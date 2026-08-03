Codexis Appoints David Butler, PhD, to Strategic Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced the appointment of David Butler, PhD, to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Butler will provide technical guidance, industry expertise, and strategic insight to support Codexis’ ongoing growth, innovation and core mission. Concurrently, Carole Cobb will be stepping down from the SAB.

“We are excited to have David join our SAB and look forward to the contributions he will make,” said Alison Moore, PhD., President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis. “His deep experience and knowledge of the siRNA therapeutic sector and expertise in the manufacture and scale up of these types of oligonucleotides will bring a fresh and invaluable perspective as we expand our position and influence in the industry.”

“I am honored to join the Codexis Strategic Advisory Board,” stated David Butler. “I look forward to working with the leadership team as the Company industrializes its unique enzymatic technology and advances the production processes for siRNA medicines.”

David Butler has over 20 years of experience in the oligonucleotide field, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer with Hongene Biotech Corporation from 2023 to 2026. Prior to Hongene, he led chemistry organizations at Wave Life Sciences, Korro Bio, and Alltrna. Earlier in his career at Alnylam, he contributed to the development of liquid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technologies, the foundation for today’s mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. He holds a BSc and PhD in Chemistry from St. Andrews University.

“I also want to thank Carole Cobb for her long history of substantial contributions while on the Codexis SAB. Her guidance, dedication, and in particular her insight into bioprocessing methods has been most valuable to Codexis,” Dr. Moore continued.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis® is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing, and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For additional information, please visit https://www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Codexis’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Codexis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Codexis’ business in general, please refer to Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 7, 2026, and Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Georgia Erbez

(650) 421-8100

ir@codexis.com