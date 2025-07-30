Harrow To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on August 11, 2025

Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Monday, August 11, 2025, after the market close. The Company will also post its second quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrow.com. Harrow will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information

Participants can access the live webcast of Harrow’s presentation on the “Investors” page of Harrow’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a unique dial-in number and PIN, for accessing the call.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Contact:

Mike Biega

VP of Investor Relations & Communications

mbiega@harrowinc.com

617-913-8890