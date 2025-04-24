SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coologics Announces Oversubscribed Seed Funding Round

April 24, 2025 | 
CLEVELAND, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coologics Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company, today announced the successful closing of their Seed round. The round was oversubscribed, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Coologics' vision and technology around its initial product, Vlisse.

The seed funding round secured over $3 million in investment, exceeding the initial target of $1.5 million. The funding was led by Prevail and Dream Ventures and saw material participation from two university alumni groups, Ohio State Early Investor Network and Illinois Ventures Illini Angels Program. The Company's CEO/founder, Dr. Kim Langdon and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nicole Williams are alumni of the Ohio State University and the University of Illinois, respectively.

This significant capital injection will be instrumental in accelerating Coologics' key milestones, around the completion of their ongoing clinical trial, FDA submission and initial market release of their flagship product, Vlisse.

"We are beyond excited about the investor commitment to Coologics," said Dr. Langdon, CEO/Founder. "The overwhelming interest in our seed round validates the critical need for a more effective treatment for vaginal infections. We are thrilled to welcome our new investors and leverage their expertise to accelerate our growth and deliver impactful solutions to female patients and their clinicians."

"Dr. Langdon's vision and passion for this problem is what excited us the most about Coologics," said Kerry Lawing, Prevail Ventures CEO, "This market is ripe for innovative solutions like Vlisse. I look forward to watching our experienced teams at Prevail and Dream strategically support Coologics efforts in bringing Vlisse to market."

Coologics Inc. is committed to supporting female health and treating the underlying issues affecting women daily. The successful completion of this seed round marks a significant step forward in realizing this vision and bringing its groundbreaking solution, Vlisse, to market.

About Coologics Inc.

Coologics aims to revolutionize women's health by providing innovative, drug-free solutions for vaginal infections. The company is committed to developing sustainable treatments that reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics, addressing the growing concern of antibiotic resistance. Vlisse is an innovative, drug-free intravaginal cooling device designed to treat vaginal infections, including VVC, BV, and mixed infections by leveraging its patented cooling mechanism. This approach represents a paradigm shift from traditional antifungal drugs, focusing on restoring the vaginal environment to a healthy state without the use of chemicals.

For more information visit https://coologics.com

Email: rich@coologics.com

Media Inquiries contact Rich Mazzola, CFO, 216.376.7972

