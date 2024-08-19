Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size to Worth Around USD 5.07 Bn by 2033

The global clinical trial imaging market size is calculated at USD 2.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 5.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2024 to 2033. The U.S. clinical trial imaging market size is projected to grow around USD 1,540 million by 2033 and growing at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2024 to 2033.

The clinical trial imaging market is growing due to its applications in oncology diagnosis and treatment. Technology is increasingly being used to provide evidence for decision-making in oncology research. Imaging continues to be used to determine the main points of the study, using morphological imaging techniques and response techniques based on tumor size measurements.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market at a Glance

The clinical imaging trial market is growing rapidly as clinical trials are an important part of the drug development process. Imaging can measure the effectiveness of cancer treatment and may be part of the solution to reduce costs and improve the duration of clinical trials. It considered to play a significant role in reducing drug testing costs, which account for a significant share of drug approval costs. Imaging can inform the drug development process by providing non-invasive measurements of drug activity and clinical response. Although longitudinal measurements are still the most used tests, functional imaging is increasingly used in preliminary experiments to examine the effects of tumors, including vascularity, cellularity, and metabolism.

Clinical trial imaging traditionally serves three roles in clinical research: detection, characterization, and monitoring/evaluation. Advances in medicine have led to major advances in the detection and diagnosis of tumors. 90% of healthcare executives believe that AI in healthcare will have a major impact on electronics in the next five years. Virtual reality technology is increasingly being used in clinical trial imaging, with 53% of population using VR for this purpose.

Regional Stance

North America has the largest share of the global clinical trials imaging market. Healthcare spending in the United States were $4,464.4 billion in 2022. Industry-sponsored trials accounted for 63.9% of all clinical trials in the United States in 2022, compared to a ten-year. Non- sponsored supported tests will account for 36.1% of tests by 2022, compared to an average of the previous decade. Approximately 62% of radiology facilities in the United States are hospitals or health systems.



Company Name GE HealthCare Headquarter United States Recent Advancement In June 2023, GE HealthCare has signed a distribution agreement with DePuy Synthes, the orthopedic business of Johnson & Johnson, to bring GE HealthCare’s OEC 3D imaging systems, as well as DePuy Synthes’ overall product line, to more surgeons and patients in the United States. This new partnership demonstrates GE Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the best tools to deliver patient care during some of the most challenging times.

Clinical trial imaging market in Asia Pacific will expand rapidly during the forecast period. As a result, nearly 85% of respondents to Bain & Company’s 2023 survey expressed an interest in health Care and lifestyle changes. Consumers are ready to spend more on healthcare. According to the 2023 survey 51% of Asia Pacific consumers (58% of Gen Z) are willing to pay out of pocket for more products of healthcare treatment in exchange for better health outcomes, better information, and better performance. India-based startupQure.ai aims to improve digital imaging analytics by AI-powered automated analytics decision support tool. Image resolutions cover a wide range Specialization with high-precision image processing (over 90%) and reduced turnaround time orthopedic scans take less than 20 seconds to process compared to traditional procedures in this region.

Recent Breakthroughs in Clinical Trial Imaging Market

In March 2023, Clario, Clario, a healthcare research technology company that provides information technology for clinical trials, announced a cloud-based image viewer tool for sponsors and CROs to view images from their clinical trials.

In July 2024, GE Healthcare announced that it has completed an agreement to acquire the medical artificial intelligence (AI) software business of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (Intelligent Ultrasound) for approximately $51 million. GE HealthCare plans to integrate these solutions across its entire ultrasound portfolio and enhance them with technologies that help increase efficiency and improve ease of use to assist physicians and patients.

In June 2024, Banook Group announced two strategic acquisitions to enhance its products in the medium image and eCOA sectors. Banook, now the European leader in heart safety, has been brought together by expert panel Keosys and Australia-based eCOA platform B.Research to strengthen the supply team and business.

In March 2024, Calyx and Invicro have agreed to combine their businesses. The combination will create a new global leader in providing clinical solutions and development services to clinical researchers.

In June 2024, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced its acquisition of the global rights of Life Molecular Imaging’s (“Life Molecular”) RM2, targeting the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR), including the associated novel, clinical-stage radiotherapeutic and radiodiagnostic pair, referred to as Lu-DOTA-RM2 and 68Ga-DOTA-RM2. This acquisition strengthens Lantheus’ presence in prostate cancer and expands its pipeline to include breast and other cancers.

Advanced Imaging Methods to Act as a Driver for the Market

Advanced imaging methods have emerged in the development of oncology drugs, and imaging is an important part of the creation of primary, secondary and definitive studies. For this purpose, non-invasive imaging using computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) positron tomography (PET)/CT provides biomarkers and clinical evidence of drug response. There is a view in the pharmaceutical industry that the application of advanced imaging techniques will improve the clinical process by providing earlier measurements, making drug response more predictive. Imaging can also predict treatment results by identifying patient groups likely to benefit from treatment. In addition to simple imaging methods frequently used in modern medicine, there are opportunity to clinical trial imaging market due new functional, functional and metabolic methods that need to be supported for the development of future diagnostics and treatment.

Challenges in Clinical Trial Imaging: Addressing Solutions

Many problems can arise when using images as endpoints. Dynamic contrast-enhanced MRI has become an effective method for measuring perfusion. A good imaging often requires good cardiac outcomes and the ability to place a large catheter in the arteries, as well as excluding patients who cannot undergo MRI. The MRI scanner itself must be new. There can also be differences in the image displayed between scanner types and software levels. Perfusion imaging works better in only some parts of the body. Perfusion imaging does not usually produce a value, but the value is reported as a ratio for some samples; this may be useful only specific parts of the body, such as the brain, than for others, such as the prostate, this create challenge for the growth of clinical trial imaging market.

Opportunity

Innovations in 3D Imaging Technology

Recent innovations in 3D imaging and rapid prototyping (RP) techniques innovative and easy for dentists and dental hygienists. With the right equipment, it is possible to increase the productivity and accuracy of dental products, such as dental models for the production of braces, bite and splints, attachment trays, microscrew placement, routing work for upholstery or veneers. 3D printing is a manufacturing process that creates objects from layers of material. It can be based on different materials, with the reduction of the polymerization process, which is the most popular in orthodontics and dentistry. In the Vat-Polymerization system, the liquid resin is polymerized under the irradiation of the light source, according to the light source used, 3D printer is divided into stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP) and liquid crystal display (LCD) this is an opportunity for clinical trial imaging market.

Report Highlights

By Services

Services for data and project management services segment is dominated in the clinical trial imaging market. An imaging data management platform that enables major imaging centers to streamline scientific imaging workflows. Centralize, organize, view, and share image data and testing workflows through an intuitive and collaborative web interface. Potential applications are broad and include the entire medical imaging lifecycle, from imaging to diagnostics and predictive analytics. Key challenges in developing and processing cognitive algorithms include providing large enough data, fine-tuning, and providing representative information involving experts this services address challenges.

Operational imaging services segment is the fastest growing segment in the clinical trial imaging market. Imaging technology is rapidly developing and plays an important role in modern medicine by supporting diagnosis and treatment. Medical imaging includes technologies such as ultrasound, x-ray, mammography, computed tomography (CT scans), and nuclear medicine. The use of imaging services is necessary to detect, measure and record information and responses to various medical conditions.

By Modality

The computed tomography segment of the clinical trials imaging market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Computed tomography (CT) is a medical examination used to create detailed images of organs, bones, soft tissues, and blood vessels. CT scans are often the best way to detect many types of cancer because doctors can use images to confirm the presence of a cancer and it determine its size and location. More than 80 million CT scans are performed each year in the United States.



Company Name Royal Philips Headquarter Netherlands Recent Development In May 2023, Royal Philips, a world leader in healthcare technology, announces the launch of the Philips CT 3500, a new CT scanner designed to meet the needs of modern care and advanced testing. The Philips CT 3500 is powered by artificial intelligence and includes a variety of image processing and performance improvements to help deliver the consistent, fast and first-quality images needed for diagnosis.

By End User

The largest share was attributed to the segment of contract research organizations in the clinical trial imaging market. Standardizing images at a trial site and collecting scans for analysis is a complex task. For this reason, physician sponsors often choose a dedicated CRO to manage clinical trials. They work with a diverse group of people involved in clinical trials, including radiologists, technologists, supervisors, radiation safety staff, patient care staff, IT specialists, clinical investigators, sponsors, CROs, planners, and CRCs.

Top Key Players Clinical Trial Imaging Market

· IXICO plc

· Intrinsic Imaging

· Resonance Health

· BioTelemetry

· Navitas Life Sciences

· ProScan Imaging

· Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

· Medpace

· Radiant Sage LLC

· Biomedical Systems Corp

Market Segmentation

· By Service

o Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

o Reading and Analytical Services

§ Computed Tomography (CT) ScanMRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

§ Ultrasound

§ Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

§ X-Ray

§ Others

o Project and Data Management

o System and Technology Support Services

· By Modality

o Computed Tomography

o Ultrasound

o Magnetic Resonance Imaging

o Positron Emission Tomography

o Echocardiography

o X-Ray

o Other Modalities

· By End-Use

o Pharmaceutical Companies

o Medical Device Manufacturers

o Academic and Government Research Institutes

o Biotechnology Companies

o Contract Research Organizations

o Other End-Users

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

