Digital Dose Inhaler Market Size to hit $64.33 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital dose inhaler market size is estimated to be valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 64.33 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. The high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD create a huge demand for digital dose inhalers for effective treatment and disease management.

Increasing rate of elderly population is also expected to boost market growth as old age people are more prone to respiratory diseases. For instance, according to the United Nations report, the population aged over 60 years is projected to double from 12% to 22% by 2050.

Market Trends:

Development of combination therapies and increasing adoption of telemedicine and digital health are the major trends gaining significant popularity in the global digital dose inhaler market.

Combination therapies deliver two or more drugs, including corticosteroids and long-acting beta2-agonists (LABAs) in a single inhaler. It is gaining popularity as it improves efficacy and adherence to treatment.

Digital Dose Inhaler Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $18.33 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $64.33 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Indication, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases • Increasing Product Launch Restraints & Challenges • Regulatory Hurdles • High Development Costs of Digital Doses Inhalers

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and digital health technologies. Digital dose inhalers connected to smartphones via Bluetooth are enabling remote monitoring of patients by healthcare providers, thereby improving treatment outcomes.

Market Opportunities:

The metered dose inhaler segment is expected to hold the dominant position by 2024. This is owing to its widespread adoption and ability to deliver a predetermined dose through actuation. Metered dose inhalers are compact and portable devices that offer reliable and consistent dosing.

The branded digital dose inhalers segment accounted for the larger market share in 2024. This is due to the availability of blockbuster brands launched by major pharmaceutical companies. Branded products generally command higher prices but offer proven efficacy and safety. Pharmaceutical giants are launching new branded combinations and digital variants to maintain their stronghold in the market.

The asthma indication segment held the leading position in the global digital dose inhaler market in 2024. Asthma is a highly prevalent respiratory condition and inhalers are considered the primary mode of treatment. Digital dose inhalers can substantially help improve adherence to medication schedules among asthma patients and aid remote monitoring.

The hospitals end user segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in 2024. This is due to bulk purchasing agreements with device manufacturers. Moreover, hospital visits provide opportunities for clinicians to educate patients about the handling and usage of advanced digital inhalers.

Key Market Takeaways

The global digital dose inhaler market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the ability of digital platforms to improve medication adherence.

By product, the metered dose inhaler segment is expected to account over 50% market share in 2024 due to its widespread availability.

By indication, asthma segment led the market in 2024 driven by increasing disease burden globally.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to conducive healthcare reforms and rapid technological adoption.

Competitor Insights

- 3M

- AstraZeneca

- GLEMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

- Novartis AG

- Sensirion AG

- Propeller Health

- OPKO Health Inc.

- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

- BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals

- GSK plc.

- Mundhipharma International

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Veranex

- Cognita Labs

Key Developments In July 2023, Teva Limited, a subsidy of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., introduced GoResp Digiinhaler in the U.K. It is the first integrated inhalers that is built with sensors and can detect and record objective data on patient use.