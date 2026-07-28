Everest Medicines Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - July 27, 2026

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Ian Woo, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Biotech Without Borders Series



Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026



Time: US: 10:00am – 10:30am ET / 10:00pm – 10:30pm HKT



Format: Fireside chat



Webcast: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1771095&tp_key=ca5039df5f

2nd Annual Evercore China Biotech Summit



Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026



Time: 11:00am HKT



Format: Presentation and Q&A



Location: The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in global markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. The Company's therapeutic areas of focus include autoimmune, ophthalmology, critical care, and CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic) diseases. Everest Medicines has developed a fully integrated commercialization platform that combines omnichannel commercial capabilities with end-to-end product lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the Company is advancing its existing pipeline, including mRNA in vivo CAR-T and mRNA cancer vaccines, while selectively expanding into additional high-value therapeutic areas with blockbuster potential, and accelerating its global expansion. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Everest Medicines