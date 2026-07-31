Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Increases 2026 Revenue Guidance

Second quarter 2026 revenue growth of 44% driven by strong performance in Oncology and Screening

Raises 2026 revenue guidance to $1.34 to $1.36 billion, representing growth of 36% to 38%

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the same period of 2025:

Reported total revenue of $335.0 million, an increase of 44%, driven by: Oncology revenue of $219.1 million, an increase of 38%, and approximately 104,000 oncology tests, an increase of 63% Biopharma & Data revenue of $60.9 million, an increase of 9% Screening revenue of $52.9 million, and approximately 66,000 Shield™ screening tests, compared to $14.8 million revenue and 16,000 tests in the prior year period

Generated non-GAAP gross margin of 67%, compared to 66% for the second quarter of 2025

Recent Operating Highlights

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Guardant360® Liquid CDx, the most advanced FDA-approved liquid biopsy panel

Presented 38 abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, highlighting the expanding clinical utility of Guardant’s portfolio

Received FDA approval for Guardant360® CDx as a companion diagnostic for Boehringer Ingelheim’s HERNEXEOS for HER2 (ERBB2)-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer

Achieved inclusion of Shield in the American Cancer Society’s updated colorectal cancer screening guidelines

Obtained Shield coverage from UnitedHealth Group, the first major commercial insurer to provide coverage

Received FDA approval for higher-throughput, lower-COGS Shield workflow

“Our second-quarter performance reflected broad-based momentum across the Guardant portfolio, with revenue increasing 44% year over year,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and co-CEO. “Growth was fueled by strong oncology volume, with acceleration across every product. The landmark FDA approval of Guardant360 Liquid CDx further strengthens our portfolio and positions us to drive sustained growth in the years ahead.”

“Our team delivered another quarter of exceptional growth for Shield, and we are excited about several important milestones that reinforce its expanding role in colorectal cancer screening,” said AmirAli Talasaz, co-founder and co-CEO. “The inclusion of the Shield blood test in the American Cancer Society’s screening guidelines, together with UnitedHealth Group’s broad coverage decision, represents powerful validation of Shield’s clinical utility and its potential to improve access to screening.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $335.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 44% increase from $232.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Oncology revenue grew 38% to $219.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, from $158.7 million for the corresponding prior year period, driven primarily by an increase in Oncology test volume, which grew 63% over the prior year period. Screening revenue grew over 250% to $52.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, from $14.8 million for the corresponding prior year period, driven primarily by an increase in Shield screening test volume, which grew to approximately 66,000 tests in the second quarter of 2026, from approximately 16,000 tests in the prior year period. Biopharma & Data revenue grew 9% to $60.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, from $56.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Licensing and other revenue was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross profit, or total revenue less cost of revenue, was $219.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $68.1 million or 45%, from $150.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin, or gross profit divided by total revenue, was 65% for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to 65% for the corresponding prior year period.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $223.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $69.3 million or 45%, from $153.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 67% for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to 66% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $348.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $257.3 million for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily related to commercial infrastructure expansion and marketing activities to support the Shield and Oncology growth and an increase in stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $288.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $215.3 million for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating expenses was primarily related to commercial infrastructure expansion and marketing activities to support the Shield and Oncology growth.

Net loss was $120.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $99.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.90 for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $0.80 for the corresponding prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss was $56.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $55.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.42 for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $0.44 for the corresponding prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $55.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to a $51.9 million loss for the corresponding prior year period.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2026 was $(69.5) million, as compared to $(65.9) million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2026.

2026 Guidance

Guardant Health now expects full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $1.34 to $1.36 billion, representing growth of 36% to 38% compared to full year 2025. This compares to the prior range of $1.30 to $1.32 billion, representing growth of 32% to 34%.

Within this revenue range:

Oncology revenue is now expected to grow approximately 30% in 2026, compared to prior guidance of 28% to 29%. Oncology volume is now expected to grow to approximately 50% in 2026, compared to prior guidance of approximately 35%.

Biopharma & Data revenue growth is expected to be in the low double-digit range.

Screening revenue is now expected to be in the range of $218 to $230 million, driven by Shield volume of 270,000 to 285,000 tests. This compares to the prior guidance of $186 to $198 million revenue and 230,000 to 245,000 tests.

Guardant Health continues to expect full year 2026 non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 64% to 65%. Guardant Health now expects total non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.10 billion, an increase compared to the prior range of $1.05 to $1.07 billion. Guardant Health now expects full-year free cash flow burn of $195 million to $205 million, compared with its previous outlook of $185 million to $195 million. The revised range reflects accelerated investment in laboratory capacity to support rapid Shield volume growth and represents an improvement from the $233 million of free cash flow burn reported for full-year 2025.

Webcast Information

Guardant Health will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Non-GAAP Measures

Guardant Health has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

We define our non-GAAP measures as the applicable GAAP measure adjusted for the impacts of stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax payments, contingent consideration, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of non-marketable equity securities, gain on extinguishment of convertible notes, and other non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss adjusted for interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments; contingent consideration; and other non-recurring items. Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities in the period less purchases of property and equipment in the period.

We believe that the exclusion of certain income and expenses in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures can provide a useful measure for investors when comparing our period-to-period core operating results, and when comparing those same results to that published by our peers. We exclude certain items because we believe that these income and expenses do not reflect expected future operating performance. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operations, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and to manage our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation, and do not present the full measure of our recorded costs against its revenue. In addition, our definition of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Guardant Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 334,978 $ 232,088 $ 636,643 $ 435,559 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue 115,949 81,205 220,868 155,928 Research and development expense 96,533 87,449 187,571 175,970 Sales and marketing expense 189,954 119,588 359,086 223,904 General and administrative expense 61,660 50,259 119,586 97,211 Total costs and operating expenses 464,096 338,501 887,111 653,013 Loss from operations (129,118 ) (106,413 ) (250,468 ) (217,454 ) Interest income 10,199 7,560 21,350 16,672 Interest expense (1,346 ) (983 ) (2,693 ) (1,774 ) Other income (expense), net 308 (25 ) 151 7,826 Loss before provision for income taxes (119,957 ) (99,861 ) (231,660 ) (194,730 ) Provision for income taxes 185 38 557 328 Net loss $ (120,142 ) $ (99,899 ) $ (232,217 ) $ (195,058 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.57 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 132,867 124,114 132,074 123,993

Guardant Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,053,469 $ 378,203 Short-term marketable securities — 823,395 Accounts receivable, net 144,249 137,849 Inventory, net 105,463 85,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 61,458 40,723 Total current assets 1,364,639 1,466,046 Restricted cash 114,270 111,214 Property and equipment, net 155,299 145,915 Right-of-use assets, net 147,566 158,849 Intangible assets, net 25,267 25,921 Goodwill 77,257 77,257 Other assets, net 27,996 28,457 Total Assets $ 1,912,294 $ 2,013,659 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 93,514 $ 54,442 Accrued compensation 121,366 119,646 Accrued expenses 79,291 77,889 Deferred revenue 44,791 50,753 Total current liabilities 338,962 302,730 Convertible senior notes, net 1,502,943 1,504,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 166,312 178,463 Other long-term liabilities 126,944 127,773 Total Liabilities 2,135,161 2,112,966 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, par value of $0.00001 per share; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 133,612,678 and 130,635,301 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,009,424 2,900,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,563 ) (4,852 ) Accumulated deficit (3,226,729 ) (2,994,512 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (222,867 ) (99,307 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 1,912,294 $ 2,013,659

Guardant Health, Inc. Supplemental Revenue Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Oncology $ 219,105 $ 158,685 $ 424,059 $ 309,244 Biopharma and data 60,947 56,020 113,924 101,396 Screening 52,866 14,814 94,456 20,491 Licensing and other 2,060 2,569 4,204 4,428 Total revenue $ 334,978 $ 232,088 $ 636,643 $ 435,559

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP cost of revenue $ 115,949 $ 81,205 $ 220,868 $ 155,928 Amortization of intangible assets (150 ) (150 ) (298 ) (298 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (3,945 ) (2,759 ) (7,156 ) (5,149 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 111,854 $ 78,296 $ 213,414 $ 150,481 GAAP gross profit $ 219,029 $ 150,883 $ 415,775 $ 279,631 Amortization of intangible assets 150 150 298 298 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 3,945 2,759 7,156 5,149 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 223,124 $ 153,792 $ 423,229 $ 285,078 GAAP research and development expense $ 96,533 $ 87,449 $ 187,571 $ 175,970 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (16,025 ) (14,255 ) (30,474 ) (27,345 ) Contingent consideration — (647 ) — (1,181 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 80,508 $ 72,547 $ 157,097 $ 147,444 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 189,954 $ 119,588 $ 359,086 $ 223,904 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (17,594 ) (11,756 ) (32,296 ) (21,945 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 172,360 $ 107,832 $ 326,790 $ 201,959 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 61,660 $ 50,259 $ 119,586 $ 97,211 Amortization of intangible assets (126 ) (266 ) (356 ) (598 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (24,842 ) (14,832 ) (44,351 ) (28,403 ) Contingent consideration (1,000 ) (230 ) (1,000 ) (720 ) Other (250 ) — (1,400 ) (2,000 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 35,442 $ 34,931 $ 72,479 $ 65,490

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP loss from operations $ (129,118 ) $ (106,413 ) $ (250,468 ) $ (217,454 ) Amortization of intangible assets 276 416 654 896 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 62,406 43,602 114,277 82,842 Contingent consideration 1,000 877 1,000 1,901 Other 250 — 1,400 2,000 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (65,186 ) $ (61,518 ) $ (133,137 ) $ (129,815 ) GAAP net loss $ (120,142 ) $ (99,899 ) $ (232,217 ) $ (195,058 ) Amortization of intangible assets 276 416 654 896 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 62,406 43,602 114,277 82,842 Contingent consideration 1,000 877 1,000 1,901 Impairment of non-marketable equity securities — — — 5,000 Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes — — — (13,672 ) Other 250 — 1,400 2,000 Non-GAAP net loss $ (56,210 ) $ (55,004 ) $ (114,886 ) $ (116,091 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.57 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 132,867 124,114 132,074 123,993

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP net loss $ (120,142 ) $ (99,899 ) $ (232,217 ) $ (195,058 ) Interest income (10,199 ) (7,560 ) (21,350 ) (16,672 ) Interest expense 1,346 983 2,693 1,774 Other expense (income), net (308 ) 25 (151 ) (7,826 ) Provision for income taxes 185 38 557 328 Depreciation and amortization 9,561 10,042 19,003 20,278 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 62,406 43,602 114,277 82,842 Contingent consideration 1,000 877 1,000 1,901 Other 250 — 1,400 2,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ (55,901 ) $ (51,892 ) $ (114,788 ) $ (110,433 )

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (57,778 ) $ (60,285 ) $ (123,401 ) $ (122,974 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,759 ) (5,649 ) (17,339 ) (10,108 ) Free cash flow $ (69,537 ) $ (65,934 ) $ (140,740 ) $ (133,082 )

Investor Contact:

Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Meaghan Smith

press@guardanthealth.com