Epinephrine Market to Hit USD 6.27 Billion by 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global epinephrine market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 6.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The epinephrine market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis reactions globally. Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It occurs suddenly after exposure to an allergen like food, insect stings, medicines, etc. The severity of symptoms and their onset vary from person to person, ranging from minor reactions to death.

According to a study, the lifetime prevalence of anaphylaxis is estimated to be around 0.05% to 3%, and its incidence has been increasing over the past few decades. Moreover, the delayed availability of emergency epinephrine devices increases the risk of mortality in patients suffering from anaphylaxis reaction. This drives the demand for portable epinephrine injection devices for emergency treatment.

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of epinephrine auto-injectors

There is a growing trend of adoption of reusable and prefilled epinephrine auto-injectors among people with known severe allergies as well as first-time users. These devices are easy-to-use. These provide step-by-step instructions for use during an allergic reaction. Moreover, auto-injectors reduce delays in administration during emergency conditions.

New product approvals and launches

Market players are focused on launching innovative products with improved features. The features include accuracy in dosage delivery and longer shelf-life. For instance, in August 2020, Endo Pharmaceuticals received approval from the FDA for ANTARES. This is a prefilled epinephrine auto-injector with extended shelf-life.

Epinephrine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.91 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $6.27 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising Prevalence of Allergic Reactions • Growing Adoption of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Restraints & Challenges • High treatment costs • Recall of product batches

Market Opportunities

Increasing Incidence of Anaphylaxis

The increasing prevalence of allergies and rising incidence of anaphylaxis are expected to drive the demand for epinephrine auto-injectors. Anaphylaxis occurs within minutes of exposure to an allergy trigger. According to recent estimates, anaphylaxis affects 1-5% of the population. Its incidence has increased significantly over the past few decades. Auto-injectors are now considered the standard of care for treating anaphylaxis due to their ease of use. Increase in anaphylaxis cases is expected to support the uptake of epinephrine auto-injectors during the forecast period.

Investments in Technology Advancements

Epinephrine delivery devices are advancing with new technologies. These technologies enhance safety, accuracy, and ease of use. For instance, wearable and hands-free epinephrine auto-injectors are being developed that can administer the dose through clothing. Bluetooth and audio guidance features are also being incorporated in devices to provide visual and voice instructions. Furthermore, reusable auto-injectors are in the pipeline that can administer multiple consistent doses. Such innovations are expected to improve treatment outcomes and compliance for patients at risk of anaphylaxis. The growing investments in advanced epinephrine delivery technologies are poised to present attractive opportunities in the market.

Key Market Takeaways

The global epinephrine market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to rising environmental allergies and food allergies globally.

On the basis of product type, the auto-injectors segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 70% market share. This is owing to their ease of use during anaphylaxis emergencies.

By application, the anaphylaxis segment is expected to dominate with over 80% share as epinephrine is the first line treatment for anaphylaxis.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to hold the major share due to higher patient footfall, insurance coverage, and critical condition treated.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is owing to high awareness about anaphylaxis, supportive reimbursement policies, and presence of leading players. Europe is also expected to grow at a significant rate.

Competitor Insights

- Pfizer

- Mylan Inc.

- Sanofi S.A

- ALK-Abello

Epinephrine Industry News

In 2023, Daiichi Sankyo’s subsidiary, American Regent, launched a sulfite-free epinephrine injection. This provides a safer option for patients allergic to sulphites.

The FDA’s Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee reviewed ARS Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, Neffy, in 2023. This nasal spray is designed for emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Neffy represents a major advancement in epinephrine delivery, offering a more convenient and non-invasive option compared to traditional auto-injectors.

FDA Approvals and Expansions: In 2023, ARS Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, Neffy, received the U.S. FDA acceptance for review. Such nasal sprays offer more convenient administration during emergencies.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type

Auto-injector



Prefilled Syringes



Ampoules and Vials

By Application

Anaphylaxis



Cardiac Arrest



Superficial Bleeding



Respiratory Disorders



Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

