Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 13 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

FocalTherics™ to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 13 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FocalTherics (Nasdaq: FOCL) (the “Company”), the global leader in robotic focal therapy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Domestic: 1-800-245-3047 International: 1-203-518-9765 Passcode: FOCAL Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767672&tp_key=2d69d92ca7

About FocalTherics

A recognized global leader in Robotic Focal Therapy, FocalTherics develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices worldwide to treat various conditions using proprietary focused ultrasound technology. The Company’s flagship platform, Focal One Robotic HIFU, combines advanced imaging, real-time treatment planning, robotic precision, and HIFU technology to deliver personalized focal therapy designed to optimize clinical outcomes while preserving quality of life. FocalTherics is committed to expanding the clinical adoption of its patented focused ultrasound-based robotic therapy platforms through continued innovation, clinical evidence generation, physician education, and global market development initiatives. For more information about FocalTherics, visit FocalTherics.com .

Investor Contacts

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group

investor.relations@focalone.com