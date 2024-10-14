Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size to Reach USD 28.18 Billion By 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global clinical chemistry analyzers market size was valued at USD 18.73 Billion in 2023 and is poised to grow from USD 19.51 Billion in 2024 to USD 28.18 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.17 % during the forecast period (2024-2033)

The major factor driving the market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes. This significant growth in disease prevalence has encouraged companies to produce advanced chemistry analyzers that help in diagnosis.

The clinical chemistry analyzers market deals with medical devices used to analyze and measure various substances in bodily fluids such as urine, serum, or blood. It automates quantifying and detecting compounds such as hormones, enzymes, electrolytes, and glucose, helping manage and diagnose diseases like kidney diseases, liver disorders, and diabetes. The rising technological advancements in clinical chemistry products led to specialized diagnosis and early disease detection in the areas of endocrinology, gynecology, and oncology and allowed testing in a larger quantity. These advancements comprise artificial intelligence, improved pattern recognition, computer-assisted interpretation, advanced modeling & parameter estimation, and better resolution.

In addition, the main advantage of the automated analyzers is that they automatically control data, enabling real-time automation, automatic variable adjustment, and efficient parameter monitoring. These tools also facilitate the immediate generation of results and analyze a wide range of samples. However, the major challenge for manufacturers, hospitals, and laboratories is the high investment needed for these tools, which will lead to high costs and decreased affordability.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 35.16% in 2023.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the reagents segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 57.4% in 2023.

The analyzers segment is expected to grow the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the test type, the basic metabolic panel (BMP) segment held a market with the largest revenue share of 29.56% in 2023.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment led the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 58.42%.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Clinical Chemical Analysers Market Trends

• The rising geriatric population and lifestyle-related diseases, such as kidney disorders, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension, contribute to market expansion.

• The rising demand for disease management and diagnostic tools, including various tests like renal and liver panels, lipid profiles, and basic metabolic panels, is expected to boost the market growth.

• The rising emphasis on preventive medicine and ongoing technical advancements that improve accuracy and efficiency are further anticipated to drive the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market.

U.S. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size, Share and Trends 2024 to 2033

The U.S. clinical chemistry analyzers market size was valued at USD 8.18 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 8.54 Billion in 2024 to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2024-2033)

North America led the clinical chemistry analyzers market with the largest share in 2023. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. has led to a high adoption rate for clinical reagents and chemistry in hospitals and laboratories. In addition, favorable healthcare refund policies in this region have also encouraged greater penetration of automated chemistry analyzers.

U.S. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Trends

The U.S. is leading the market due to the presence of a large number of market players, continuous technological advancements, and the growing usage of analyzers in the healthcare industry. Some of the major players are Siemens AG, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Horiba Ltd., Elitech Group, and Beckman Coulter. In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for its Atellica CI Analyzer, which is anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for diagnostic services and tests, significantly fueling the clinical chemistry analyzers market growth in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the presence of leading clinical chemistry product manufacturers in countries such as China and India and the rising target population. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities by global players are expected to drive market growth in the region.

China Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Trends

• For instance, in July 2024, a clinical diagnostics leader, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, introduced an integrated immunoassay analyzer and clinical chemistry, the new DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer. As healthcare systems around the world strategically adopt networked laboratory operational models for patient access and better efficiency, Beckman Coulter continues to introduce advanced innovations to meet the needs of the entire network with specific solutions for independent laboratories or satellites.

Top 9 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers for Small to Mid-Sized Laboratories in 2024

Clinical chemistry analyzers play a crucial role in medical diagnostics, allowing laboratories to perform a wide range of tests on patient samples to diagnose various conditions. With the ever-growing demand for accurate and rapid results, it's important for small to mid-sized laboratories to invest in the best analyzers that can provide fast, reliable, and consistent results. In this article, we will discuss the top 9 clinical chemistry analyzers suitable for small to mid-sized laboratories in 2024.

Seamaty SD1 - Seamaty

The Seamaty SD1 is a fully automated chemistry analyser designed for on-site testing. It requires only 0.1cc of whole blood, serum, or plasma to provide fast, accurate medical diagnosis. It utilizes cloud computing to assist operators in making medical decisions remotely and includes advanced features such as built-in centrifuge, QR code scanning, and real-time quality control. The test results are automatically printed after just 12 minutes, making it a great option for small to mid-sized laboratories looking for a portable and easy-to-use analyser.

Cobas c 701 - Roche

The Cobas c 701 by Roche is a high-throughput clinical chemistry analyser that can perform up to 2,000 tests per hour. It requires minimal maintenance and offers advanced features such as automatic reflex testing, STAT testing, and real-time result monitoring. It's a great option for laboratories that need to process a large number of samples quickly. But as a high-end instrument, it can be quite expensive to purchase and maintain.

Cobas c 702 - Roche

The Cobas c 702 by Roche is similar to the c 701, but it offers even higher throughput, with the ability to perform up to 3,000 tests per hour. It also includes an automatic sample loader and can perform STAT tests in just 12 minutes, making it an excellent option for busy laboratories that require quick results.

Dimension EXL with LM - Siemens

The Dimension EXL with LM by Siemens is a versatile clinical chemistry analyzer that can perform a wide range of tests on various sample types, including serum, plasma, and urine. It can also perform special chemistries and immunosuppressant drug monitoring. With a throughput of up to 1,200 tests per hour, it's ideal for small to mid-sized laboratories with diverse testing needs.

Vitros 5600 - Ortho

Clinical Diagnostics The Vitros 5600 by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a compact, high-throughput clinical chemistry analyzer that can perform up to 1,800 tests per hour. It requires minimal maintenance and offers a broad menu of tests, including routine chemistries, immunoassays, and infectious disease testing. Its small size makes it a good option for laboratories with limited space.

Architect c4000 - Abbott

The Architect c4000 by Abbott is a clinical chemistry analyzer that can perform up to 800 tests per hour. It offers a wide menu of tests, including routine chemistries, immunoassays, and therapeutic drug monitoring. It also includes advanced features such as automatic reflex testing and STAT testing. Its compact size and ease of use make it a popular choice for small to mid-sized laboratories.

Beckman Coulter AU680 - Beckman Coulter

The Beckman Coulter AU680 is a high-throughput clinical chemistry analyzer that can perform up to 1,200 tests per hour. It includes advanced features such as automatic reflex testing and STAT testing, as well as onboard quality control and calibration. Its user-friendly interface and low maintenance requirements make it a good option for small to mid-sized laboratories.

Advia 2400 - Siemens

The Advia 2400 by Siemens is a clinical chemistry analyzer that can perform up to 1,200 tests per hour. It offers a broad menu of tests, including routine chemistries, immunoassays, and therapeutic drug monitoring. It also includes advanced features such as automatic reflex testing and STAT testing, making it a great option for busy laboratories.

Olympus AU400e - Olympus

The Olympus AU400e is a reliable clinical chemistry analyzer that can perform up to 400 tests per hour. It offers a broad menu of tests, including routine chemistries, immunoassays, and therapeutic drug monitoring. It also includes onboard quality control and calibration, making it a good option for laboratories with limited resources for maintenance and quality control.

Analyzer Manufacturer Pros Cons Seamaty SD1 Seamaty Maintenance-free, user-friendly, fast results Limited menu of tests Cobas c 701 Roche High throughput, comprehensive menu of tests, user-friendly Requires regular maintenance, limited flexibility, high cost Cobas c 702 Roche Very high throughput, comprehensive menu of tests, user-friendly Requires regular maintenance, high cost Dimension EXL with LM Siemens Comprehensive menu of tests, user-friendly Requires regular maintenance, moderate throughput Vitros 5600 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics High throughput, comprehensive menu of tests High cost Architect c4000 Abbott High throughput, comprehensive menu of tests, minimal maintenance Requires additional modules for certain tests, high cost Beckman Coulter AU680 Beckman Coulter High throughput, comprehensive menu of tests, user-friendly Requires regular maintenance, high cost Advia 2400 Siemens High throughput, comprehensive menu of tests, user-friendly Requires regular maintenance, high cost Olympus AU400e Olympus User-friendly, minimal maintenance Lower throughput, limited menu of tests

Segment Highlights

Product Type Insights

Based on product, the reagents segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 57.4% in 2023. These reagents predominantly include lipids, electrolytes, specific proteins, substrates, enzymes, and others that are imperative to receive accurate results in analytical processes. Furthermore, reagents are highly cost-effective and possess optimum precision, linearity, and sensitivity, which thereby guarantees reduced performance variation.

The analyzers segment is expected to grow the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the wide product range and extensive utilization in diagnosis of chronic diseases. Moreover, technological advancements and high R&D expenditure have resulted in development of advanced analyzers which offer advantages such as better resolution, quick diagnosis, improved point of care testing capabilities, computer assisted interpretation, and others. The above-mentioned advantages are expected to boost the analyzers market over the forecast period.

Test Type Insights

Based on the test type, the basic metabolic panel (BMP) segment held a market with the largest revenue share of 29.56% in 2023. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as metabolic abnormalities and obesity. Rising awareness about the importance of point-of-care testing is a major factor contributing to the segment's growth. The related advantages of this test have resulted in higher acceptance, thereby driving the segment growth.

The associated benefits with this test have resulted in the high acceptance of the same, thereby widening the segment share over the years. Moreover, BMP is increasingly being used and accepted in a wide array of applications, such as in newborn screening, which facilitates early detection of congenital genetic as well as metabolic disorders. According to a research paper published in NCBI, it possesses the ability to detect 30 inherited metabolic disorders in a single dried filter paper blood spot.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment led the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 58.42%. This is due to the large sample volumes, frequent readmissions, and high patient volume in hospital settings. In addition, rising supportive infrastructure facilitates diagnostic processes, thus resulting in an increasing hospitalization rate. Moreover, rising government initiatives to improve hospital diagnostic infrastructure to improve efficiency contribute to segmental growth.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Automated analyzers enhance efficiency, reducing turnaround times. Increasing public awareness fosters proactive health monitoring, amplifying diagnostic test volumes. Governments' emphasis on accurate diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure investments propels the adoption of advanced clinical chemistry analyzers. These factors collectively drive the growth of the segment during the forecasted period

Major Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Company Insights

Some of the major players in the market include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Multiple strategies are taken by the major players to enhance their market positions. Companies are involved in increasing their market reach by profitable agreements with other players in developing countries. Product launches or approval is another strategy adopted by these companies.

Developing players such as Horiba Ltd, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., are taking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to improve their presence.

Some of the prominent players in the Clinical chemistry analyzers market include:

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Horiba, Ltd.

ELITech Group

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Recent Developments

• In July 2023 , Beckman Coulter Diagnostics receives FDA clearance for the DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer, an automated system designed for small-to-medium-sized laboratories. The analyzer, featuring standardized assays, enhances clinical decision-making and patient outcomes with proven Six Sigma performance, supporting efficiency and reliability in diagnostic testing

• In March 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific has completed the acquisition of The Binding Site Group for £2.3 billion (USD 2.8 billion). The addition of The Binding Site expands Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics segment, particularly in oncology testing for multiple myeloma

• In May 2023 , Siemens Healthineers introduces the Atellica HEMA 570 and 580 Analyzers for high-volume hematology testing. These solutions feature intuitive interfaces, multi-analyzer automation connectivity, and rules-based testing to streamline workflows and provide fast and reliable results for physicians and patients

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the global clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Product

Analyzers

Small



Medium



Large



Very Large

Reagents

Calibrators



Controls



Standards



Others

Others

Test

Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP)

Electrolyte Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Renal Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Specialty Chemical Tests

End-use

Hospitals

Academic Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

