GeneToBe, Inc. Appoints New CEO Amid Strategic Leadership Changes and Adds Key Consultants to Advance Gene Therapy Pipeline

Ann Arbor, MI., July 29, 2025 – GeneToBe, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company leveraging novel gene therapy platform technologies to address common and rare genetic diseases, announces the appointment of Ricardo Garcia, PhD, as Executive Head and CEO. The appointment is part of strategic changes to advance GeneToBe’s next-generation gene therapy portfolio.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Dr. Ricardo Garcia served as Vice President of Translational Sciences at GeneToBe, Inc. Dr. Garcia brings more than 20 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, having worked with industry leaders including Bristol Myers Squibb, Parke-Davis/Warner-Lambert, and Pfizer Inc. He is highly skilled in drug discovery research and the progression of groundbreaking therapies into clinical trials. While at Bristol Myers Squibb, he was Head of Pharmacology for the Cardiovascular Discovery division, in addition to other leadership roles across the organization. His strong record of working across therapeutic areas, partnering with strategic collaborators, and establishing productive business and financial relationships will support the ongoing growth of GeneToBe. Dr. Garcia received his PhD in Biological Sciences from Northwestern University and held academic appointments at UC San Diego.

Dr. Garcia succeeds Dr. Charles Bisgaier (company co-founder), who led GeneToBe as CEO since its inception in 2020. Dr. Bisgaier will transition to full-time Chairperson of the Board of Directors and will continue as a key advisor to the company.

Dr. Charles Bisgaier commented:

“I am pleased to see Ricardo Garcia advance his career with GeneToBe as our new Executive Head and CEO. Ricardo brings a lot of energy and passion to this role. His extensive experience in pharma, his genuine passion for scientific innovation, and his broad knowledge of drug discovery and development make him the ideal choice to lead GeneToBe as we push toward the next phase of our growth.”

To support the company’s expansion, GeneToBe is adding three industry expert consultants to its executive leadership team. Dr. Leonard Adam, PhD has been appointed Head of Discovery Biology, Dr. Marc Kozinn, MD Head of Translational Medicine, and Dr. Scott A. Shaw, PhD Executive Director, Platform Innovation. These key additions will strengthen our discovery and development capabilities and further enhance our mission to drive innovation.

Dr. Leonard Adam brings more than 25 years of leadership experience from Bristol Myers Squibb and will contribute his vast knowledge to our drug discovery teams. Dr. Adam offers extensive scientific leadership in new target identification, drug discovery, and translational research, including the advancement of gene therapy and gene silencing programs. Prior to his industry tenure, Dr. Adam held faculty appointments at the Boston Biomedical Research Institute, Harvard University, and Indiana University.

Dr. Marc Kozinn will focus on clinical development of GeneToBe’s evolving gene therapy pipeline. He held positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen as Clinical Trial Physician, U.S. Medical Director, and Product Development Lead. Dr. Kozinn is a trained physician and U.S. board-certified clinician with more than 30 years of clinical practice. He also held academic appointments at SUNY Buffalo.

Dr. Scott Shaw is an expert drug hunter with deep experience in drug discovery, development, and novel drug design. Over his 18-year tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb, he contributed to early- and late-stage programs through innovation in molecular design, molecular imaging, and clinical metabolite profiling. His multidisciplinary expertise will be instrumental in advancing GeneToBe’s platform technologies and therapeutic pipeline.

These leaders bring a wealth of experience to GeneToBe. We look forward to their commitment and contributions to help drive our company’s success.

About GeneToBe, Inc.

GeneToBe, Inc. is a biotechnology company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a spinout of the University of Michigan. Our mission is to develop novel, lifelong therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Currently, our Research and Development focuses on Cystic Fibrosis, Usher Syndrome, and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis. GeneToBe was founded by Dr. Charles Bisgaier, PhD, and Dr. Eugene Chen, MD, PhD, and is advancing cutting-edge platforms in genetic medicine. Our siRNA gene silencing technology is a precision medicine approach that targets genetically defined patient populations, while our MiCas9 platform represents a next-generation CRISPR/Cas9 system that enables precise and efficient in vivo gene editing. At GeneToBe, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of genetic therapies, with the goal of transforming patient care and improving lives.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.genetobe.com

Contacts

GeneToBe, Inc.

Jennifer Myers, Administrator

jmyers@genetobe.com