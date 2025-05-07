GENOFAB ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF GROUNDBREAKING SELF-DOCUMENTING PLASMID TECHNOLOGY IN TRENDS IN BIOTECHNOLOGY

The publication introduces a genetic identification system that enables plasmids to carry embedded documentation, improving traceability, verification, and secure exchange in biotech research and development.

Fort Collins, CO — May 7, 2025 — A new article titled Self-Documenting Plasmids has been published in Trends in Biotechnology, introducing a breakthrough technology that could redefine the way plasmids are tracked, verified, and shared in the biotechnology industry.

Developed by researchers at Colorado State University and GenoFAB, the innovation embeds critical metadata directly within plasmid DNA molecules, enabling the plasmids to "document themselves." This approach allows scientists to verify the identity and integrity of plasmids without prior knowledge of their origin, offering a new level of transparency and security in research and commercial applications.

Plasmids are essential tools in biotechnology, functioning as genetic blueprints for recombinant protein production and cell engineering. The ability to verify and trace these DNA molecules is crucial for maintaining data integrity and intellectual property rights across research and development pipelines.

Functional tests of self-documenting plasmids that include GenoFAB Standard Identification Numbers (GSINs) showed that the insertion of the GSIN sequence in the plasmid does not compromise their ability to propagate in bacteria and has minimal effect on the expression of recombinant proteins in mammalian hosts.

“This technology benefits both plasmid developers and users,” said Jean Peccoud, lead author and founder of GenoFAB. “The GSIN technology presented in this article will transform the way new genetic tools are distributed in the life science community. It will make it possible to license plasmids like software to incentivize the development of new plasmids.”

The research team includes Sarah Hernandez, Samuel Peccoud, Casey-Tyler Berezin, and Jean Peccoud. The technology was first conceptualized at Colorado State University in 2018 and has since received support from CSU’s Office of the Vice President for Research, the National Science Foundation (Award DBI-1934573), and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (Award R01GM147816).

“We made a significant investment to protect the GSIN technology because we recognized its potential very early on,” said Steve Foster, Director of Licensing at CSU STRATA. “We are very pleased to have licensed it to GenoFAB and are looking forward to seeing it transform the life science intellectual property landscape.”

GenoFAB uses the GSIN platform to provide a plasmid distribution service that ensures the integrity and traceability of shared genetic materials.

The article is available online from Trends in Biotechnology. A preprint is also available from BioRxiv.

