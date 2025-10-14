ConV2X 2025 Announces Final Agenda for Smart Technology Transformation in Healthcare Summit

Premier Event Brings Healthcare Leaders, Innovators, and Technology Pioneers to New York City October 30-31

ConV2X announces the final agenda for its 2025 Smart Technology Transformation in Healthcare summit, taking place October 30-31 at the Historic GE Building in Midtown Manhattan. The high impact, in person summit brings together C-suite executives, clinical leaders, and technology innovators from healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise tech, researchers, payers, hospital systems and others, to address the most pressing challenges in AI and digital health transformation.

The summit features keynote presentations and panel discussions from distinguished leaders across healthcare, technology, and government sectors:

Enterprise Technology Leaders:

Dr. Pete Clardy , Lead, Clinical Enterprise Team, Google Cloud

, Lead, Clinical Enterprise Team, Google Cloud David C. Rhew, MD , Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare, Microsoft

, Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare, Microsoft Srinivas Karri , Former Vice President, AI Centre of Excellence – EMEA Technology, Oracle

, Former Vice President, AI Centre of Excellence – EMEA Technology, Oracle Lee Field, Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business

Life Sciences and Innovation Leaders:

Lestter Cruz Serrano , Head of Global Medical Affairs for Life Sciences and Healthcare, Cognizant

, Head of Global Medical Affairs for Life Sciences and Healthcare, Cognizant Vasant G. Honavar, PhD , Professor of Informatics and Intelligent Systems, Pennsylvania State University

, Professor of Informatics and Intelligent Systems, Pennsylvania State University David B. Klein , Founder and CEO, Click Therapeutics

, Founder and CEO, Click Therapeutics Matthew Quinn, Scientific Director, Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC)

Healthcare System Executives:

Erik Johnson , Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead, Value-Based Care, Optum

, Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead, Value-Based Care, Optum David Shulkin, MD , Ninth Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

, Ninth Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Brenna T. Loufek, MS , Director of AI - Regulatory & Quality, Center for Digital Health, Mayo Clinic

, Director of AI - Regulatory & Quality, Center for Digital Health, Mayo Clinic Dr. Corey Scurlock, CEO, Equum Medical

The two day summit addresses urgent strategic priorities facing healthcare organizations such as:

· AI Driving Medical Discovery

· Health AI OS Blueprint

· Personalized Healthcare with AI & XR

· Empowering Clinicians with AI

· Policy, Reimbursement & IoT Frontiers

· Investment & Innovation Realities

· Leadership Lessons from the VA

· Data, Ethics & Interoperability

· Smart Hospitals & Value Based Care

· Future of Digital, Empathetic & Equitable Care

· Curated Environment Drives Meaningful Collaboration

Unlike traditional large scale conferences, ConV2X maintains an intentionally intimate environment designed for substantive dialogue and partnership development. Operating under Chatham House Rules, the summit enables candid, solution focused conversations that healthcare executives rarely experience at public forums.

"ConV2X creates the environment where hospital CIOs can have frank discussions with Google and Microsoft about AI implementation challenges, and where startups connect directly with health system decision makers," said Tory Cenaj, CEO of Partners in Digital Health and ConV2X organizer. "This curated approach consistently delivers higher quality outcomes than traditional conference formats."

BioPharma and Life Sciences Focus

The summit features dedicated programming addressing life sciences innovation, including:

AI-powered drug discovery and clinical trial optimization

Real world evidence integration and predictive analytics

Digital therapeutics and software enhanced drug therapies

Medical affairs transformation through precision platforms

Connected care models accelerating patient engagement

Sessions explore how pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are leveraging smart technologies to reduce development timelines, improve clinical trial efficiency, and enhance post market surveillance.

Strategic Value for Healthcare Organizations

ConV2X provides healthcare executives with actionable intelligence on technology investments, implementation strategies, and vendor evaluation frameworks. Attendees gain direct access to:

Real world case studies from health systems successfully deploying AI and automation

Regulatory guidance on emerging technology compliance requirements

Economic analysis of digital health ROI and value based care technology needs

Strategic partnerships with technology providers and healthcare innovators

Event Details

Dates: October 30-31, 2025

Location: Historic GE Building, ILR Conference Center (12th Floor)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Registration: https://telehealth.conv2xsymposium.com/registration

Format: In person summit with limited capacity for maximum interaction

About ConV2X

Organized by Partners in Digital Health, the event brings together multidisciplinary leaders to advance practical implementation of innovative healthcare technologies while addressing ethical, regulatory, and operational challenges. ConV2X maintains strict editorial standards and vendor-neutral programming to ensure objective, evidence-based dialogue. Partners in Digital Health publishes peer-reviewed journals including Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Telehealth and Medicine Today, both indexed in major databases. The organization advances evidence-based healthcare technology through publishing, events, and strategic partnerships with leading institutions worldwide.