Digital Pathology Market Size to Hit USD 2.43 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global digital pathology market size was exhibited at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.43 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. The global digital pathology market growth is attributed to the rising investments in healthcare , increasing demand for faster diagnostic tools, and increasing focus on improving the efficiency of workflow.

Digital Pathology Market Key Takeaways:

· North America dominated the overall market in 2024 with a share of 41.0%.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· The device segment held the largest share of 51.72% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the projected period.

· The software segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2025 to 2034.

· The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 37.0%.

· The diagnostic labs segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2025 to 2034

· The human pathology segment held the largest share of around 60.0% in 2024.

· The academic research segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 45.7% and is anticipated to remain dominant from 2025 to 2034

U.S. Digital Pathology Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. digital pathology market size is evaluated at USD 0.340 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 0.750 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the overall market in 2024 with a share of 41.0%. The market growth in the region is driven by the presence of key market players in the region, rising adoption of digital imaging, continual deployment of R&D investments, and increasing government initiatives owing to the development of technologically advanced pathologies. In addition, increasing usage of digital pathology in disease diagnosis and academic research, which further anticipated to drive the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the rising digital imaging penetration in developing economies, a rising focus on investments in the medical field, and rapid digitalization. Various market players' initiatives help in subsequently reducing laboratory cost expenses and providing better patient care, with novel treatment options.

Digital pathology market that uses digital tools to collect share, analyze, interpret, and collect information. The adoption of digital pathology has increased leading to its diverse benefits, such as real-time sharing of digital images and video streams. Due to growing requirements in anatomical pathology applications for quantitative image analysis, technology is gaining emergence. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising aging population, the increasing demand for more accurate and precise diagnosis, and the subsequent increase in cancer are further anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the digital pathology market is raising technological advancements. Technological advancements such as image analysis software and whole-slide imaging have revolutionized digital pathology. These innovations have enhanced automated workflow processes, operational efficiency, and diagnostic precision, thereby increasing the appeal of digital pathology. This capability leads to improved patient care outcomes through faster treatment and diagnosis, and it is vital for areas with limited access to pathology expertise, which further drives the market growth.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in digital pathology. AI is becoming integral in digital pathology, helping pathologists in forecasting outcomes, measuring biomarkers, and identify abnormalities through image analysis. These AI tools hold promises in refining treatment strategies, minimizing mistakes, and boosting diagnostic precision, ultimately leading to better patient results. AI technologies have the potential to improve patient outcomes, streamline workflow efficiency, and enhance diagnostic accuracy, which is further expected to revolutionize the market growth in the coming years. The rising demand for digitization has given rise to competition among market players in the digital pathology market. This factor is coupled with the increasing need for drug discovery.

Segment Insights

By Type Insights

The human pathology segment held the largest share of around 60.0% in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab productivity and reduce turnaround time for disease diagnosis. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in humans is further accelerating the demand for digital pathology.

Veterinary digital pathology is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the proactive push for automation and implementation of digital pathology in the veterinary market.

By Product Insights

The device segment held the largest share of 51.72% in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology in academic research activities with improved resolution. The device segment includes a scanner and slide management system.

The software segment is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is driven by the growing number of cancer cases with market players focusing on the development of novel digital pathology systems in the market.

By Application Insights

The academic research segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 45.7% and is anticipated to remain dominant from 2025 to 2034. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology in various research studies and continuous research in the development of cancer therapies. To incorporate technology into research activities, a number of academic research institutes are collaborating with digital pathology providers.

· For instance, in January 2025, Apollo Hospitals launched a digital health research center in India. This center focuses on cardiovascular diseases, acute and emergency medicine, and multi-morbidity.

Disease diagnosis is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is driven by the increasing focus of manufacturers for the development of novel and rapid diagnostics techniques for ease in the circulation of intra and inter-departmental information and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the digital adoption of technologies helps enhance and improve the efficiency of disease diagnosis.

By End-use Insights

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 37.0%. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals to improve the speed of diagnosis and patient compliance. Hospitals are the most preferred healthcare industry for disease care and diagnosis. To address the evolving needs of patients with more hospitals, developments in hospital laboratories are crucial in digital pathology.

The diagnostic labs segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The growth in the digital pathology market is the adoption of digital pathology in diagnostics labs and the increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, the increasing number of oncology clinical trials, preclinical GLP pathology, and increasing focus on drug development further contributed to propel market growth.

· For instance, in January 2025, the launch of its enterprise-grade digital pathology platform was launched by Diagnexia which connects US labs to its broad network of board-certified sub-specialty pathologists. The aim behind this launch was to ensure the continuation of high-quality diagnoses and accelerated turnaround times.

Digital Pathology Market Top Companies

· Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

· Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

· Koninklijke Philips N.V.

· Olympus Corporation

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

· Inspirata, Inc.

· Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)

· Visiopharm A/S

· Huron Technologies International Inc.

· ContextVision AB

· CellaVision

· ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO)

· West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH (West Medica)

· aetherAI

· IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)

· SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

· Morphle Labs, Inc

· Bionovation Biotech, Inc.

Digital Pathology Market Recent Developments

· In January 2025, Mayo Clinic launched the formation of Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology. This digital pathology is designed to unlock the power of its archive of digital slides to accelerate medical breakthroughs.

· In September 2024, Roche announced the launch of its digital pathology open environment with the integration of more than 20 advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from eight new collaborators. The aim behind this launch was to support scientists and pathologists in cancer research and diagnosis by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the digital pathology market

By Product

· Software

· Device

o Scanners

o Slide Management System

· Storage System

By Type

· Human Pathology

· Veterinary Pathology

By Application

· Drug Discovery & Development

· Academic Research

· Disease Diagnosis

o Cancer Cell Detection

o Others

By End-use

· Hospitals

· Biotech & Pharma Companies

· Diagnostic Labs

· Academic & Research Institutes

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

