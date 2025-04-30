Greenstone Biosciences Contributes to Breakthrough Study on Cardiac Fibrosis Published in Nature

— Greenstone Biosciences is proud to announce its collaboration and contribution to a groundbreaking study published today in

Nature

, titled “Selective inhibition of stromal mechanosensing suppresses cardiac fibrosis.” This landmark research, led by Dr. Sangkyun Cho in the laboratory of Greenstone co-founder Dr. Joseph Wu at the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, uncovers a novel strategy to reverse cardiac fibrosis by targeting mechanical signaling pathways in the heart.

PALO ALTO, CA — May 1, 2025

Cardiac fibrosis—the stiffening and scarring of heart tissue—contributes to nearly every form of heart disease yet has long eluded effective treatment. The study reveals that matrix stiffness itself drives ongoing fibroblast activation, sustaining fibrotic remodeling even after inflammatory signals diminish. By identifying SRC, a focal adhesion-associated tyrosine kinase, as a critical mechanosensor highly active in cardiac fibroblasts, the researchers demonstrate a new therapeutic opportunity.

In collaboration with Greenstone Biosciences, the team conducted an AI-driven virtual screen of over 10,000 compounds. Greenstone’s AI-ML and Computational Biology team, including Dr. Souhrid Mukherjee and Dr. Jeremy Leitz, identified saracatinib—an orphan drug originally developed for cancer—as a potent SRC inhibitor capable of reversing fibrosis.

In vitro and in vivo experiments showed that dual inhibition of SRC and the TGF-β pathway not only suppressed fibroblast activation but also restored healthy tissue function in engineered heart tissues and a preclinical mouse model of heart failure. This combined biochemical and biomechanical targeting approach offers a powerful blueprint for future 'mechanotherapies' to reverse fibrosis, not just slow its progression.

“At Greenstone Biosciences, we are committed to advancing precision therapeutics by integrating iPSC technology with AI-powered discovery,” said the leadership team in a joint statement. “We are honored to contribute to research that redefines what is possible for millions of patients suffering from fibrotic diseases.”

This work was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health and a Stanford Cardiovascular Institute seed award. Additional Stanford-affiliated investigators included Virginia Winn, Y. Joseph Woo, and Helen Blau.



For additional details on the study, see the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute release: https://med.stanford.edu/cvi/mission/news_center/articles_announcements/2025/new-approach-to-treating-cardiac-fibrosis.html

About Greenstone Biosciences

Based in Palo Alto, California, Greenstone Biosciences applies cutting-edge clinical genomics, computational biology, and patient-specific iPSC technology to decode pharmacogenomic variation and accelerate drug discovery. Leveraging the world’s largest repository of patient-derived iPSC lines across diverse diseases and ethnic backgrounds, Greenstone delivers unrivaled insights into human biology. The company collaborates with leading academic partners worldwide to advance the development of precision medicines. Learn more at www.greenstonebio.com.