CiteAb announces Unlimited service, a 14m strong licensable reagent collective, to accelerate pharma R&D

Flexible integration of reagent data into internal GenAI tools, knowledge graphs and more to empower scientists to find better reagents, whilst reducing manual workloads.

[February 26th, 2025, Bath, UK]—CiteAb, a Sci-Tech company specialising in data collection, announces the launch of CiteAb Unlimited for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This service provides private access to a database of over 14 million research reagents—including antibodies, biochemicals, proteins, kits, and cell lines—mapped to diseases, targets, applications, and more.

Through over a decade of development, CiteAb’s proprietary AI-driven text-mining technology—enhanced by expert human review—extracts powerful scientific insights from unstructured text in academic publications with over 99% accuracy. Integrating this data internally enables companies to:

Develop GenAI tools for reagent insights

Set up programmes to automate reagent selection

Pull high-quality product data into knowledge graphs

Standardise and enrich internal databases

Selecting the right antibodies, and documenting their use, can tie up highly skilled research scientists in unnecessary manual work. CiteAb Unlimited helps eliminate this bottleneck; reducing the risk of choosing ineffective reagents, and cutting search times down to minutes.

“We understand the challenges scientists face in early discovery —whether building immunoassay panels, validating biomarkers, or ensuring accurate reporting,” said Dr. Chalmers, CEO of CiteAb. “The potential for generative AI and other tools such as knowledge graphs to revolutionise research is undoubtedly powerful, and gaining increasing attention. CiteAb Unlimited is specifically designed to provide data that plugs into and maximises impact from these internal tools. It has been really exciting to see how CiteAb's data is helping growing numbers of companies accelerate science.”

Reagent data can integrate with external identifiers such as UniProtIDs and PubMedIDs, allowing for customisation. Already trusted by thousands of leading organisations who use CiteAb’s search engine, Unlimited is now taking reagent intelligence to the next level.

About CiteAb:

CiteAb provides world-class data that accelerates scientific research. Our industry-leading data collection technology combines machine learning and extensive human reviewing to identify and understand research reagent use from scientific publications. This highly accurate data is used to power all of our services. Our search engine ranks products by citations, fundamentally changing the way researchers find products for their experiments, and our high-quality data services are used by reagent suppliers, investors, publishers and pharma & biotech companies globally. Over 4 million pages of information were served to CiteAb users in the last year, searching a database of over 14 million reagents. Founded as a University of Bath spinout, we are a committed group of biologists and computer scientists dedicated to helping the world’s best scientists and suppliers tackle the big problems in life science research. For more information visit www.citeab.com

