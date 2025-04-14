Global Telmisartan Market to Surpass USD 5.71 Bn by 2032

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global telmisartan market is projected to be valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to soar to approximately USD 5.71 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Telmisartan Market Key Takeaways

• The global telmisartan market size is anticipated to expand from USD 4.36 Bn in 2025 to USD 5.71 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period.

• Based on composition, the single segment is projected to hold a prominent 59.9% of the global telmisartan market share in 2025.

• By indication, hypertension segment is set to dominate the telmisartan industry. Coherent Market Insights’ new telmisartan market research projects the target segment to account for around USD 2.88 Bn in 2025.

• In terms of dosage form, tablets category will likely account for a revenue share of 40.6% in 2025.

• North America remains the undisputed leader in the telmisartan industry owing to rising prevalence of hypertension and strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies. As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest telmisartan market analysis, North America is poised to hold a global market share of 37.9% in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is set to become a highly remunerative pocket for telmisartan manufacturers, considering its vast patient pool, rising health consciousness, and increasing demand for effective treatments for hypertension.

Rising Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) Burden Triggering Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant telmisartan market trends. One such trend expected to fuel growth of telmisartan industry is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause leading causes of death worldwide, claiming millions of lives each year. The World Heart Federation estimated that 20.5 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in 2021, accounting for around 1/3rd of all fatalities globally.

This high mortality rate and the need to reduce the CVD burden are putting medications like telmisartan into the limelight. Telmisartan, an effective angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), is widely used either alone or in combination with other medications to treat CVDs like hypertension and heart failure. It also has the potential to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Side Effects, Regulatory Hurdles, and Alternative Therapies Limited Growth

Telmisartan can cause side effects like edema, dizziness, bradycardia, and hypotension. These adverse safety concerns often lead to treatment discontinuation, thereby limiting telmisartan market growth.

Many physicians and patients opt for other angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and antihypertensive medications like valsartan and losartan. Adoption of these alternative therapies also limits overall telmisartan market demand.

Similarly, approval process for new telmisartan formulations and combinations is subject to rigorous clinical trials and regulations. This can delay market entry and increase telmisartan market prices.

Rising Interest in Preventive Care to Create Growth Prospects

People, especially those with diabetes and other CVDs, are showing a keen interest in preventive care. They are increasingly taking medications like telmisartan to reduce cardiovascular risks. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for telmisartan manufacturers during the assessment period.

Telmisartan has become a key component in preventive healthcare regimens courtesy of its ability to prevent cardiovascular events. A study published in the National Library of Medicine confirmed that telmisartan can effectively reduce cardiovascular morbidity in patients at high CV risk.

Clinical trials such as the ONTARGET and TRANSCEND trials have demonstrated the efficacy of telmisartan in both hypertension patients and those intolerant to ACE inhibitors. Its pharmacologic features enable it to provide more sustained antihypertensive efficacy compared to other antihypertensive agents.

Emerging Telmisartan Market Trends

• There is a growing trend towards combination therapies that include telmisartan with other antihypertensive agents. Growing popularity of these combination therapies due to their improved efficacy and patient adherence will likely boost telmisartan sales growth in the coming years.

• Companies are focusing on developing sustained-release formulations and transdermal telmisartan patches to improve patent convenience. Similarly, they are looking to offer personalized telmisartan therapies tailored to individual patient needs. This will further improve telmisartan market value during the assessment period.

Analyst’s View

“The global telmisartan market is poised for notable growth, driven primarily by rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, especially hypertension, growing health awareness, and growing popularity of preventive healthcare,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. “Telmisartan’s proven efficacy in managing hypertension and preventing cardiovascular events is also expected to increase its adoption among patients and healthcare professionals.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies in this telmisartan market report:

- Mylan N.V.

- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

- Sandoz International GmbH

- Aurobindo Pharma

- Pfizer Inc.

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Cipla Ltd.

- Merck KGaA

- Sanofi S.A.

- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

- Bayer AG

- AstraZeneca PLC

- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Key Developments

In October 2024, George Medicines’ Phase III clinical trial results of GMRx2 were published by The Lancet. GRMx2, a novel triple combination of amlodipine, telmisartan, and indapamide, is formulated for the treatment of hypertension. The study demonstrated that GMRx2 significantly reduced blood pressure and improved control rates compared to dual therapy combinations.

In June 2023, Lupin Limited received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) from the U.S. FDA for its API manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, India. The facility is used by Lupin to produce APIs for telmisartan and other medications.

