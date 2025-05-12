EvoSelect®, A Machine Learning Enzyme Engineering Tool is Released!

Isomerase has announced the launch of EvoSelect®, a machine learning-guided enzyme engineering platform designed to accelerate development timelines, enhance performance under industrial conditions, and reduce the cost and complexity of enzyme optimisation. EvoSelect® forms part of Isomerase’s broader IsoZym™ platform, an end-to-end offering that spans protein design, expression, and scale-up.

Matt Gregory, Isomerase CEO and co-founder said “we are incredibly excited to make EvoSelect® available to new clients along with existing partners. We confidently believe this cutting-edge machine learning tool can significantly enhance the accessibility and affordability of novel and improved proteins and enzymes across a wide range of industries.”

EvoSelect® harnesses evolutionary information embedded in

enzyme families to generate novel sequences with improved properties. By analysing sequence alignments and evolutionary couplings - correlated mutations that suggest functional or structural interdependencies between residues - the platform identifies regions where targeted changes are most likely to enhance enzyme performance without destabilising the protein. This allows EvoSelect® to propose higher fitness variants that retain or improve functionality under diverse industrial conditions, such as high temperatures, extreme pH, or solvent exposure. Compared to conventional random mutagenesis or trial-and-error workflows, this approach narrows down the mutation space and prioritizes sequences with the highest probability of success. This allows researchers to focus laboratory resources on the most promising candidates, reducing development timelines and increasing the likelihood of success.

Importantly, EvoSelect® generates enzymes with less than 80% sequence identity to the seed sequence. This helps clients avoid crowded intellectual property spaces and provides opportunities to develop differentiated, patentable biocatalysts.

Overcoming common development Challenges

Enzymes used in industrial, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical settings are often limited by performance under harsh or non-native conditions. EvoSelect® addresses these challenges by integrating data from public databases and Isomerase’s proprietary sequence collection from metabolic-rich and extremophile strains. The result is a smarter way to engineer enzymes that maintain function where conventional biocatalysts would fail (including high temperature, extreme pH, or solvent-rich environments). In addition to improving stability, EvoSelect® enhances resistance to inactivation and extends catalytic lifespans, helping reduce the overall cost of biocatalytic steps in manufacturing.

A Modular Path from Sequence to Scale

EvoSelect® is not a standalone design engine — it’s tightly integrated into a broader protein production workflow. Following machine learning-guided optimisation and codon adaptation, 20–40 enzyme variants are expressed in Isomerase’s IsoChassis™ microbial hosts (e.g., Escherichia coli, Pichia pastoris, or Bacillus subtilis) or via the ProteoSynth® cell-free expression system.

The highest fitness candidates are screened for activity and expression, and the lead variant is selected for scale-up. Using high-density fermentation methods, Isomerase can deliver 1–10 grams of material — all within ~8 weeks of receiving the target sequence.

The service is offered royalty-free, allowing clients to commercialise without downstream licensing obligations.

Each EvoSelect® project includes:

· A report with test data, enzyme sequences, and recommendations

· Delivery of 1–10 g of optimised enzyme material

· Completion within ~8 weeks

· A typical cost of less than $100k, with no royalties or downstream fees

If further development or manufacturing is needed, production can be optimised and scaled up to 30 L in-house or transferred to one of Isomerase’s CDMO partners.

By combining expertise in biology, chemistry, and fermentation, Isomerase provides a cohesive framework for rapidly developing commercially viable biocatalysts.

Who are Isomerase?

Isomerase is a fully integrated synthetic biology partner, specializing in microbial product and process development from discovery to scale-up. We offer innovative solutions in enzyme and microbial process discovery, with expertise in enzyme engineering, biocatalysis, strain engineering, and process innovation. Our end-to-end approach ensures scalable, customized biocatalytic solutions.

