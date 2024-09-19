Consumer Genomics Market Size to Reach US$ 18.83 Bn by 2034

The global consumer genomics market size was valued at US$ 1.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around US$ 18.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2024 to 2034. The consumer genomics market is growing as the consumer genomics industry emerges as a new strategy for improving health literacy and engaging in healthcare and their health.

The consumer genomics market is rapidly growing due to technological developments over the last decade, including direct-to-consumer applications and individual-focused genetic tests. Increased investment in the biotechnology sector on a global scale has led to an expansion from more personal utility-focused healthcare applications to non-traditional and medical applications such as consumer genomics. It has applications in the pharmaceutical sector as it is crucial in demonstrating clinical and analytical validity and utility.

Company Name Complete Genomics Headquarter United States Recent Development In October 2023, Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, announced at the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting in Washington details on the commercial and technical momentum it has demonstrated in the last ten months since launching in the United States market through new customers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. consumer genomics market size is predicted to reach around USD 4,990.98 million by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2024 to 2034.

North America has accounted highest revenue share of 37% in 2023.

By Application, the genetic relatedness segment has captured the largest market share 22% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Growth Factors in the Consumer Genomics Market

· Advances in Genomics: Advances in genomics are helping patients access genomic information at home.

· Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing: Genetic information is easily obtained through DTC testing because there is no need for approval from a physician or insurance company.

· Easy to Use: Consumer genomics deals with payments for services received directly by consumers rather than medical services that may not be transparent.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global consumer genomics market, as the U.S. genomics and healthcare landscape is as extensive and diverse as the country itself. The United States has many international research centers, important genome projects, and pivotal institutes. The U.S. healthcare sector is vast and continues to grow as the country’s population grows and ages. As of 2022, 129,624 genetic tests have been developed and submitted to genetic testing registries in the United States. Genetic testing in the United States accounts for approximately 66% of all genetic testing for GTR and subsequent versions.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region, which has witnessed significant growth and development in genetic testing in recent years, is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to many factors, such as awareness of personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and advancements in medical care and technology across the country. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have emerged as critical players in the genetic testing market, driven by factors such as government authorities supporting genomic research as patients grow and

Advances in Genomics and Personalized Health Technologies

Advances in genomics are showing the potential for understanding individual genotypes to improve drug and food modification and protein reconstruction. The development of proteomics and metabolomics, as well as the integration of tools that can be used to monitor many aspects of health, such as food intake, activity, heart rate, and blood sugar level, is boosting demand in the space. The rise of companies offering direct-to-consumer genetic and microbiome testing, combined with the growing market for personalized nutrition services, has accelerated the expansion of the consumer genomics market.

Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

Advances in genomics have facilitated the growth of direct-to-consumer diagnostics, providing a significant opportunity in the consumer genomics market. These tests allow consumers to understand the role of genetics in various phenotypes and diseases, allowing them to take tailored therapeutic measures based on their genetic predispositions. The ease with which genetic information can be obtained through testing without needing approval from a physician or insurance company further strengthens its appeal and accessibility. This growth represents an excellent opportunity to expand the market by meeting the increasing consumer demand for personalized genetic and health management.

High Costs of Genetic Testing

The consumer genomics market faces significant challenges due to the high costs associated with genetic testing. Prices range from less than US$ 100 to more than US$ 2,000, depending on the complexity of the test. Multiple tests or evaluations for family members carry an even steeper price tag. Additionally, new born screening fees vary by state, typically from US$ 30 to US$ 150 per child, and insurance coverage is often limited or non-existent. These financial constraints can limit access and adoption, posing significant challenges to the growth and widespread acceptance of genetic testing services in consumer genomics.

Company Name SOPHiA GENETICS Headquarters Switzerland Recent development In May 2024, SOPHiA GENETICS announced collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA, leveraging their technologies and genomics expertise to deliver simple and cost-effective whole genome sequencing (WGS) screening solutions for medical institutions, with a focus on year-end.



Recent Breakthroughs

In July 2024, Illumina, Inc., a global leader in DNA sequencing and array technologies, announced the acquisition of Fluent BioSciences, a developer of innovative and unique technologies.

In November 2023, Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Personalis, Inc. announced a non-exclusive partnership under which Myriad will provide access to the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, BRACAnalysis CDx, and MyChoice CDx Cancer Test.

In November 2022, Arima Genomics, Inc., a leader in 3D genomics, announced a new partnership with Basepair to provide researchers with new options for bioinformatic analysis of 3D genomic data. The transaction will make the Arima Genomics bioinformatics development pipeline available to laboratory researchers through a user-friendly interface that reduces computational time, improves data processing and sharing, and creates easy-to-understand data.

By Application

By application, the genetic relatedness segment had significant growth in the market during 2023. Relatedness can be determined by probabilities that two individuals share zero, one or two pairs of identical alleles-by-descent alleles. The segment will continue to show noticeable growth during the forecast period because relatedness is an important parameter in kin selection or more generally inclusive fitness theory. Genetic relatedness has several applications in the fields of plant breeding, human disease gene mapping, the study of evolution, and forensic science.

The lifestyle, wellness, and nutrition segment are set to experience rapid growth during the forecast period as consumers increasingly prefer nutritional products due to increasing awareness about the connection between nutrition and health. With increasing concerns about obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other health issues, consumers are looking for a healthy way to stay healthy given their genetic disposition. This has resulted in many consumers getting tested to optimize their health and diet plans.

