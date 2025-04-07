Entheon Announces Change of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) (“Entheon” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Harrison Newlands to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective April 3, 2025.

Harrison Newlands has a diverse understanding of start-ups and capital markets, having invested, advised, and helped co-found dozens of mid-cap companies spanning close to a decade of experience in the industry. He started his career working on Bay Street as a Research Associate at MacNicol and Associates, thereafter he jumped into the fast growing cannabis industry, and was one of the co-founders of Fire & Flower, one of Canada’s first retail focused cannabis companies, where he led its early growth and served as Director of Business Development. Shortly thereafter, he helped take the first EV company public in Canada, Taiga Motors, where he served as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Newlands also co-founded Hoshi International, a producer of medicinal cannabis with a state of the art facility in Portugal, focusing on the emerging European market. Harrison also co-founded Hypercharge Networks, Canada’s first publicly traded EV charging company. Harrison was formerly a partner at Rockbank Capital, a Vancouver based merchant bank, and has been a managing partner at North King Capital over the past 4 years, where he continues to advise both public and private companies, as well as invest.

Andrew Hegle has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Hegle for his services and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.

