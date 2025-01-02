Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size to Reach USD 14.31 Billion By 2031

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Diabetic Retinopathy Market size is calculated at USD 9.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 14.31 billion by 2031 with a remarkable CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Rise in diabetes population across the globe can drive the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market. Based on the research conducted by the CDC in 2018, there were roughly 34.2 million diabetes patients in the U.S., comprising around 10.5% of the population. Among the adults aged between 20 and 74 years, diabetes is the most prevalent factor resulting in fresh cases of blindness. In the U.S., 4.2 million people suffer from diabetic retinopathy. Vision loss related to diabetic retinopathy can be prevented with early diagnosis and intervention. Several treatment methods in the form of diabetic eye checkups, laser treatment and vitrectomy assist to prevent vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy, thus, driving the market growth.

Market Trends

Since the introduction of intravitreal injections as a therapeutic approach, retinal vascular diseases, diabetic retinopathy, and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) have been effectively treated. This approach enables medication to be delivered to the back of the eye. Large number of injections containing aflibercept, ranibizumab, and dexamethasone are provided to patients, with the yearly figure exceeding 4 million doses in the US. As per a study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology in 2021, intravitreal injections are the highest delivered treatments within the U.S. It is predicted that the market will witness growth significantly due to the uptake of the intravitreal injections and increasing incidence of these diseases.

High cost of branded biologics for diabetic retinopathy treatment is a significant challenge, but the expiration of patents has created opportunities for biosimilar drugs. These biosimilars offer similar safety and efficacy at a lower price compared to their reference biologics. As more companies develop biosimilars for drugs like aflibercept and ranibizumab, prices are expected to decrease significantly.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $9.30 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $14.31 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of diabetes globally • Rising awareness about diabetic retinopathy and its complications Restraints & Challenges • Lack of accurate diagnostic tools in some regions • Adverse effects associated with treatment options

Market Opportunity

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Therapy: Anti-VEGF therapy is considered the most commonly used treatment in cases of diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic patients suffering from retinopathy have been found to produce an excessive amount of VEGF which results in abnormal vessel growth in the eyes. Anti-VEGF drugs are designed to inhibit the synthesis of VEGF, thus, limiting blood vessel and vision loss. Anti-VEGF medications including Eylea and Lucentis are some of the leading anti-VEGF medications available. The market growth can be driven by the emergence of advanced anti-VEGF innovative agents with longer dosing intervals and greater efficacy.

Intraocular Steroid Injection: Administration of steroids straight into the eye helps minimize swelling and scar tissue development in the eyes of patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy. This kind of treatment is conventionally used for instance in patients suffering from diabetes macular edema. While patients take anti-VEGF drug therapy as a first line treatment, intraocular steroids have also become increasingly popular especially when used either as a monotherapy or in combination with anti-VEGF medications. This is likely to boost the growth of the intraocular steroid injection segment.

Key Market Takeaways

Global diabetic retinopathy market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period 2024-2031 due to increasing prevalence of diabetes globally and rising demand for advanced treatment options

On the basis of type, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its high prevalence in early stages of the disease

Based on treatment, anti-VEGF therapy segment will continue to dominate the market, owing to its superior clinical benefits over other options

By distribution channel, hospitals pharmacies segment is likely to retain the highest share, owing to large number of retinal procedures taking place in hospital settings

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global market through 2031 due to rising healthcare expenditure and presence of major market players

Some of the leading players operating in the market include:

- Novartis AG

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

- Bayer Healthcare

- Actavis Plc

- Alimera Science

- Pfizer Inc.

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Abbott Laboratories Ltd

- Sirnaomics

- Glycadia pharmaceuticals

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Therapeutics Inc

- Ampio pharmaceuticals

- Lupin ltd.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced positive three-year results from the Phase 3 PHOTON trial for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection. The result demonstrated sustained vision improvements and longer dosing intervals for patients with diabetic macular edema

In March 2023, Bayer Healthcare reported new data showing that its anti-VEGF treatment for diabetic retinopathy significantly reduced the risk of vision-threatening complications in patients over a two-year period

In January 2023, Novartis AG launched a new formulation of its diabetic retinopathy treatment, aiming to enhance patient adherence through less frequent dosing schedules

