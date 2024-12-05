Concierge Medicine Market Size to Surge to $44.28 Bn by 2034, Growing at 8.55% CAGR

The global concierge medicine market size was valued at USD 17.40 billion in 2023 and is estimated to calculate at USD 44.28 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55% between 2024 and 2034.

Download statistics of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-statistics/5243

Market Overview and Growth Potential

The global concierge medicine market was estimated at US$ 20.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$ 31.35 billion by 2030. In 2023, North America led the concierge medicine market with a 38% share, while the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The group ownership segment held the largest market share, and primary care was the leading application segment.

The concierge medicine market is expanding at a rapid pace due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases around the world. According to the estimation of the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 74% of all deaths globally are caused by chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases. Globally, about 15 million people die from chronic diseases each year. The mortality rate of chronic diseases is high in least-developed countries due to the shortage of skilled physicians and high healthcare costs.

Concierge medicine is a healthcare model, which enables patients to pay monthly or annually and access medical services. This model allows patients to have closer contact with their physicians and obtain premium services. The increasing demand for personalized care is a major factor that boosts the growth of the market. With the rising awareness of early disease detection and prevention, the demand for concierge medicine is increasing, as it provides quick access to healthcare services without waiting for appointment.

Major Trends in the Concierge Medicine Market

Increasing Demand for Individualized Treatment

The demand for this type of healthcare delivery has been on the rise, proving the inadequacy of the one-size-fits-all approach. Due to the limited availability of physicians, patients often face challenges such as long waiting times to consult with doctors. However, concierge practices tackle such challenges by offering same day appointments and providing quick access to healthcare services. Patients can communicate directly with physicians through the concierge approach, enhancing satisfaction.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Rising Emphasis of Patient-centered Care

The rising focus on patient-centered care is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Research reveals that patient-centered care is more effective when treating chronic illnesses, as it increases treatment compliance, improves clinical outcomes, and enhances patient satisfaction. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the PCC approach is a priority area that is instrumental in enhancing healthcare delivery. However, concierge medicine allows patients to receive care from a dedicated physician.

Rising Integration of Telehealth Services

Telemedicine services have now defined the new concept of concierge medicine since they allow real-time consultation, remote diagnosis, and follow-up. The National Health Insurance (NHI) reported a significant increase in telemedicine usage in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. A national study involving 36 million working-age individuals with private insurance claims revealed that telemedicine encounters surged by 76% in the first three months of the pandemic. This increase was primarily due to the adoption of video consultations and monitoring services. Implementing telemedicine services in concierge practices enables remote consultation and improves communication between patients and physicians, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustain Dominance in the Market: What till 2034?

North America dominated the market share by 38% in 2023. This is mainly due to the heightened demand for individualized care as a result of increased prevalence of chronic disorders. The widespread availability of advanced and personalized healthcare services and a rise in the popularity of patient-centered care have contributed to the region’s dominance. In addition, the demand for concierge medicine is rising in the region, particularly in the U.S., as a large number of people are willing to pay extra for direct access to their primary doctor, contributing to regional market expansion.

Asia Pacific Concierge Medicine Market Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising demand for customized healthcare services. With the rising consumer disposable income, healthcare expenditure is increasing, positively impacting the market. According to a survey by WTW, the average cost of medical care in APAC rose from 7.2% in 2022 to 9.9% in 2023, indicating increased investment in healthcare services. National programs, such as India’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and China’s health system reforms, seek to enhance coverage for quality care, ultimately driving the market in the region.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-statistics/5243

Market Segmentation

By ownership, the group segment dominated the concierge medicine market with the largest share in 2023. This was primarily due to the lower costs of this membership than others. This plan provides coverage to a group of members, such as families. Group ownership covers a wide range of services from various physicians.

By application, the primary care segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for preventive healthcare. The concierge primary care approach provides patients with 24/7 accessibility to their physicians, ensuring timely and convenient healthcare support. The acceptance of this approach is rising among patients who prioritize prompt access to healthcare and comprehensive treatment plans.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the concierge medicine market include Signature MD, PD/GO, Peninsula Doctor, U.S. San Diego Health, Crossover Health, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Destination Health, PartnerMD, Cambell Family Medicine, Priority Physicians, Inc., Concierge Consultants & Cardiology, MDVIP, and Specialdocs Consultants, LLC. These companies are focusing on business development strategies and launching new services to strengthen their market position.

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), a leader in concierge medicine, continues to focus on concierge medicine with its recent collaboration with Drs. Julian J. Javier, Leandro Perez, and Tracey Roth to establish the concierge medicine program.

Recent Developments in the Market

In November 2024, Bajaj Finserv Health is set to redefine healthcare administration with a direct-to-consumer approach. Following its acquisition of third-party administrator (TPA) Vidal Health in April 2024, the company plans to invest INR 1,000 Cr in products and technology to enhance its offerings, including the launch of 'Health Saathi' concierge services.

In October 2024, Dr. Michael Carson launched his new concierge practice on the Jersey Shore in partnership with Specialdocs Consultants, a nationally recognized leader in membership medicine conversions and management. Unlike the traditional fee-for-service model, patients at Carson Internal Medicine in Manasquan will receive personalized care, enhancing their overall healthcare experience.

In May 2024, Superpower raised US$ 4 million in pre-seed funding to launch a preventive healthcare platform for people to access personalized, preventive, and longevity-focused medicine and to empower every person with personalized, preventive, enhanced healthcare service.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The miRNA sequencing and assay market size is calculated at US$ 391.73 million in 2024, growing to US$ 443.95 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 1,369.11 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 13.33% from 2024 to 2034.

The molecular cytogenetics market size is calculated at US$ 2.51 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 2.78 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 6.9 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.64% from 2024 to 2034.

The population health management market was estimated at US$ 70.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 663.75 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 22.05% from 2024 to 2034.

The in vitro diagnostics market was estimated at US$ 77.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 123.45 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2024 to 2034.

The bone grafts and substitutes market size was estimated at US$ 2.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 5.95 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2024 to 2034.

The cell cryopreservation market size is calculated at US$ 11.48 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 13.89 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 77.52 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 21.05% from 2024 to 2034.

The virus filtration market size is calculated at US$ 5.22 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 5.75 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 13.7 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The healthcare IT market was estimated at US$ 238.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 1,404.55 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The 3D cell culture market was estimated at US$ 2.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 7.02 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) market size is calculated at US$ 977.57 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth US$ 1,405.80 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Top Companies in the Concierge Medicine Market

Signature MD

PD/GO

Peninsula Doctor

U.S. San Diego Health

Crossover Health

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners

Destination Health

PartnerMD

Cambell Family Medicine

Priority Physicians, Inc.

Concierge Consultants & Cardiology

MDVIP

Specialdocs Consultants, LLC

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ownership

Group

Standalone

By Application

Primary Care

Pediatrics

Internal Medicine

Psychiatry

Cardiology

Osteopathy

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

View full in-depth TOC of Concierge Medicine Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/concierge-medicine-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5243

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

https://www.towardsdental.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com