FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Appoints Delara Motlagh as Chief Operating Officer

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), today announces the appointment of Delara Motlagh, as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective immediately.

In this role, Motlagh will drive the Company’s overall business and R&D strategy while leading operational execution for both domestic and international markets. Reporting directly to chief executive officer, Tomoyuki Hasegawa, she will also drive the capabilities and expansion of FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics discovery research and cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business units.

“We are excited to welcome ​​Delara, a leader within the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry, to FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics,” commented Tomoyuki Hasegawa, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. “With her extensive experience in life sciences, strategic leadership, and deep CGT experience, she is well-positioned to advance our mission of delivering high-quality iPSC-based solutions to customers worldwide, as well as advance our cell therapy CDMO business.”

Motlagh brings over two decades of industry experience spanning leadership roles in business strategy, commercial operations, research and development and marketing. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, and Baxter Healthcare.

“I am honored to join the FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics family at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Motlagh. “FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics' commitment to innovation and excellence in iPSC technology is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working with the talented team to expand CDMO capabilities and accelerate the development of transformative cell therapies.”

Motlagh holds a Ph.D. in Physiology and Biophysics along with a M.S. in Biology from the University of Illinois, Chicago. She also earned an Executive MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Biology from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics continues to strengthen its leadership team as it expands its role in the cell therapy and regenerative medicine industries. This appointment underscores the company’s commitment to driving operational excellence and scientific innovation to support the growing global demand for iPSC-based products and services.

About FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human iPSCs utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services, and cell therapies. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is using its expertise in iPSC technologies to develop robust cell therapeutics products to address unmet medical needs in areas such as age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa and heart diseases. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Media Contact:

Christine Jackman

Fujifilm

914-261-4959

christine.jackman@fujifilm.com