Envoy Medical Secures Three New Patents, Strengthening Leadership in Fully Implantable Hearing Technology

U.S. Patent No. 12,390,634, on August 19, 2025. The title of the patent is Fully Implantable Modular Cochlear Implant System. This patent relates to cochlear implant systems having a signal processor and an implantable battery and/or communication module having a signal generator that generates digital signals for communicating to the signal processor. The signal processor and the implantable battery and/or communication module include circuitry, a can that houses and surrounds the circuitry, and an impedance between the circuitry and the can to reduce unintended electrical communication between the circuitry and a cochlear electrode of the cochlear implant system.

Australian Patent No. 2022254630, on July 17, 2025. The title is Cochlear Implant System with Electrode Impedance Diagnostics. This patent relates to electrode impedance diagnostics in cochlear implant systems. A cochlear implant system determines an impedance associated with a current path from a source element to a return electrode and determines one or more stimulation parameters for the source element based on the impedance. An example stimulation parameter is a compliance voltage for the source element to provide a prescribed current.

Hong Kong Patent No. 40101898, on May 16, 2025. The title is Cochlear Implant Stimulation Calibration. This patent relates to calibrating current flow in a cochlear implant system. A switching network is controlled to place a source element of a cochlear implant system in communication with a testing circuit. An amount of electrical current provided to the testing circuit is determined and the output of the source element is adjusted based on the determined amount of electrical current.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Envoy Medical® Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical"), a hearing health company focused on developing innovative, fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced the issuance of three new patents across the United States, Australia, and Hong Kong. These patents expand the company's global intellectual property portfolio and mark another strategic step in delivering next-generation cochlear implant solutions that offer patients discreet, 24/7 hearing experience without the limitation of externally worn components.Thehas issued the following patent to Envoy Medical:Thehas issued the following patent to Envoy Medical:Thehas issued the following patent to Envoy Medical:"Our patent portfolio has many critical building blocks to redefine what's possible for hearing restoration solutions. These additional patents strengthen our position. By expanding our global patent portfolio, Envoy Medical is not only protecting groundbreaking innovations, but also supporting our mission to deliver life-changing, fully implantable solutions to more people around the world. This momentum brings us one step closer to eliminating daily limitations faced by millions of people living with hearing loss," commented Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical.For more information about Envoy Medical's innovation pipeline and intellectual property portfolio, visitTo be added to the Envoy Medical email distribution list, please emailwith COCH in the subject line.Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at:Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website atThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments; the ability to obtain additional patents and develop future products or product improvements, the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant, the timing and results of approvals, site documents, logistics, activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI, and the participation or any changes in participation of any subjects, institutions, or healthcare professionals in such trials; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; the size of Envoy Medical's addressable market, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 31, 2025, and in other reports Envoy Medical files, with the SEC. Investor Contact:Phil CarlsonKCSA Strategic CommunicationsO: 212.896.1233