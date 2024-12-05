Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Size to Hit USD 7.85 Bn by 2033

According to Precedence Research, the global clinical trial supply and logistics market size was exhibited at USD 3.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 7.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Key Takeaways

• North America contributed more than 36.15% of market share in 2023.

• By Service, the logistics & distribution segment is expected to dominate the market with revenue share of 27.68% in 2023.

• By Phase, the phase III segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share of 40.38% in 2023.

• By End-user, the pharmaceuticals segment generated more than 42.11% of revenue share in 2023.

• By Therapeutic Area, the cardiovascular diseases segment has accounted largest market share 32.34% in 2023.

Everything required for a clinical experiment is delivered to its destination thanks to clinical trial logistics. It entails organizing and managing the tools, equipment, and processes needed to transport, store, and distribute clinical trial supplies. The objective is to organize and execute supply chain activities in a way that guarantees timely delivery of all required supplies to research locations, enabling the effective completion of clinical studies. Monitoring the sourcing, packing, labeling, storage, and distribution of medical devices, investigational pharmaceuticals (IMPs), and other items necessary for a clinical study are all part of the clinical trial supply and logistics process. In addition to guaranteeing the integrity of the goods and their prompt delivery worldwide, this planning must satisfy regulatory standards.

Major Trends/Growth Factors in Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market

• Growing number of clinical trials: Around the globe, the number of clinical trials is growing constantly due to rising cases of diseases along with growing demand for better and more effective therapeutics, treatment processes, devices, and so on.

• Fulfilling demand on time: In order to avoid delays and preserve the integrity of the study, it is essential to manage clinical trial supplies effectively. This will guarantee that the appropriate investigational goods are supplied to the appropriate locations and participants at the appropriate times.

• A growing number of third-party organizations, such as outsourcing clinical trial supply to CROs, CDMOs, CMOs, and other companies with clinical trial supply skills, have become more and more popular in recent years.

• Use of AI: Companies employ AI more effectively than traditional software to manage and improve supply chain operations, including tracking product quality, maintaining inventory levels, and determining the most fuel-efficient delivery routes.

U.S. Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Size And Share Report, 2033

The U.S. clinical trial supply and logistics market size was valued at USD 1.19 Billion in 2024 and is poised to grow from USD 1.27 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.30 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period (2024-2033)

Growing Number of Clinical Trials: North America to Sustain Dominance

North America dominated the clinical trial supply and logistics market in 2023. Modern research and development facilities, sophisticated medical facilities, more ongoing clinical studies, and technical developments all contribute to the market's expansion. In the United States, there were 168,520 studies between 1999 and 2022, while in Canada, there were 34,041, according to the WHO International Clinical Studies Registry Platform (ICTRP).

There were around 11,935 trials in the North American area in 2022. Additionally, the North American market is boosted by the growing investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D. Leading the way in North America's clinical trials supply chain and logistics sector are nations like the US and Canada.

Growing Pharma Industry Promotes APAC’s Growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing clinical trial supply and logistics market during the forecast period of 2024-2034. China's expanding pharmaceutical industry and broad patient base make it a major contributor to the growth of the regional market. The growing number of phase III trials has made India another crucial market. Additionally, India concentrates on vaccine and rare illness studies, which have an impact on logistical tactics like cryogenics. South Korea is one of the selected sites for clinical trials due to biopharmaceutical development; by 2023, 4300 will have been established, with funding from MOHW.

Growing government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure also support the growth of regional markets. However, major pharmaceutical companies find the area appealing because to its ongoing healthcare facility expansion and comparatively inexpensive trial operating expenses. The WHO Clinical Trials Registry reports that 15% of clinical trials were carried out in Asia-Pacific in 2023 since the region has grown to be a crucial component of the market.

India is quickly becoming one of the major clinical trial locations worldwide. This is because of the so-called "India Advantage," which consists of a big patient base, highly qualified and motivated medical and paramedical staff, state-of-the-art facilities, and robust information technology (IT) services support. Pharmaceutical corporations and clinical research organizations (CROs) have been contacting physicians and medical institutions more often over the years to request permission to conduct clinical trials in India.

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

By service Analysis:

The logistics & distribution segment dominated the clinical trial supply and logistics market in 2023. The supply and transportation of clinical trial materials is the area of expertise for clinical trial logistics firms. These businesses possess the know-how and assets required to guarantee the items are delivered to the clinical trial location on schedule and in a safe and effective manner. These materials, which might range from the medications under examination to the packaging and labeling materials needed for distribution, are frequently supplied by the pharmaceutical or biotech business carrying out the experiment.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Revenue Analysis, By Service, 2020-2024 (USD Million)

Service 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Logistics & Distribution 825.3 885.8 952.1 1,026.0 1,108.5 Storage & Retention 418.2 446.1 476.6 510.3 547.7 Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding 537.2 570.2 605.9 645.2 688.6 Manufacturing 669.8 716.7 767.8 824.6 887.9 Comparator Sourcing 338.4 360.0 383.4 409.4 438.1 Others 243.3 257.8 273.4 290.6 309.6

By phase Analysis:

The phase III segment held the largest share of the clinical trial supply and logistics market in 2023. Phase III trials involve hundreds to thousands of individuals for whom the medicine is intended and are carried out at several facilities. Data on a drug's safety and effectiveness are continuously generated through extensive testing. The majority of Phase III trials are blinded and randomized, much as Phase II. The majority of the data required for a medicine's labeling and package insert after FDA approval comes from phase III studies.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Revenue Analysis, By Phase, 2020-2024 (USD Million)

Phase 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Phase I 380.3 409.1 440.7 475.9 515.1 Phase II 638.4 680.4 726.0 776.7 832.9 Phase III 1,222.2 1,305.4 1,396.1 1,496.6 1,608.5 Phase IV 791.4 841.7 896.3 956.8 1,023.9

By end-user Analysis:

The pharmaceuticals segment was dominant over the clinical trial supply and logistics market in 2023. Because they are crucial to the research and discovery of new drugs, clinical trials are a significant activity for pharmaceutical corporations. Conducting well-planned clinical trials is the only reliable method of assessing a new medication. Clinical trials not only further research but also help participants in many ways.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Revenue Analysis, By End User, 2020-2024 (USD Million)

End User 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Pharmaceuticals 1,267.6 1,356.4 1,453.3 1,560.9 1,680.7 Biologicals 1,066.6 1,139.2 1,218.3 1,306.1 1,403.7 Medical Device 698.0 740.9 787.5 839.0 896.0

By therapeutic area Analysis:

The cardiovascular diseases segment held the major share of the clinical trial supply and logistics market in 2023. Globally, cardiovascular disease affects more than 126 million individuals. Every year, that number rises, necessitating more treatment alternatives. Research studies that evaluate advancements in heart disease prevention, diagnosis, and therapy are known as cardiovascular clinical trials. The oncology segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy may be the best chance for people who are already afflicted with the disease and are essential to expanding access to innovative and possibly life-saving therapies for more patients with more forms of cancer. As clinical research advances quickly, immunotherapy is becoming more and more accessible in clinical trials for early-stage tumors or as a first-line therapeutic option are put to the test.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Revenue Analysis By Therapeutic Area, 2020-2024 (USD Million)

Therapeutic Area 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Oncology 801.6 857.8 919.1 987.2 1,063.0 Cardiovascular Diseases 982.2 1,047.9 1,119.4 1,198.7 1,286.8 Respiratory Diseases 676.1 722.7 773.5 829.9 892.6 CNS and Mental Disorders 572.3 608.2 647.1 690.2 738.0

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market

Key market players and other stakeholders are continuously making efforts to develop novel therapeutics for curing diseases or improving existing therapeutics. During this process, clinical trials are a major part of the U.S. FDA approval and launching of the product in the market for consumer use. Proper supply and logistics are needed to ensure the smooth flow of clinical trials. Companies have their own supply chain, or they give contracts to third parties for a proper and continuous flow of resources. Some of the major players that are part of this market are Almac Group, Parexel, FedEx, UDG Healthcare, Catalent, Inc., Movianto, DHL, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon), Piramal Pharma Solutions, Marken, and Packaging Coordinators Inc.

• In November 2024, with an inventive digital solution for clinical trials and commercial lifetime management, PCI Pharma Services, a worldwide contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biopharma's most complicated treatments, won a Supply Chain Excellence Award USA. By providing extensive capabilities for managing the complicated trial process, as well as the following commercial launch and longevity, the company's PCI | bridge platform greatly simplifies the intricacies of clinical trials.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In February 2024, one of the biggest express delivery firms in the world, FedEx Express, a division of FedEx Corp., established a standard for the clinical trial supply chain in India and throughout the world with the opening of its "FedEx Life Science Center" in Mumbai.

• In February 2024, the biopharmaceutical industry's contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services provider, Experic, announced the opening of a new facility in Dublin, Ireland, to facilitate international clinical trials. By establishing this depot, the company will broaden its global reach, improve the effectiveness of its global clinical trial supply services, and pave the way for future expansion.

Key Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Companies:

• Almac Group

• DHL

• Parexel

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

• Marken

• Piramal Pharma Solutions

• UDG Healthcare

• Catalent, Inc.

• FedEx

• Movianto

• Packaging Coordinators Inc.

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Segmentation

By Service

• Logistics & Distribution

• Storage & Retention

• Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding

• Manufacturing

• Comparator Sourcing

• Others

By Phase

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

By End-user

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biologicals

• Medical Device

By Therapeutic Area

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Respiratory Diseases

• CNS and Mental Disorders

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

