Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results: November 6, 2025

October 9, 2025 
BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on November 6, 2025.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2026 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6q36mw7d

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 6, 2025 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury          

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com

 

Media Contact:



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-results-november-6-2025-302580124.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

