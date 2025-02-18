CircRNA Synthesis Market Size to Surpass USD 805.44 Million by 2034

The global circRNA synthesis market was valued at USD 184.32 million in 2024 and is projected to Surpass USD 805.44 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.89% from 2025 to 2034. The global circRNA synthesis market growth is attributed to the increasing inherent benefits of circular RNAs over linear mRNAs, such as reduced manufacturing costs, enhanced protein expression, and increased stability.

CircRNA Synthesis Market Key Takeaways:

· Reagents & kits dominated the market and accounted for a share of 47.29% in 2024.

· The service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

· Therapeutics development accounted for the largest market revenue share of 63.81% in 2024.

· The drug discovery segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

· Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market revenue share of 60.0% in 2024.

· The academic and research institutes segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

· North America circRNA synthesis market dominated in 2024 and accounted for the market share of 46.0%.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9049

U.S. circRNA Synthesis Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. circRNA synthesis market size is evaluated at USD 63.59 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 277.88 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.34% from 2025 to 2034.

North America circRNA synthesis market dominated in 2024 and accounted for the market share of 46.0%. The market growth in the market is attributed to the increasing presence of market players in circRNA therapeutics, rising investments from government funding and biotech firms, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and robust advancements in RNA-based therapeutics. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries driving the market growth.

The U.S. CircRNA Synthesis Market Trends

The U.S. dominated the market growth in 2024. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the growing demand for innovative treatments in oncology, the support of FDA approvals for RNA therapies, the rising adoption of RNA-based therapies in personalized medicine, and strong collaboration between academic institutions and industry players.

· For instance, in September 2024, the Mass General Brigham Gene and Cell Therapy Institute (GCTI) launched a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art facility and resource, RNA Therapeutics Core in the U.S. to advance the use of RNA technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The circRNA synthesis market growth in the region is driven by rising demand for innovative treatments, increasing collaborations between academic and industrial players, and increased investments in biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives to promote precision medicine and genomics, coupled with partnerships between international and domestic biopharma companies are anticipated to drive the growth of the circRNA synthesis market in China.

The circRNA synthesis market is experiencing a high degree of innovation, enhanced by the unique benefits of circRNA, including prolonged protein expression and enhanced stability. Recent advancements include the engineering of circRNAs for improved therapeutic efficacy, optimization of internal ribosome entry sites to improve translation, and the development of efficient circularization methods. These advanced innovations are paving the way for novel applications in cell therapies, gene regulation, and vaccines. In addition, partnerships and collaborations are crucial in the circRNA synthesis industry, further propelling the market growth.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the circRNA synthesis market is the growing focus on circRNA-based gene therapies. It holds promise for innovative treatments, especially in cancer therapies and genetic diseases, with circRNA being included in genetic diseases. In addition, there is an increasing preference for their application in precision medicine and early disease detection, as synthetic cricRNA is increasingly used for diagnostic purposes. Advances in RNA synthesis technologies, along with a reduction in synthesis costs are also driving the growth of the circRNA synthesis market and may create major opportunities for both emerging and established players in the market.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving circRNA synthesis. Artificial intelligence is also utilized to enhance personalized patient treatment plans. The data driven through synthesis technologies are analyzed by AI technologies, enabling precise and quick diagnosis of genetic variations responsible for a specific disease. AI also helps doctors prescribe the most convenient treatment for the patient. Hence, the use of AI provides accurate results, therefore, AI integration is becoming a major opportunity for circRNA synthesis market growth.

Market Trends

· The rising technological advancements: The rising technological advancements in circRNA synthesis methods, such as ribozyme method, ligase method, and chemical synthesis are expected to enhance the growth of the circRNA synthesis market.

· The expansion of products and services: The market is witnessing significant service and product expansion. Companies are expanding their portfolios to involve a range of circRNA-based solutions. In addition, companies are continuously engaging with regulatory bodies, to ensure their products meet.

CircRNA Synthesis Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 213.61 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 805.44 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 15.89% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product & Services, Application, End Use, Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; KSA; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait. Key companies profiled LGC Biosearch Technologies; Creative Biogene;SBS Genetech; Applied Biological Materials Inc.; GenScript; Amerigo Scientific; BOC Sciences;GeneCopoeia, Inc.; Guangzhou Geneseed Biotech. Co., Ltd.; Creative Biolabs Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Product & Services Insights

Reagents & kits dominated the market and accounted for a share of 47.29% in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the growing interest in circRNA-based therapeutics, especially in vaccine development and oncology, and rising innovations in kit designs and reagent formulations, such as improved enzymatic reactions for optimized buffers and RNA circulation. These factors make these products user-friendly and reliable.

The service segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the circRNA synthesis market is increasing focus on circRNA-based vaccine development and drug discovery. In addition, service providers offer end-to-end solutions, such as design quality control, purification, circularization, and assistance, and enable clients to enhance their research and development activities.

By Application Insights

Therapeutics development accounted for the largest market revenue share of 63.81% in 2024. The segment growth in the circRNA synthesis market is attributed to the increasing ongoing efforts to meet unmet clinical needs in areas such as targeted cancer therapies, and mRNA vaccine improvements. In addition, circRNA offers distinct benefits for medical applications, such as reduced immunogenicity, prolonged protein expression, and enhanced stability, thereby the development of therapeutics is a major driver for the circRNA synthesis industry.

The drug discovery segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Researchers are leveraging synthetic circRNAs to create robust in vitro models for validating targets for therapeutic interventions, testing potential drug candidates, and studying disease mechanisms, thereby propelling segment growth. In addition, due to the unique ability of circRNAs to modulate protein production and gene expression, the circRNA synthesis market is gaining traction in drug discovery.

By End-use Insights

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market revenue share of 60.0% in 2024. The segment growth is driven by increasing preference towards RNA technologies and increasing collaborations between market players. In addition, circRNAs offer distinct advantages, such as reduced immunogenicity, prolonged protein expression, and enhanced stability, further driving the segment growth.

The academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the growing collaborative efforts between biotechnology companies and academic research and rising advancements in custom synthesis reagents and services. This advancement allows institutions to delve into novel therapeutic pathways and has made circRNA research more accessible.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9049

Related Report

· Gene Synthesis Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market

· DNA Synthesis Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/dna-synthesis-market

· Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/pharmaceutical-impurity-synthesis-and-isolation-services-market

· Peptide Synthesis Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/peptide-synthesis-market

Some of the prominent players in the circRNA synthesis market include:

· LGC Biosearch Technologies

· Creative Biogene.

· SBS Genetech

· Applied Biological Materials Inc.

· GenScript

· Amerigo Scientific

· BOC Sciences

· GeneCopoeia, Inc.

· Guangzhou Geneseed Biotech. Co., Ltd.

· Creative Biolabs

CircRNA Synthesis Market Recent Developments

· In April 2024, Circio announced the successful in vivo proof-of-concept for its circVec circular RNA platform technology, further strengthening its focus on gene therapy.

· In August 2024, Abogen Biosciences, has announced the development of a highly efficient RNA circularization cis-splicing system, referred to as the Cis-System, which enables the production of circular RNA.

· In October 2023, Circio and Neoregen Biotech announced the launch of a research collaboration focused on developing innovative circular RNA (circRNA) therapeutics using Circio's proprietary circVec technology. The collaboration will evaluate the effectiveness of Neoregen's NICT (Neoregen Intra-Cellular Delivery Technology) delivery system in improving cellular uptake and nuclear transfer of circVec vectors, comparing it to existing commercially available delivery technologies.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the circRNA synthesis market

By Product & Services

· Reagents & Kits

· Instruments

· Services

By Application

· Therapeutics Development

· Drug Discovery

· Other Applications

By End Use

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

· Academic & Research Institutes

· Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9049

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344