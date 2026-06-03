Defence Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Biopharmaceutical Executive Dr John Beaver to Its Board of Directors

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Beaver to its Board of Directors. Dr. Beaver brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.Dr. Beaver has held senior leadership positions at several leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Biogen, AbbVie, and GlaxoSmithKline, where he contributed to the advancement of innovative therapeutic programs across multiple disease areas. His extensive experience spans translational medicine, biomarker discovery and development, and clinical pharmacology, providing him with a deep understanding of how innovative therapeutics are advanced, evaluated, and strategically developed within global pharma organizations.Most recently, Dr. Beaver served as Vice President and Head of Global Biomarker Discovery & Development at Biogen, where he led global biomarker and translational development activities supporting approximately 48 pipeline programs. During his tenure, he contributed to biomarker-driven development strategies associated with industry-first FDA accelerated approvals in Alzheimer's disease and ALS, while also serving on several R&D leadership, governance, and partnership committees.Prior to Biogen, Dr. Beaver held senior leadership roles at AbbVie, where he served as Head of Translational Imaging and was recognized as a Volwiler Research Fellow for his scientific contributions. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Imaging Scientist at GlaxoSmithKline's Clinical Imaging Centre at Imperial College London's Hammersmith Hospital campus and later served as Director of Imaging at Maccine in Singapore. He also conducted human brain imaging research as a postdoctoral fellow with the UK Medical Research Council at the University of Cambridge.Dr. Beaver is currently the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a stealth-mode biotechnology company based in the Greater Boston area, where he is leveraging his extensive experience in translational science, biomarker innovation, and strategic drug development to advance next-generation therapeutic approaches."We are very proud to welcome Dr. John Beaver to Defence's Board of Directors," said Sébastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "John extensive pharmaceutical industry experience will be highly valuable as Defence continues advancing its ACCUMplatform and expanding its development and partnership activities.""I am excited to join Defence Therapeutics' Board of Directors and support the Company during this important stage of growth," said Dr. John Beaver. "Defence's ACCUMtechnology has the potential to significantly enhance intracellular delivery and unlock new possibilities for next-generation therapeutics. I look forward to supporting the Company's strategic growth and helping strengthen its strategic and pharmaceutical partnership initiatives."The company has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Beaver, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's omnibus incentive plan. The options are vested immediately and exercisable at a price of 60 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.Defence Therapeutics is actively advancing its proprietary ACCUMplatform across multiple therapeutic applications, including ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals, with the objective of improving intracellular delivery, therapeutic efficacy, and overall treatment outcomes. To learn more or explore partnering opportunities, please visit Defence Therapeutics or contactDefence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsSebastien PlouffeCEO, Founder and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit