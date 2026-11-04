Curant Rare Selected to Provide Patient Support Services for HEMA Biologics Cares™ and SEVENFACT®

Curant Rare will provide access and patient support services for eligible patients prescribed SEVENFACT®

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health is proud to announce that Curant Rare, a rare disease pharmacy specializing in personalized support for patients with rare and complex conditions, has been selected to administer and support the HEMA Biologics Cares® Support Programs for eligible patients prescribed SEVENFACT®.

Effective October 1, Curant Rare is providing patient access and support services in connection with HEMA Biologics Cares®. The program combines Curant Rare’s rare disease expertise with support services for patients and families navigating the prescription and access process.

SEVENFACT® is an injectable medicine used for the treatment and control of bleeding episodes occurring in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with Hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. SEVENFACT is not indicated for the treatment of patients with congenital Factor VII deficiency.

“Being selected to support HEMA Biologics Cares is a significant milestone for Curant Rare and a reflection of the confidence placed in our ability to deliver for patients with complex needs,” said Patrick Dunham, Chief Executive Officer of Curant Health. “In rare disease, getting a prescription is only the beginning. Our role is to help patients and families work through the access and affordability process so they can focus on their care.”

The selection expands Curant Rare’s growing role in delivering specialized patient programs for rare and complex disease populations. Curant Rare brings together dedicated care teams, clinical expertise, access support and high-touch patient engagement to help address challenges that can delay treatment or disrupt continuity of therapy.

For patients prescribed SEVENFACT®, Curant Rare’s support of HEMA Biologics Cares® focuses on three key priorities:

Helping patients understand available financial assistance options, subject to eligibility requirements

Assisting with enrollment in HEMA Biologics Cares programs

Providing responsive patient and provider support

“When you are supporting someone with a rare or complex condition, every interaction and intervention makes a difference,” Dunham added.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: THROMBOSIS

Serious arterial and venous thrombotic events may occur following administration of SEVENFACT®.

Discuss the risks and explain the signs and symptoms of thrombotic and thromboembolic events to patients who will receive SEVENFACT®.

Monitor patients for signs or symptoms of activation of the coagulation system and for thrombosis.

Contraindications. SEVENFACT is contraindicated in patients with known allergy to rabbits or rabbit proteins, or severe hypersensitivity reaction to SEVENFACT or any of its components.

Warnings and Precautions. There is limited information about the safety of SEVENFACT in patients with a history of arterial or venous thromboembolic disease, because such patients were excluded from SEVENFACT trials. Serious arterial and venous thrombotic reactions can occur with SEVENFACT and have been reported in clinical trials and postmarketing surveillance with a similar class of products. Patients with a history of concomitant treatment with aPCC/PCC or other hemostatic agents, or a history of atherosclerotic disease, coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, crush injury, septicemia, or thromboembolism may have an increased risk. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, are possible; patients should discontinue SEVENFACT and seek appropriate medical intervention. Patients with known hypersensitivity to casein may be at higher risk.

Adverse Reactions. The most common adverse reactions reported in clinical trials were headache, dizziness, infusion-site discomfort, infusion-site hematoma, infusion-related reaction, and fever.

Drug Interactions. Clinical experience with pharmacologic use of FVIIa-containing products indicates an elevated risk of serious thrombotic events when used simultaneously with activated prothrombin complex concentrates.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact HEMA Biologics at 1-855-718-4362. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Product Information, including boxed WARNING, at www.SEVENFACT.com.

About Curant Rare

Curant Rare is a rare disease pharmacy dedicated to transforming the treatment experience for patients living with rare and complex conditions. Combining deep rare disease expertise with highly personalized, hands-on support, Curant Rare helps patients and families overcome barriers to therapy, navigate complex treatment journeys and stay supported throughout their care. Through dedicated care teams, clinical expertise and close coordination with healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical organizations, Curant Rare delivers the access, guidance and continuity patients need to achieve optimal clinical outcomes and an improved treatment experience.

About HEMA Biologics

HEMA Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing care for people living with rare bleeding disorders. With a focus on addressing unmet needs within the bleeding disorders community, HEMA Biologics works to provide innovative treatment options and meaningful support for patients, families and healthcare providers. Through its commitment to the hemophilia community, HEMA Biologics strives to help improve the treatment experience and outcomes for those impacted by rare bleeding disorders. HEMA Biologics, LLC is the exclusive licensee and distributor of SEVENFACT® in the United States and its territories. SEVENFACT® is a registered trademark of LFB S.A, and HEMA BIOLOGICS CARES® is a registered trademark of HEMA Biologics, LLC.

Media Contact

Tim Griffin

Brand Manager, Curant Rare

tgriffin@curanthealth.com