Gastroenterology Market Projected to Reach USD 53.10 Billion by 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global gastroenterology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 35.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 53.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the market growth. Gastrointestinal disorders such as gastrointestinal ulcer, colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastric cancer are becoming highly prevalent across the globe.

Request for a sample report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7416

According to the World Health Organization, around 350 million people globally suffer from gastrointestinal problems annually. The increasing cases are augmenting the demand for advanced gastroenterology procedures and therapeutics, thereby fueling the market growth. Moreover, minimally invasive procedures like endoscopy enable reduced hospital stay and quicker recovery time, hence witnessing increasing adoption rate.

Market Trends:

With advancement in technology, manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced video endoscopy systems with High Definition (HD) images and slimmer endoscopes to perform superficially examination and procedures. For instance, in 2021, Olympus Corporation launched EVIS X1 platform with upgraded imaging technology that provides improved visualization during endoscopic procedures.

Integration of AI capabilities in endoscopy is the key trend gaining traction in the market. AI enables real-time optical diagnosis during endoscopy to detect gastrointestinal anomalies. For example, Anthropic developed Peek Gastro tool integrated with AI that allows clinicians to perform virtual colonoscopy using smartphone. Such innovations are supporting early disease detection contributing to market growth.

Gastroenterology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $35.12 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $53.10 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Dosage Form, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Incidences of Digestive Disorders • Rising Geriatric Population Restraints & Challenges • High Cost of Endoscopy Devices • Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Market Opportunities

By drug type, the biologics/biosimilars segment is expected to hold the largest share of the gastroenterology market during the forecast period. Biologics/biosimilars are widely used for treating inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The increasing prevalence of these diseases and lack of effective therapeutic alternatives are boosting the demand for biologics and biosimilars in gastroenterology.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Gastroenterology Market Size and Growth Report (2024-2031) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7416

The oral segment accounts for the largest share of the gastroenterology market by dosage form. Oral dosage forms offer advantages like self-administration, convenience of use, and cost-effectiveness over other dosage forms. The easy availability of generic drugs in oral solid dosage forms further supports the growth of this segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global gastroenterology market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and increasing research & development activities in gastroenterology therapeutics.

By drug type, the biologics/biosimilars segment is expected to hold a dominant position in 2024. This is owing to the increasing demand for effective biologic therapies for inflammatory bowel diseases.

By dosage form, the oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to advantages like convenience of use and cost-effectiveness over other forms.

North America will hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and growing healthcare expenditures.

Competitor Insights

- Allied Digestive health

- Boston Scientific

- Capital Digestive Care

- CRH Medical,

- Iterative Scopes

- Fujifilm Medical

- Gstro Health

- GI Alliance

- Medtronic

- Micro-Tech Endoscopy

- Motus GI

- Olympus

- One GI

- PE GI Solutions

- Peak Gastroenterology Associates

- Pentax Medical

- Pinnacle GI Partners

- Saneso

- Surgical Innovations

- Wision A.I.

Recent Developments:

In August 2024, Indian gastroenterologists introduce a Gastro AI Academy that offers free AI education to GI physicians and surgeons. It aims at enhancing patient care through advanced technology.

In April 2024, OMNY Health announced a partnership with community based gastroenterology practices and integrated delivery network to launch real-world data solution for the purpose of research.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7416

Detailed Segmentation-

By Drug Type:

Biologics/Biosimilars



Antacids



Laxatives



Antidiarrheal Agents



Antiemetics



Antiulcer Agents



Others

By Dosage Form:

Oral



Parenteral



Others

By Disease Type:

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD)



Crohn's Disease



Ulcerative Colitis



Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)



Liver Diseases



Colorectal Cancer



Others (Peptic Ulcers, etc.)

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Regional Insights:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

More Trending Latest Reports by Coherent Market Insights:

Global Anti-inflammatory drugs market is estimated to be valued at USD 106.10 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 190.11 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2024 to 2031.

Global inflammatory bowel disease market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.31 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 30.10 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Treatment Devices Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Global colorectal cancer screening market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.44 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.95 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-650-918-5898

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com