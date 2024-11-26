Digital Dose Inhaler Market Size to hit $64.33 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital dose inhaler market size is estimated to be valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 64.33 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2024 to 2031.
Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. The high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD create a huge demand for digital dose inhalers for effective treatment and disease management.
Increasing rate of elderly population is also expected to boost market growth as old age people are more prone to respiratory diseases. For instance, according to the United Nations report, the population aged over 60 years is projected to double from 12% to 22% by 2050.
Market Trends:
Development of combination therapies and increasing adoption of telemedicine and digital health are the major trends gaining significant popularity in the global digital dose inhaler market.
Combination therapies deliver two or more drugs, including corticosteroids and long-acting beta2-agonists (LABAs) in a single inhaler. It is gaining popularity as it improves efficacy and adherence to treatment.
Digital Dose Inhaler Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2024
$18.33 billion
Estimated Value by 2031
$64.33 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.6%
Historical Data
2019–2023
Forecast Period
2024–2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Product, By Type, By Indication, By End User
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
• Increasing Product Launch
Restraints & Challenges
• Regulatory Hurdles
• High Development Costs of Digital Doses Inhalers
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and digital health technologies. Digital dose inhalers connected to smartphones via Bluetooth are enabling remote monitoring of patients by healthcare providers, thereby improving treatment outcomes.
Market Opportunities:
The metered dose inhaler segment is expected to hold the dominant position by 2024. This is owing to its widespread adoption and ability to deliver a predetermined dose through actuation. Metered dose inhalers are compact and portable devices that offer reliable and consistent dosing.
The branded digital dose inhalers segment accounted for the larger market share in 2024. This is due to the availability of blockbuster brands launched by major pharmaceutical companies. Branded products generally command higher prices but offer proven efficacy and safety. Pharmaceutical giants are launching new branded combinations and digital variants to maintain their stronghold in the market.
The asthma indication segment held the leading position in the global digital dose inhaler market in 2024. Asthma is a highly prevalent respiratory condition and inhalers are considered the primary mode of treatment. Digital dose inhalers can substantially help improve adherence to medication schedules among asthma patients and aid remote monitoring.
The hospitals end user segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in 2024. This is due to bulk purchasing agreements with device manufacturers. Moreover, hospital visits provide opportunities for clinicians to educate patients about the handling and usage of advanced digital inhalers.
Key Market Takeaways
The global digital dose inhaler market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the ability of digital platforms to improve medication adherence.
By product, the metered dose inhaler segment is expected to account over 50% market share in 2024 due to its widespread availability.
By indication, asthma segment led the market in 2024 driven by increasing disease burden globally.
North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to conducive healthcare reforms and rapid technological adoption.
Competitor Insights
- 3M
- AstraZeneca
- GLEMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
- Novartis AG
- Sensirion AG
- Propeller Health
- OPKO Health Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals
- GSK plc.
- Mundhipharma International
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Veranex
- Cognita Labs
Key Developments In July 2023, Teva Limited, a subsidy of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., introduced GoResp Digiinhaler in the U.K. It is the first integrated inhalers that is built with sensors and can detect and record objective data on patient use.
In June 2023, Phil Inc. collaborated with
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd to launch a new program to improve access
forecast period. About Us: Contact
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
