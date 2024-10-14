DNA Microarray Market Size to Grow approximately USD 6.13 Bn by 2034

As per precedence Research, the global DNA microarray market size is projected to grow approximately USD 6.13 billion by 2034 from valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2023. It is expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The DNA microarray market continues to grow as microarray applications include genotyping, forensic analysis, disease susceptibility testing, identifying drug candidates, screening for individual disease mutations or mutational changes in cancer, measuring loss of heterozygosity, or SNP testing, including genetic linkage analysis.

The DNA microarray market is growing rapidly because DNA microarrays are used as research tools. Researchers continue to conduct large population studies. Microarrays can also be used to study where specific genes are turned on or off in cells and tissues. In this case, RNA (the transcript of DNA) is isolated and measured instead of DNA in the sample. DNA microarrays are used in diagnostic testing for certain diseases. They are also sometimes used to determine which drugs are best prescribed for individuals since genes determine how our bodies respond to these drugs.

With the advent of new DNA sequencing technologies, some experiments that used to use microarrays now use only DNA sequencing. However, because microarray tests are still less expensive than sequencing, they can be used in large-scale studies as well as some diagnostics. DNA microarrays are a tool used to determine if a person’s DNA contains mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2.

Key Takeaways

· North America accounted highest market share of 36% in 2023.

· Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· By type, the oligonucleotide DNA microarrays segment has captured revenue share of 45% in 2023.

· By type, the complementary DNA microarrays segment is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the projected period.

· By end-user, the academic & research institutes segment has accounted market share of around 37% in 2023.

Top Growth Factors in the DNA Microarray Market

· Genomics: DNA microarray used to measure gene expression. RNA was extracted from the cells of interest and then directly transcribed, converted to cDNA, or converted to T7 RNA promoter tail cDNA, which was converted to cRNA by the Eberwine amplification process, leading to the growth of the DNA microarray market.

· Disease diagnosis: DNA microarrays are used to identify pathogens like yeasts and molds by targeting internal transcribed spacers of fungal rRNA genes, leading to the growth of the DNA microarray market.

· Agriculture: DNA microarrays assist with research in the field of agriculture; Oligonucleotide microarray technology for biological activity biomarker analysis drives the growth of the DNA microarray market

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share as the United States is home to many international research centers, many important genome projects, and influential individuals. As of November 2022, a total of 129,624 genetic tests, including revisions of previous tests, have been developed and submitted to the Genetic Testing Registry in the United States. Genetic testing in the US accounts for approximately 66% of all genetic testing and next-generation GTR, driving the growth of the DNA microarray industry.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe the fastest expansion as the genomic revolution over the past three decades has led to advances in rare diseases (RD). Asia-Pacific is emerging as a leader in genome-based personalized medicine. Much of the fundamental research is done at Asia-Pacific research institutes such as the Beijing Genome Research Institute in China, the Ekman Institute of Molecular Biology in Indonesia, the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Singapore, the Center for Genomic Medicine at RIKEN in Japan, Nutrigenomics. Also genomics and other technologies such as proteomics and metabolomics, this has driven the growth of the DNA microarray market.

Advancements Food Safety Measures to Drive the Market

The integration of bioinformatics tools with cDNA microarray technology has a significant opportunity to improve food safety, especially in microbial detection and evaluation control of food substitutes. To mainstream this technology into food safety practices, efficient, cost-effective tools for deployment must be developed, and process guidelines must be developed for regulatory agencies to interpret and process microarray data. cDNA microarray methods combined with traditional clinical testing to provide better molecular information can be useful diagnostic tools that contribute to a comprehensive testing framework. This strategy will fuel the growth of the DNA microarray market and highlight its impact on food safety standards and practices.

Advanced Inkjet Synthesis Methods to Offer Opportunity

Agilent Technologies is bringing a significant opportunity to the DNA microarray market with novel probes developed using a proprietary inkjet printing-based DNA synthesis method. This technology can successfully print DNA nucleotides to microarray specifications, overcoming the limitations of the photosynthetic process. With recent advancements in the piezoelectric inkjet printing industry, Agilent’s process provides the best oligonucleotide probe products characterized by superior exceptional quality and length. The higher per-cycle yield and enhanced sequence fidelity achieved through this method translate to an impressive dynamic range of over orders of magnitude.

Challenges Impacting the DNA Microarray Industry

The DNA microarray market faces significant challenges restricting from uncertainty about the reliability of amplification of microarray data and the biological interpretation from that data. In addition, intense competition from other screening technologies, particularly PCR and sequencing-based assays, complicates the landscape for microarray technology. These factors limit industry growth and require continued efforts to improve data reliability and establish microarray testing as a competitive alternative in the competitive diagnostic arena.

Recent Breakthroughs in DNA Microarray Market

Acquisition of Illumina, Inc. and Fluent BioSciences in DNA Microarray Market

Company Name Illumina, Inc. and Fluent BioSciences Headquarter United States Recent Development In July 2024, Illumina, Inc., a global leader in DNA sequencing and array technology, announced that it had acquired Fluent BioSciences, a developer of innovative and differentiated single-cell technology.

Solna announced the launch of the EpiFinder platform in the DNA Microarray Market.

Company Name Solna Headquarter United States Recent Development In June 2024, Solna announced the launch of its EpiFinder platform, a proprietary high-throughput, multiplex, quantitative Chip-seq technology platform. The company also announced the product and the first commercial package of the kits can be used to target up to eight common and rare markers including DNA methylation in up to 24 samples or independent replicates.

Report Highlights

By Type

By type, the oligonucleotide DNA microarrays segment held the largest market share as they provide greater control over the specificity of hybridization, making them particularly suitable for single nucleotide polymorphism analysis or mutational analysis.

The complementary DNA microarrays segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the projected period as they contain only a portion of the actively transcribed gene.

By Application

By application, the gene expression analysis segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as it determines the pattern of gene expression at a gene transcription level in the circumstances of a specific cell.

On the other hand, the genotyping segment is observed to witness the fastest expansion during the forecast period as microarrays are widely used as single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping platforms.

By End-user

The academic & research institutes segment had the highest market share as DNA microarrays allow researchers to test thousands of genes simultaneously.

The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate over the projected period as it can detect many diseases and pathogens simultaneously, allowing for better diagnosis of many infectious diseases.

Recent News in the DNA Microarray Market

· In May 2024, Twist Bioscience Corporation, which uses its silicon platform to deliver quality DNA products to help its customers succeed, announced the launch of Twist Multiplex Gene Fragments (MGF) that directly synthesize double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) length up to 500 base pairs in length with no limit on sequence number to enable high throughput screening applications

· In July 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc., an industry leader in epigenetic biomarker technology, announced the launch of bioinformatics services to accelerate breakthroughs in biology, biotechnology, and healthcare, and redefine the growing field of epigenetic research.

Key Players of the DNA Microarray Market

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· Agilent Technologies, Inc.

· Illumina, Inc.

· PerkinElmer, Inc.

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Roche Diagnostics

· Qiagen N.V.

· Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)

· Applied Microarrays, Inc.

· Eurofins Genomics LLC

· LC Sciences

· Microarrays Inc.

· Arrayit Corporation

· BioCat GmbH

· Savyon Diagnostics Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Complementary DNA Microarrays

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays

Others

By Application

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institute

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

