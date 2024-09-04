Fresenius Medical Care Grows Number of U.S. Patients Using Company’s Home Hemodialysis Machines, Launches NxStage® Versi®HD with GuideMe Software

Fresenius Medical Care achieves growth milestone of more than 14,000 U.S.-based patients using the Company’s NxStage systems to perform Home Hemodialysis therapy

This growth has generated greater adoption from a range of dialysis providers and delivers on the company’s commitment to grow access to and use of home dialysis therapy

The newest NxStage® Versi®HD with GuideMe Software home dialysis machine is designed to simplify treatment, increase ease of learning, and improve user experience

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), a global leader in kidney care, has achieved a growth milestone of more than 14,000 U.S.-based patients using the Company’s NxStage systems to perform Home Hemodialysis (HHD) therapy through both Fresenius Kidney Care clinics and other providers. The company has in parallel launched the newest version of its home dialysis machine, the NxStage® Versi®HD with GuideMe Software, featuring enhancements designed to simplify treatment, increase ease of learning, and improve user experience. These achievements highlight the efficacy and reliability of the NxStage system in delivering safe, high-quality care to patients in the comfort of their homes.

Between January and April 2024, the number of new HHD patients starting treatment with NxStage in the United States grew by 18% compared to the same period in 2023. For example, April saw 927 new patients initiating HHD therapy in the U.S.

“We are proud to announce these achievements in our Home Therapies division,” said Joseph Turk, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Home Therapies at Fresenius Medical Care. “These accomplishments underscore our relentless commitment to continuous innovations that enable us to improve the lives of patients seeking the safety, convenience, and flexibility of home dialysis.”

Since the FDA clearance in 2023, the newest NxStage HHD System, Versi®HD with GuideMe Software, has garnered significant interest in the United States. Large, mid-sized, and several independent dialysis providers are moving forward with the adoption of Versi®HD with GuideMe Software.

Versi®HD with GuideMe Software’s advanced technology is designed to simplify HHD treatment and improve ease of learning, skill retention, and user experience for patients and care partners. The machine’s pictorial-based guidance was designed to meet diverse patient needs throughout the setup, treatment and troubleshooting, while improving training time and skill retention. It provides graphical walk-through guidance that aims to enhance ease of use and confidence for both patients and nurses. The interface is designed to accommodate a wide variety of learning styles and improve skill retention from initial training, while static picture instructions allow patients to linger and study any step at their own pace.

“The patient training on Versi®HD with GuideMe-Software at our clinic catch on quickly and feel comfortable by the second week of training. Even better, they are able to complete their training seven to 10 days sooner,” said Sandra Flores, Home Therapies Registered Nurse in North Central Oklahoma City.

Currently, NxStage Versi®HD with GuideMe Software is being fully launched in the U.S. with planned global rollouts over the coming years. For more information about Fresenius Medical Care’s Home Therapies, please visit https://www.nxstage.com/hcp/products/nxstage-versihd-with-guideme-software/

