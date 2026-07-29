SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GE HealthCare reports second quarter 2026 financial results

July 29, 2026 | 
19 min read
  • Revenue growth of 5.7%, and Organic revenue growth* of 3.5%
  • Record organic orders growth of 11.1%, book-to-bill of 1.15 times and backlog of $23.9 billion
  • Net income margin of 10.6% and Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* of 14.2%; diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 grew 16.5% and Adjusted EPS* of $1.13 grew 6.6%
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $168 million and Free cash flow* of $68 million
  • Reaffirms full-year 2026 guidance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “We delivered record orders and backlog in the second quarter, with orders growth across every segment, demonstrating strong commercial execution, including the adoption of new products. In Patient Care Solutions, while we are focused on returning the business to growth and profitability, we are reviewing strategic options to maximize its long-term value. Our continued investment in precision innovation is expanding our addressable markets, strengthening our competitive position and supporting durable short- and long-term growth.”

Second quarter 2026 total company financial performance(1)

  • Revenues of $5.3 billion, up 5.7%, including Organic revenue growth* of 3.5%, driven by Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) and Advanced Imaging Solutions (AIS), with overall strength in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. Patient Care Solutions (PCS) financial performance continued to be challenged.
  • Total orders up 11.1% organically versus 3.4% growth in the year-ago period, book-to-bill of 1.15 times and backlog of $23.9 billion.
  • Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $561 million versus $486 million, and Adjusted EBIT* of $750 million versus $729 million, with current period measures benefiting from International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff refunds recognized of $129 million for net income and $23 million for Adjusted EBIT*. Tariff refunds of $106 million related to 2025 were excluded from Adjusted EBIT* results.
  • Net income margin of 10.6% versus 9.7%, up 90 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBIT margin* of 14.2% versus 14.6%, down 40 bps, with both measures negatively impacted by a decline in PCS and inflation related to memory chips, oil and freight costs.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.24 versus $1.06, up $0.18; Adjusted EPS* of $1.13 versus $1.06, up $0.07, with both measures benefiting from tariff refunds as well as a lower tax rate.

Second quarter 2026 segment financial performance (Unaudited)

In the second quarter of 2026, GE HealthCare combined its Imaging and Advanced Visualization Solutions businesses into a new operating and reportable segment, Advanced Imaging Solutions. Following this organizational change, the Company has three reportable segments: Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions. Historical segment financial information presented herein has been recast to conform to the new reportable segments structure.

Segment

($ in millions)

Advanced Imaging

Solutions

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics

Patient Care

Solutions

Segment Revenues

$3,771

$843

$675

YoY % change

7.9%

15.6%

(13.3)%

YoY % Organic* change

5.0%

14.6%

(13.5)%

Segment EBIT

$525

$250

$(26)

YoY % change

15.4%

16.9%

(143.0)%

Segment EBIT Margin

13.9%

29.6%

(3.8)%

YoY change

90 bps

30 bps

(1,150) bps

YoY refers to year-over-year comparison 

 

Second quarter capital deployment(1)

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $168 million, up $74 million. Free cash flow* of $68 million, up $61 million. Cash flow from operating activities includes a tariff refund of $107 million.
  • Capital expenditures of $100 million compared to $87 million in the prior year. The Company continues to prioritize investment in capacity expansion and innovation.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion and access to $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities. Total debt outstanding of $10.1 billion.
  • The Company repurchased 3.3 million shares for total consideration of $200 million; $500 million remaining in the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in April 2025.
  • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share to stockholders of record as of July 24, 2026.

(1) All comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Recent innovation and commercial highlights

2026 guidance
For the full-year 2026, the Company reaffirms guidance as follows:

  • Organic revenue growth* of 3.0% to 4.0% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBIT margin* of 15.4% to 15.7%, reflecting an expansion of 10 bps to 40 bps year-over-year. Continue to expect approximately $250 million of inflation associated with memory chips, oil and freight and other components.
  • Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR)* in the range of 20.0% to 21.0%
  • Adjusted EPS* in the range of $4.80 to $5.00, representing 4.6% to 9.0% growth year-over-year
  • Free cash flow* of approximately $1.6 billion

The benefits of refunds for tariffs incurred in 2025 are not included in guidance for 2026 Adjusted EBIT margin* ($106 million to date) and Adjusted EPS* ($0.18 to date). The benefits of refunds for tariffs incurred in 2026 are included in guidance for 2026 Adjusted EBIT margin* ($23 million) and Adjusted EPS* ($0.04). We do not expect a material benefit to Adjusted EBIT margin* and Adjusted EPS* from additional refunds for tariffs incurred in 2026.

The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures in outlook section below for more details.

Financial rounding
Certain columns and rows in this document may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.

Financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended June 30

 

For the six months ended June 30

(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Sales of products

$

3,416

 

$

3,263

 

 

$

6,762

 

$

6,380

 

Sales of services

 

1,878

 

 

1,743

 

 

 

3,664

 

 

3,404

 

Total revenues

 

5,295

 

 

5,007

 

 

 

10,425

 

 

9,784

 

Cost of products

 

2,217

 

 

2,160

 

 

 

4,500

 

 

4,122

 

Cost of services

 

898

 

 

863

 

 

 

1,769

 

 

1,665

 

Gross profit

 

2,180

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

4,157

 

 

3,997

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

1,118

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

2,235

 

 

2,069

 

Research and development

 

323

 

 

302

 

 

 

668

 

 

646

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,441

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

2,903

 

 

2,714

 

Operating income

 

739

 

 

654

 

 

 

1,254

 

 

1,283

 

Interest and other financial charges – net

 

114

 

 

113

 

 

 

210

 

 

224

 

Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(45

)

 

(73

)

 

 

(96

)

 

(148

)

Other (income) expense – net

 

(22

)

 

1

 

 

 

(58

)

 

(98

)

Income before income taxes

 

693

 

 

613

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

1,304

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(119

)

 

(113

)

 

 

(213

)

 

(216

)

Net income

 

573

 

 

500

 

 

 

985

 

 

1,088

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(13

)

 

(14

)

 

 

(35

)

 

(39

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

561

 

$

486

 

 

$

950

 

$

1,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.24

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

2.09

 

$

2.30

 

Diluted

 

1.24

 

 

1.06

 

 

 

2.08

 

 

2.29

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

453

 

 

457

 

 

 

454

 

 

457

 

Diluted

 

454

 

 

458

 

 

 

456

 

 

459

 

 
 
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

 

As of

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

2,105

 

$

4,512

 

Receivables – net of allowances of $102 and $103

 

3,881

 

 

3,955

 

Inventories

 

2,483

 

 

2,234

 

Contract and other deferred assets

 

1,235

 

 

1,073

 

All other current assets

 

793

 

 

726

 

Current assets

 

10,497

 

 

12,501

 

Property, plant, and equipment – net

 

3,146

 

 

3,092

 

Goodwill

 

15,095

 

 

13,489

 

Other intangible assets – net

 

1,894

 

 

1,130

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,359

 

 

4,491

 

All other non-current assets

 

2,254

 

 

2,205

 

Total assets

$

37,246

 

$

36,906

 

Short-term borrowings

$

2

 

$

508

 

Accounts payable

 

3,231

 

 

3,250

 

Contract liabilities

 

2,200

 

 

2,095

 

Current compensation and benefits

 

1,439

 

 

1,666

 

All other current liabilities

 

1,429

 

 

1,587

 

Current liabilities

 

8,302

 

 

9,105

 

Long-term borrowings

 

10,091

 

 

9,495

 

Non-current compensation and benefits

 

5,186

 

 

5,453

 

Deferred income taxes

 

315

 

 

193

 

All other non-current liabilities

 

2,133

 

 

2,061

 

Total liabilities

 

26,027

 

 

26,307

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

229

 

 

209

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 459,470,464 shares issued as of June 30, 2026; 458,844,209 shares issued as of December 31, 2025

 

5

 

 

5

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 7,785,199 shares as of June 30, 2026 and 3,107,626 shares as of December 31, 2025

 

(525

)

 

(225

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,776

 

 

6,707

 

Retained earnings

 

6,199

 

 

5,281

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net

 

(1,480

)

 

(1,388

)

Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare

 

10,975

 

 

10,379

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

14

 

 

11

 

Total equity

 

10,989

 

 

10,390

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$

37,246

 

$

36,906

 

 
 
 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

For the six months ended June 30

(In millions)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net income

$

985

 

$

1,088

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Cash from (used for) operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

 

154

 

 

138

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

159

 

 

146

 

Gain on remeasurement of Nihon Medi-Physics equity method investment

 

 

 

(97

)

Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense

 

(93

)

 

(138

)

Postretirement plan contributions

 

(171

)

 

(182

)

Share-based compensation

 

80

 

 

56

 

Provision for income taxes

 

213

 

 

216

 

Cash paid during the year for income taxes

 

(231

)

 

(270

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:

 

 

Receivables

 

62

 

 

185

 

Inventories

 

(310

)

 

(188

)

Contract and other deferred assets

 

(132

)

 

(48

)

Accounts payable

 

21

 

 

(113

)

Contract liabilities

 

83

 

 

(23

)

Current compensation and benefits

 

(231

)

 

(207

)

All other operating activities – net

 

(130

)

 

(218

)

Cash from (used for) operating activities

 

458

 

 

344

 

Cash flows – investing activities

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software

 

(278

)

 

(238

)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(2,293

)

 

(279

)

Purchases of investments

 

(19

)

 

(28

)

All other investing activities – net

 

(24

)

 

(84

)

Cash from (used for) investing activities

 

(2,615

)

 

(630

)

Cash flows – financing activities

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less)

 

(1

)

 

1

 

Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days)

 

1,152

 

 

1,493

 

Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days)

 

(1,012

)

 

(261

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

 

(32

)

 

(32

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(300

)

 

(100

)

Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans

 

10

 

 

21

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(21

)

 

(33

)

All other financing activities – net

 

(12

)

 

(15

)

Cash from (used for) financing activities

 

(215

)

 

1,075

 

Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(35

)

 

84

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(2,407

)

 

873

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

4,515

 

 

2,893

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

2,108

 

$

3,766

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information

 

 

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

(280

)

$

(260

)

Non-cash investing activities

 

 

Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment

$

102

 

$

90

 

 
 

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.

The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.

The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with an additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges – net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT divided by Total revenues for the same period.

The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted ETR to provide management and investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.

The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP financial reconciliations

Organic Revenue*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended June 30

 

For the six months ended June 30

($ in millions)

2026

2025

% change

 

2026

2025

% change

AIS revenues

$

3,771

$

3,493

7.9

%

 

$

7,410

$

6,872

7.8

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

62

 

 

 

 

72

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

41

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

AIS Organic revenue*

$

3,668

$

3,493

5.0

%

 

$

7,182

$

6,872

4.5

%

PDx revenues

$

843

$

729

15.6

%

 

$

1,612

$

1,362

18.4

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

1

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

8

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

PDx Organic revenue*

$

835

$

729

14.6

%

 

$

1,527

$

1,360

12.3

%

PCS revenues

$

675

$

778

(13.3

)%

 

$

1,379

$

1,531

(10.0

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

2

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

PCS Organic revenue*

$

673

$

778

(13.5

)%

 

$

1,365

$

1,531

(10.9

)%

Other revenues

$

6

$

6

3.8

%

 

$

24

$

19

27.1

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Organic revenue*

$

6

$

6

3.8

%

 

$

24

$

19

27.1

%

Total revenues

$

5,295

$

5,007

5.7

%

 

$

10,425

$

9,784

6.6

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

62

 

 

 

 

122

 

1

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

51

 

 

 

 

205

 

 

Organic revenue*

$

5,182

$

5,007

3.5

%

 

$

10,098

$

9,783

3.2

%

 

(1) Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction, excluding the impact of Foreign currency exchange already captured in lines elsewhere. 

(2) Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date. 

 
 
 
Adjusted EBIT*

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended June 30

 

For the six months ended June 30

($ in millions)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% change

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

561

 

$

486

 

15.5

%

 

$

950

 

$

1,049

 

(9.5

)%

Add: Interest and other financial charges – net

 

114

 

 

113

 

 

 

 

210

 

 

224

 

 

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(45

)

 

(73

)

 

 

 

(96

)

 

(148

)

 

Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(119

)

 

(113

)

 

 

 

(213

)

 

(216

)

 

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(13

)

 

(14

)

 

 

 

(35

)

 

(39

)

 

EBIT*

 

761

 

 

653

 

16.7

%

 

 

1,312

 

 

1,380

 

(5.0

)%

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

 

27

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

40

 

 

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

 

11

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

15

 

 

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)

 

(5

)

 

5

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

29

 

 

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

61

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

108

 

 

75

 

 

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

(92

)

 

Less: Tariff refunds(6)

 

106

 

 

 

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBIT*

$

750

 

$

729

 

2.9

%

 

$

1,440

 

$

1,443

 

(0.2

)%

Net income margin

 

10.6

%

 

9.7

%

90 bps

 

 

9.1

%

 

10.7

%

(160) bps

Adjusted EBIT margin*

 

14.2

%

 

14.6

%

(40) bps

 

 

13.8

%

 

14.8

%

(90) bps

 

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.

(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs.

(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.

(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.

(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025.

 
 
 
Adjusted Net Income*

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended June 30

 

For the six months ended June 30

($ in millions)

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% change

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

561

 

$

486

 

15.5

%

 

$

950

 

$

1,049

 

(9.5

)%

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(45

)

 

(73

)

 

 

 

(96

)

 

(148

)

 

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

 

27

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

40

 

 

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

 

11

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

15

 

 

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)

 

(5

)

 

5

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

34

 

 

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

61

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

108

 

 

75

 

 

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

(92

)

 

Less: Tariff refunds(6)

 

106

 

 

 

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

 

Add: Tax effect of reconciling items(7)

 

11

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(8

)

 

(1

)

 

Add: Spin-Off and other tax adjustments(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

(18

)

 

Adjusted net income*

$

515

 

$

487

 

5.6

%

 

$

967

 

$

951

 

1.7

%

 

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.

(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, an adjustment is included to eliminate the associated impact on Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for applicable costs that impact earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.

(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.

(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025. The associated tax effect is presented on the Tax effect of reconciling items line. The net of tax impact of tariff refunds is $81 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. 

(7) The tax effect of reconciling items is calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the items and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.

(8) Consists of certain income tax adjustments, including foreign income tax reserve releases and discrete tax impacts resulting from the Spin-Off and separation from GE and for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes tax impacts of the NMP acquisition.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Carolynne Borders
+1-631-662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
+1-414-530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com


Read full story here
Illinois Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Flexibility and adaptation concept. Arrows on cubes following a flexible path.
Earnings
GSK shares rise as $2.5B cost-cutting plan unveiled
July 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Calm Businessman Meditating on Red Domino Preventing Chain Reaction and Crisis 2d flat vector illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca has no plans to ramp up dealmaking in wake of Wainua failure
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man's surreal path, business abstract concept
Earnings
Summit has less than a year of cash runway left as PD-1/VEGF verdict nears
July 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cash flow, making profit from business or earning from stock investment concept, wealthy businessman business owner or investor opening water tap to let gold dollar coins money flowing out.
Earnings
Roche’s late stage pipeline ‘so full,’ CEO Schinecker not feeling pressure to add on
July 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac