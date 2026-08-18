Conexeu Sciences Sees a New Category Forming in Medical Aesthetics as Research Turns to Regeneration

Peer-reviewed research points to the extracellular matrix, the framework that holds tissue together, as central to that work. More than a decade of research has gone into Conexeu’s CXU™ Platform

Highlights

Regenerative aesthetics has become a $1.6 billion market of its own, and analysts see double-digit growth ahead.¹ , ²

² Medical research confirms it: regeneration is what leads the next category, not appearance.³ , ⁴

⁴ Conexeu began developing its technology twelve years ago, before regeneration had a name in aesthetics.⁵





RENO, Nev., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) (“Conexeu” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company advancing an investigational tissue-restoration platform, believes a new category is emerging within medical aesthetics centered on regenerative tissue restoration. Rather than focusing solely on replacing lost volume, this developing area of medicine is increasingly exploring approaches aimed at restoring, rebuilding, enhancing, and contouring soft tissue. Conexeu believes the opportunity spans facial rejuvenation, age-related tissue changes, post-weight-loss restoration, soft-tissue enhancement, and body contouring, areas where patients increasingly seek natural-looking outcomes supported by biological restoration.



Aesthetic treatments have long focused on replacing lost volume, reshaping tissue, and addressing visible signs of aging. Regenerative medicine is bringing greater attention to the underlying tissue and the biological environment that supports it. Aging and significant weight loss can alter soft-tissue volume, structure, and quality in the face and the body.



Recent academic research points in the same direction. A 2026 review in JAAD Reviews examines regenerative medicine across aesthetic, medical and surgical dermatology, including tissue engineering, biomaterials and extracellular matrix (ECM)-based approaches. The authors discuss the ECM as providing structural and biochemical cues involved in cellular activity and tissue repair.

A 2025 review in the Journal of Clinical Medicine brings that discussion directly into aesthetic medicine. The authors describe a shift toward regenerative science and identify ECM-based approaches alongside exosomes, platelet-rich plasma, and adipose-derived stem cells among the technologies being studied. The review discusses potential applications for ECM-based scaffolds in skin rejuvenation, wound healing, and scar remodeling.



Together, the reviews reflect growing scientific interest in approaches that look past appearance to the tissue underneath it. The ECM is the framework that holds tissue together. Collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans are individual components of that larger matrix.



Independent market research points the same way. Analysts now track bioregenerative aesthetics as its own market segment, sized at roughly $1.6 billion in 2025 and projected to grow at more than 11 percent annually through 20341. The broader regenerative aesthetics market was estimated at $15.6 billion2 in 2025.

The scientific interest comes amid strong demand for non-surgical aesthetics. More than 20.5 million non-surgical aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide in 2024, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

“What is encouraging is the growing academic attention being paid to the extracellular matrix and its role in tissue structure, remodeling, and regeneration,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu. “This is the scientific foundation of our CXU™ platform and an area our medical device has been undergoing research for more than a decade. As the field evolves, we remain focused on building the evidence needed to determine whether an ECM-based approach can expand how physicians think about soft-tissue restoration.”

Conexeu ECM-based biomaterial scaffold CXU TM is designed as a structural support of native extracellular matrix, which can be thought of as the natural framework that gives tissue its structure and provides the environment around cells. As scientific understanding of tissue remodeling continues to evolve, Conexeu believes the extracellular matrix may represent an important area for future investigation within medical aesthetics.



CXU is designed as a multi-component collagen-ECM scaffold rather than a single-component material. Native extracellular matrix includes collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans among its structural components. Rather than focusing on one matrix component alone, CXU is designed around a broader matrix framework incorporating multiple ECM-derived structural components. Conexeu believes this broader extracellular matrix approach warrants further evaluation for applications involving soft tissue restoration and regenerative medicine.



Conexeu is now building the evidence behind that approach. The Company recently completed the 12-month P.R.O.O.F. (Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen) phase of its CXU preclinical program. The study met its predefined objectives in a small-volume facial tissue model and in a large-volume subcutaneous tissue model evaluated at approximately 200cc-equivalent volume. These preclinical study volumes do not establish appropriate or safe dosing levels in humans. Detailed 12-month findings, quantitative analyses, and individual histologic endpoints are being reserved for scientific presentation and peer-reviewed publication.



About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Architecting Bioregeneration™. Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle and is designed to support bioregeneration: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, including the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss, with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.



About CXU™



CXU™ is designed to support soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is a thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical research, Ten-Minute Tissue™ has been characterized for host cell infiltration, vascular ingrowth, organized remodeling, and a low-inflammatory profile, conditions intended to support constructive remodeling.2

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by a multi-jurisdictional patent estate spanning more than 40 jurisdictions (U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia, with protection pending in Canada). Conexeu owns the platform IP, holding all rights, title, and interest, with no royalty or licensing obligations, and intends to expand across new indications and markets.



Sources

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