Electronic Medical Records Market Size to worth US$ 46.37 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Electronic Medical Records Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 31.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 46.37 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2031.
The growth of the electronic medical records market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of EMR solutions in healthcare facilities. EMR systems help improve clinical workflow and reduce medical errors. It allows easy storage and retrieval of patient health records. This system helps doctors make informed medical decisions. In addition, various government initiatives aimed to promote the use of EMR systems in public and private healthcare organizations are also propelling the market growth. For example, the Health, Economic and Clinical Information Technology (HITECH) Act in the U.S. provides financial incentives to healthcare providers who demonstrate meaningful use of certified EMRs.
Market Trends:
Leading EMR solution providers are focusing on integrating advanced AI capabilities such as natural language processing. AI-based EMR systems can generate insights from patient data, to assist doctors in diagnosing disease and planning treatment. They can also automate routine medical paperwork to reduce workload and save time.
Cloud deployments offer scalability, flexibility, and lower upfront costs compared to on-premise models. Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based EMR solutions are increasingly being adopted to optimize budgets. Advanced cloud solutions help improve operational efficiency in distributed care homes, and allows easy remote access to patient medical records.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @
Market Opportunities
Cloud-based EMR solutions offer healthcare providers the opportunity to reduce costs associated with on-site hardware and IT support. Storing a patient's medical records in the cloud allows providers to instantly access the records from anywhere, and allows sharing of records between different service providers. This is especially beneficial for independent physician practices with multiple locations. The market for cloud-based EMR solutions is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 7% through 2031.
COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services. Integrating EMR systems with telehealth platforms opens new opportunities for virtual care delivery and remote patient monitoring. Physician practices can use telehealth to expand access to new patient populations in remote or underserved areas. EMR vendors that offer seamless integration of the two health areas will be well positioned to do so. It will take advantage of the rapid growth of the telehealth industry.
Key Market Takeaways
The global electronic medical records market size is estimated to be US$ 31.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This growth is attributed to increased healthcare digitization and government support for healthcare IT infrastructure expansion, particularly in emerging economies.
On the basis of components, the hardware segment will account for the largest share of revenue in 2024 as the number of healthcare IT installations in hospitals and doctor's offices increases. Under hardware, servers and storage devices are the most in demand.
In terms of use, the cardiology segment is expected to be the most profitable during the forecast period. Cardiology practices are seeing increased adoption of EMRs for better management of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and heart failure.
North America will dominate the global electronic medical records market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leadership position by 2031.
Competitor Insights
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
- Cerner Corporation
- General Electric Company
- athenahealth Inc.
- eClinicalWorks
These players are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.
Recent Developments in Electronics Medical Records Market:
AI Integration in EMR Systems: Companies like Epic Systems are leading advancements by incorporating Generative AI (GenAI) into their EMR platforms. In 2024, Epic has rolled out several AI-based features, such as drafting responses to patient messages, generating hand-off summaries, and utilizing ambient listening during patient visits. These tools aim to reduce documentation time for healthcare providers, allowing them to focus more on patient interactions.
Market Segmentation
By Deployment:
By Application:
By Interoperability:
By End User:
By Region:
Find Most Trending Related Reports:
The global healthcare IT outsourcing market was valued at US$ 59.99 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 97.73 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2028.
The global integrated patient care systems market size is expected to reach US$ 42.71 Bn by 2030, from US$ 19.57 Bn in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
The global electronic health records market was valued at US$ 28.14 Bn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 35.23 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2023 and 2030.
The global hospital information system market is estimated to be valued at USD 54.69 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 92.24 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031.
