Foundation Medicine and Manifold Partner to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development by Bringing AI-Enabled Analytics to FoundationInsights®

BOSTON & NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a precision medicine company transforming lives in cancer care and beyond, today announced a partnership with Manifold, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) data platform for life sciences, to bring enhanced AI capabilities to FoundationInsights®, a cloud-based data analytics and visualization platform that derives insights from Foundation Medicine’s proprietary multimodal datasets.

The enhanced version of FoundationInsights® is now available for biopharmaceutical partners and provides users the flexibility needed to seamlessly answer important questions during the drug development process. The additional power of Manifold's AI data platform enables FoundationInsights® to offer a faster, more intuitive approach to extract insights from Foundation Medicine’s proprietary dataset of de-identified genomic results from more than 800,000 patients.1

FoundationInsights® provides users the ability to rapidly identify groups of patients or explore the prevalence of genomic alterations. AI-enabled simple, natural language searches enable users to easily set complex genomic criteria. For deeper insights, technical users can perform in-depth, customized analyses using popular programming languages, such as Python and R.

“Foundation Medicine is using AI and machine learning to power our real-world data solutions to accelerate drug discovery and development. With new AI-powered capabilities from Manifold, biopharmaceutical partners can find the answers needed to make decisions faster than ever before,” said Troy Schurr, chief biopharma business officer at Foundation Medicine. “Our partners now have a one-stop shop to easily access comprehensive multimodal data from Foundation Medicine combined with advanced analytics and visualization tools, so patients can benefit from advances in precision medicine.”

“Foundation Medicine is a pioneer in precision diagnostics,” said Vinay Seth Mohta, chief executive officer and co-founder at Manifold. “By combining Foundation Medicine’s powerful multimodal databases with Manifold’s purpose-built AI capabilities for life sciences, together we can make it easier for researchers to work smarter and faster to unlock the answers needed to discover innovative personalized therapies.”

FoundationInsights® powered by Manifold is now available to biopharmaceutical partners, with plans to launch a customized version for healthcare providers and health systems in 2026.

To learn more about FoundationInsights®, visit https://www.foundationmedicine.com/foundation.insights

Foundation Medicine® and FoundationInsights® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Manifold and Manifold AI are trademarks of Manifold Inc.

About Foundation Medicine

At Foundation Medicine, our mission is to transform lives in cancer and beyond. We strive to provide multi-modal precision diagnostic solutions to transform cancer care throughout a patient’s experience, from pre-diagnosis to ongoing management and monitoring. Leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, we partner with biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of new personalized therapies in cancer and in a range of other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Manifold

Manifold is the leading AI data platform for life sciences and is widely used at renowned research institutions and global companies. Manifold accelerates analytic workflows with multimodal biomedical data from months to minutes and enables governed collaboration between companies, teams, and AI agents.

As the operator and maintainer of Terra, the leading open platform for science at scale, Manifold is spearheading the context engineering required for the diversity of use cases spanning bench to clinic. Manifold also partners closely with companies like AWS and Anthropic to serve our customers better together.

Manifold is transforming how all frontline life science professionals unlock the full potential of exponentially-growing biological and clinical data using AI. Learn more at www.manifold.ai.

1 Data on File, Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2025

Media:

Danielle Johns, 845-304-7408

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com