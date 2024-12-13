Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size to Hit USD 42.7 Bn by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global clinical workflow solutions market size was exhibited at USD 11.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 42.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Key Takeaways

• North America dominated the market and contributed more than 41.55% of revenue share in 2023.

• By type, the data integration solutions segment accounted revenue share of over 26.4% in 2023.

• By end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of 46% in 2023.

Clinical workflow solutions are an integral part of healthcare industries. The clinical workflow solutions market deals with streamlining clinical research workflows, reducing healthcare costs, improving process efficiency and productivity, and delivering promising healthcare services. The incorporation of modern technology solutions like telemedicine, digitalized communication platforms, electronic health records, and automation are enhancing the quality of research and medical care. The clinical decision support systems enable clinicians, doctors, physicians, and researchers to precise decision-making during clinical operations and administrative tasks. The leading industries setting a benchmark in these healthcare sectors include Ascom Holding AG, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Azure Healthcare Limited, etc.

The assessment of current technology infrastructure and clinical workflows is essential for the integration of a decision-support solution in the healthcare system. Moreover, the choice of the right clinical decision support (CDS) system with its customization, configuration, testing, validation, monitoring, and evaluation is important. The use of Tableau, Power BI, and other technology solutions by healthcare groups makes it possible to achieve smoothness and reliability in clinical performance. In August 2024, Ascom Holding AG announced that it had set significant performance in DACH, Nordics, Netherlands, and Italy and achieved a revenue of 142.1 million while the healthcare sector accounted for 64% of total revenue. Furthermore, the Ascom Healthcare platform supports hospitals in North America to design clinical workflow solutions to resolve the most challenging factors like staff burnout, improved patient outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

U.S. Clinical Workflow Solutions Market size, Industry Report, 2034

The U.S. clinical workflow solutions market was valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.16% from 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the clinical workflow solutions market in 2023 due to the increased focus on research and development activities in healthcare sectors and the rising number of patient admissions to hospitals. The increased healthcare expenditure on digitalization to achieve data security in clinical research workflows boosts the growth of this region. The leading industrial players in this region are achieving success through their performance and results. The development, marketing, and sales of new products and services by industries are gaining global acceptance. The implementation of laws, rules, regulations, and government policies also impacts the market’s growth. The legal, environmental, economic, cultural, and political culture of Europe, Latin America, and other countries is responsible for the successful import and export of products and services.

• In November 2024, Epic Systems Corporation announced the expansion of the set of Application Program Interfaces (APIs) that are available to application developers at no charge, and healthcare applications are enabled to get a more precise picture of patients.

• In November 2024, Stanley Black and Decker Inc. announced the upcoming conferences in Palm Beach and New York and invited investors and the general public to attend these events in December 2024. The conferences are named ‘UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference’ and ‘Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference’.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period due to the adoption of advanced technologies in advancing healthcare sectors. Several technology solutions include the integration of data, medical images, EMR, real-time communication, nurse call alert systems, unified communication, workflow automation, and patient flow management. Hospitals and other healthcare settings are largely adopting other technology solutions like nursing and staff scheduling, care collaboration, medication administration, perinatal care management, etc. IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Health Information Systems, etc. provide the necessary hardware, software, and services essential for integrating technologies into clinical workflow systems.

• In March 2024, Sonitor Technologies Inc. announced the launch of SonitorONE which is a recent advancement in locating technology and is a real-time locating platform.

• In October 2024, Infor Inc. announced the launch of Infor Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to help companies integrate automation by connecting artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), RPA, and data integration into a single platform.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 13.64 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 42.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.86% from 2023 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered Type, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.); Cerner Corporation (acquired by Oracle Corporation); NXGN Management, LLC; McKesson Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Getinge AB.; Vocera Communications, Inc.; Spok Inc.; AMETEK, Inc.

Major Trends in the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

• Digitalization and Customized Medical Care: The increased adoption of connected care ecosystems includes digital tools, wearable devices, virtual healthcare assistants, IoT-powered virtual hospital wards, etc. They enhance disease screening, patient education, care navigation, and digital therapeutics. A real-time monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cardiac cycles, etc. is possible with proactive data transfer facilities. Telemedicine allows patients to easily access medical services that include online appointment scheduling, tracking their health status, and real-time communication with healthcare providers.

• Digital Health Tools and Telehealth Domain: Healthcare sectors have increasingly adopted digital health tools like mobile health applications, electronic health records, digital therapeutics, health information exchange, e-prescribing, and medical imaging devices. These digital health tools enhance online health services and data sharing and provide improved medical care to citizens. The Telehealth domain allows primary health consultation with routine check-ups, follow-up visits, and prescription management. Moreover, chronic disease management becomes crucial for the monitoring of conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. Besides this, mental health services include counseling and therapy sessions, psychiatric evaluation, and emergency support. The other important healthcare workflows include pediatric care, post-surgical follow-ups, and telepharmacy.

• Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare: The healthcare professionals can provide better experiences of anatomy lessons, surgical procedures, and patient consultations to their students with the help of AR and VR technologies. They can enhance the quality of the healthcare profession by improving data exchange capabilities and improving patient-centered care. The better monitoring of workflows and data privacy for patients are also becoming crucial aspects of medical sectors.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Clinical Solutions:

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) helps to simplify the implementation of clinical processes and generate personalized treatment plans and medical recommendations. GenAI can create chatbots and virtual assistants to make a patient’s experience impactful. It keeps confidentiality and data privacy regarding the personal health information of patients. GenAI is a valuable tool in the processing of large volumes of data and it aids in clinical diagnosis and advances genomic sequencing for the detection of diseases. In healthcare sectors, artificial intelligence plays a major role in billing management to streamline administrative tasks for insurers, customer service to provide human interactions via chatbots, medical care personalization to provide personalized treatments to patients and include automation in routine tasks.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Segmentation:

Type Insights

By type, the data integration solutions segment dominated the clinical workflow solutions market due to their increased preference by healthcare service providers. The emerging need to reduce healthcare costs and manage large data volumes raises the demand for integrated systems in healthcare settings. The applications of integrated data systems in accessing patient health information at any time without the need to handle it manually raises its high importance. The increased focus on value-based services also propels the growth of this segment in the market.

By type, the care collaboration solutions segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period due to the rising number of patients suffering from several health disorders all around the world. The increased need for advanced clinical methodologies, therapies, and medical interventions drives the growth of this segment significantly. The shift towards patient-centric services boosts the demand for care collaboration solutions.

End User Insights

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the clinical workflow solutions market due to the rising number of healthcare facilities with effective healthcare management and facilities. According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, more than 60% of hospitals adopted the electronic health record (EHR). The West Health Institute (WHI) reported the rising adoption of interoperability solutions resulting in the reduction of healthcare spending in the U.S. The supportive government initiatives help simplify and enhance the data handling capacity in healthcare sectors.

By end user, the ambulatory care centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period due to the large number of patient admissions in healthcare centers. The integration of IT-based solutions in ambulatory care centers reduces manual errors. These solutions help to enhance the communication between pharmacies, nurses, physicians, nursing staff, and staff dealing with patients.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Companies

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• NXGN Management, LLC

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• McKesson Corporation

• Hill-Rom Services Inc.

• General Electric

• Cisco

• Stanly Healthcare

• ASCOM

• Vocera Communications

• athenahealth, Inc.

Recent Developments

• In November 2024, Epic Systems Corporation reported that its Health Systems in partnership with VA supported millions of patients with housing, food, and healthcare benefits through Epic’s interoperability and identified almost 1,00,000 eligible veterans.

• In October 2024, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. announced the promotional offers of Welch Allyn products and therapy portfolio which is valid in the United States only including primary care medical facilities, long-term care facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers.

By Type

• Real-Time Communication Solutions

o Unified Communication

o Nurse Call Alert Systems

• Data Integration Solutions

o Medical Image Integration

o EMR Integration

• Workflow Automation Solutions

o Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

o Patient Flow Management Solutions

• Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

• Care Collaboration Solutions

o Rounding Solutions

o Perinatal Care Management

o Medication Administration

o Other Care Collaboration Solutions

By End-User

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Hospitals

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

