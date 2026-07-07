DemeRx Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Biopharmaceutical Executive Michael Snitkovsky as Chief Operations Officer

Industry veteran brings deep expertise in drug development, regulatory strategy, CMC, quality, and global operations to support DemeRx’s next phase of clinical development

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemeRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming addiction therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Michael Snitkovsky as chief operations officer, adding a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience advancing therapies from preclinical research through clinical development. Mr. Snitkovsky is recognized for his strategic leadership, operational rigor, and ability to unite cross‑functional and global teams around shared scientific and business objectives—capabilities that support effective risk management, development acceleration, and long‑term value creation.

“Michael brings extensive operational experience across the biopharmaceutical development spectrum and a proven track record of advancing complex programs,” said Deborah Mash, Ph.D., chief executive officer and founder of DemeRx. “His expertise in development strategy, CMC, regulatory affairs, and quality will strengthen our ability to execute as we advance our pipeline at an extraordinary regulatory moment and a pivotal time for our company. As DemeRx enters its next phase of growth, Michael’s leadership will help accelerate development activities and enhance operational readiness for upcoming clinical milestones for our lead program, DMX-1001 for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.”

“I am excited to join DemeRx at this important stage in the company’s growth,” said Mr. Snitkovsky. “I look forward to working with the team to advance our programs through clinical development. DemeRx has built a strong foundation, and I am eager to help strengthen the capabilities, partnerships, and execution needed to deliver meaningful value for patients and stakeholders.”

Mr. Snitkovsky’s experience spans operational and program leadership, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) strategy, regulatory execution, and global alliance management across neurological and psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder, as well as oncology, immunology, gastrointestinal, and rare diseases. His appointment supports DemeRx’s continued focus on advancing its clinical programs while building the operational infrastructure required for future development. He has led multinational collaborations, including strategic partnerships, and has overseen numerous Investigational New Drug, Clinical Trial Application, Biologics License Application, and New Drug Application submissions across major regulatory jurisdictions.

At Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, he was hired to establish a Project Management Office and lead the team responsible for commercializing the first RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic. The approval of this drug marked a landmark achievement in biotechnology, transforming the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of RNAi into a viable, disease‑modifying class of medicines and the first commercial product for Alnylam. At Finch Therapeutics, the pioneer of the first gut‑microbiome-based therapeutics, Mr. Snitkovsky led two programs within a $70M partnership with Takeda. At Red Oak Medicines and Valerio Therapeutics, where he served as global head of operations and program and alliance leadership, he built and led cross‑functional teams across major biopharmaceutical organizations. His experience also includes consulting roles at Biogen and Sanofi, driving execution across CMC, regulatory, clinical development, and global alliances.

About DemeRx, Inc.

DemeRx, Inc. is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming addiction therapeutics and improving outcomes for individuals facing substance use disorders. Leveraging advanced scientific research and strategic clinical initiatives, DemeRx focuses on DMX-1001 (oral noribogaine) as a groundbreaking solution for alcohol use disorder. For more information about DemeRx, please visit http://www.demerx.com.

Media contact:

Greig Communications

Kathy Vincent

kathy@greigcommunications.com