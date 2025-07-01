FELIQS Announces $9 Million Series A Financing to Advance FLQ-101 Clinical Program for Retinopathy of Prematurity

Fukuoka, Japan and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - FELIQS Corporation ("FELIQS"), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting oxidized lipids for rare pediatric retinal diseases, today announced the successful completion of a $9 million Series A funding round, co-led by a major American pharmaceutical company and Beyond Next Ventures Inc., with additional participation from, Japan Science and Technology Agency and existing investors, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd., Keio Innovation Initiative, Inc. and FFG Venture Business Partners Co., Ltd. WBB Securities LLC acted as the placement agent and Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel to FELIQS in this transaction.

Key Takeaways:

This investment will accelerate clinical development of FLQ-101, its lead small molecule candidate for the prevention of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). FLQ-101 is designed to enhance physiological retinal vascularization and protect against inflammation and abnormal neovascularization.

About FELIQS



FELIQS is a Fukuoka, Japan-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting oxidized lipids for rare pediatric retinal diseases. Founded in 2019, FELIQS leverages a unique drug discovery platform focused on oxidized lipids to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. The company's lead program, FLQ-101, is designed to prevent retinopathy of prematurity, a potentially blinding disease affecting premature infants. FELIQS is advancing clinical research in the U.S.

