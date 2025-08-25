Contextualized Data—Not Raw Inputs—is the Key to Smarter Manufacturing and AI Success

Austin, TX – August 22, 2025 — L7 Informatics emphasizes a critical shift in industrial AI strategy: feeding systems with contextualized, structured data, not unrefined inputs, to drive smarter manufacturing and dependable AI outcomes.

In modern manufacturing, AI and machine learning (ML) often underperform, not due to the models but because they are fed “junk” data lacking context. Disconnected systems, siloed data, and legacy workflows hinder AI’s effectiveness.

“AI is only as good as the data behind it,” explains Vasu Rangadass, Founder and Strategy Officer at L7 Informatics. “Without context, such as machine state, batch information, and process metadata, AI tools are building insights on shaky foundations.”

L7 Informatics proposes contextualization at the point of data creation as the remedy. By embedding metadata and operational context before data enters downstream systems, organizations lay a stable foundation for accurate AI, real-time analytics, and optimization.

Production environments benefit most when AI-ready data is not retroactively cleaned, but generated contextually. The result? Reliable decision intelligence and smoother regulatory oversight, without laborious, manual transformations.

L7’s digital unified platform, L7|ESP®, makes this possible. It incorporates data orchestration and contextualization capabilities, integrating contextual metadata at the source to ensure clean, structured data flows into AI models and analytics systems.

The implications are clear: Context-aware data not only supports AI but also unlocks the value of AI. It enables real-time insights, smarter operations, and a strong foundation for AI governance and scalability.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, TX, L7 Informatics is redefining digital transformation in life sciences with L7|ESP, the Enterprise Science Platform built to unify data, orchestrate and automate workflows, and enable AI operations across R&D, CMC, manufacturing, QC, diagnostics, and clinical environments. L7|ESP connects the dots between disparate instruments, software, and teams by providing a single digital scientific platform with flexible data modeling, extensive API integrations to fit seamlessly into any ecosystem, and a full suite of built-in applications, including LIMS, ELN, MES, Inventory, and Scheduling.

