patient identification. The product allowed healthcare providers in identifying patient securely and accurately, mitigating the risk of medical errors.

• In November 2022, NEC Corporation announced the launch of its multimodal biometric authentication solution from its flagship ‘Bio-Idiom’ brand of biometric authentication. The solution will combine face and iris recognition in order to provide accurate recognition.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Healthcare Biometrics market.

By Technology

• Face Recognition

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Vein Recognition

• Palm Geometry Recognition

• Behavioral Recognition

• Others

By Type

• Single Factor Authentication

• Multi Factor Authentication

• Multimodal Authentication

By Application

• Medical Record Security & Data Protection:

• Patient Identification & Tracking

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Workforce Management

• Pharmacy Dispensing

• Others

By End-use

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Healthcare Institutions

• Research & Clinical Laboratories

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This latest Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6459

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com| +1 804 441 9344