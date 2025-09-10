Cliniphai and Gibson Research Consultancy Partner to Streamline Global COA and eCOA Translation Workflows

GREAT FALLS, Montana and LONDON (September 9, 2025) — Cliniphai, an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, announced a strategic partnership with Gibson Research Consultancy (GRC), a global leader in health communication, patient voice research, linguistic validation and patient-centered research for Clinical Outcome Assessments (COA and eCOA) and other related health information and patient-facing documents. The partnership brings together GRC’s world-class expertise and Cliniphai’s AI-powered Athena™ platform to redefine how translation and localization services are delivered across clinical trials.

GRC has provided services for nearly every top pharmaceutical company, with over 11,000 COA and eCOA validation projects completed across more than 250 languages and more than 190 countries and territories. Under this new collaboration, GRC will perform its full suite of linguistic validation services directly through Cliniphai’s Athena platform.

Work has already begun, with GRC teams actively managing studies through Athena’s centralized environment. The platform enables project visibility, version tracking, ISPOR-compliant workflows, and integrated QA monitoring to provide both service providers and sponsors with greater control and confidence across timelines and geographies.

“This partnership is the clearest signal yet of how AI can support trusted experts in delivering global outcomes,” said Jason Martin, MS, MBA, Chairman and Co-Founder at Cliniphai. “GRC has set the global standard for COA translation excellence, and Athena provides the tools they need to deliver at scale with structure, speed, and quality.”

Delivering clinical translations at scale pharma and biotech

Athena is Cliniphai’s flagship AI-powered platform for clinical translation and localization, now operating as a marketplace model to support collaboration across sponsors, eCOA providers, freelance language experts, and reviewers. The platform is purpose-built for life sciences and delivers:

● AI-assisted clinical translation workflows with human-in-the-loop steering

● Adaptive, context-aware translation with support for dialects and terminology control

● Centralized version tracking, QA checkpoints, and real-time progress visibility

● Built-in ISPOR-compliant workflows and automated Certificate of Translation support

● Seamless integration with existing systems through secure APIs

● Flexible private cloud solutions designed to align with customer-specific security, infrastructure, and compliance standards

● Marketplace functionality to connect clinical teams with qualified language professionals

● Operational transparency and structured collaboration across global study teams

“The first time I saw Athena, I recognized its potential immediately,” said Mark Gibson, MA, Founder, GRC. “Cliniphai created something original that brings clarity and structure to clinical translation workflows in a way we had not seen before. I am proud to partner with a team that understands the importance of both innovation and execution in this space.”

Athena is designed to reduce delays, eliminate manual tracking, and support accurate, compliant translations across every phase of clinical development. To explore Athena’s marketplace model or work with the team, visit https://cliniphai.com/solutions/athena/.

About Cliniphai

Cliniphai is an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences. Its flagship solution, Athena, is a marketplace-driven platform for clinical translation and localization that combines AI-powered workflows with built-in compliance and operational transparency. Designed to support sponsors, CROs, eCOA providers, and language experts alike, Athena enables secure, scalable, and collaborative execution across global studies. For more, visit www.cliniphai.com.

About Gibson Research Consultancy (GRC)

Founded in 2008 by Mark Gibson, GRC is a global leader in health communication, patient voice research, linguistic validation and patient-centered research for COA and eCOA and other related health information and patient-facing documents. Based in Leeds, United Kingdom, GRC supports multi-country studies across more than 250 languages through a trusted network of regulatory, linguistic, and research partners. The team brings more than two decades of experience in qualitative research and multilingual testing, with a proven ability to complete projects in rarer, creole, minority, and indigenous languages. GRC’s commitment to clarity, accuracy, and user relevance has made it a trusted partner to nearly every top pharmaceutical company worldwide. For more, visit: https://www.grc-health.com/.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4162

###