Chronic Heart Failure Market Size to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Escalating Prevalence of Coronary Artery and Heart Valve Diseases

Chronic Heart Failure Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major chronic heart failure market reached a value of USD 7.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82% during 2025-2035. The Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) market is expanding due to an growing global population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, and increasing healthcare mindfulness. Advances in treatment options, including innovative pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and personalized therapies, are driving growth. also, improved individual tools and better disease management are contributing to enhanced case outcomes. The market is also seeing a boost from the growing focus on early intervention and chronic disease management programs. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies is amending patient access to care, while regulatory support for CHF treatments is fueling market expansion. As healthcare systems continue to evolve, there’s a strong demand for further effective and sustainable CHF therapies, further accelerating market growth.

Escalating Prevalence of Coronary Artery and Heart Valve Diseases: Driving the Chronic Heart Failure Market

The raising frequence of coronary artery disease( CAD) and heart valve conditions is significantly contributing to the growth of the chronic heart failure( CHF) market. AD, which involves the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, reduces blood inflow to the heart muscle, while heart valve problems like stenosis or regurgitation hamper the heart’s capability to pump blood effectively. Both of these conditions are significant contributors to the development of chronic heart failure, where the heart’s pumping capacity deteriorates over time. The adding prevalence of threat factors similar as high blood pressure, diabetes, and an growing population is leading to further cases of CAD and heart valve conditions, which in turn is contributing to the rising number of chronic heart failure cases. Advances in individual technology and treatment options are also playing a crucial part in driving market growth, allowing for earlier discovery and better operation of CHF. This results in bettered outcomes and longer survival rates for cases. As the global population ages, the number of senior individuals affected by these cardiovascular conditions continues to climb, which further strengthens the demand for chronic heart failure treatments.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of new curatives and pharmacological treatments for chronic heart failure( CHF) is a crucial factor fueling the growth of the heart disease treatment market. As the frequence of CHF continues to rise worldwide, there’s an adding demand for innovative solutions that can address the condition’s complex mechanisms. Recent improvements in medical exploration have led to the creation of new classes of medicines, similar as SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP- 1 receptor agonists, and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, which have shown significant pledge in improving patient issues by targeting mechanisms beyond traditional treatments like beta- blockers and ACE inhibitors. Also, combination curatives that target multiple aspects of heart failure are getting more popular, farther expanding the range of treatment options. The shift toward personalized drug, where therapies are tailored based on genetic, molecular, and phenotypic factors, is also gaining instigation, offering more precise and effective treatment plans. Advances in diagnostic technologies and biomarkers have enabled better patient identification and more accurate monitoring of treatment responses. Moreover, emerging therapies such as gene therapies and regenerative medicine hold exciting potential for repairing or replacing damaged heart tissue, offering long-term solutions for patients with severe heart failure. These innovations are supported by increased research investment and growing partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers, all driving market expansion. As the treatment landscape evolves, improved patient outcomes and enhanced quality of life for those living with CHF are expected to fuel continued demand for these novel therapies.

Marketed Therapies in Chronic Heart Failure Market

Verquvo (Vericiguat): Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals/Merck & Co

Verquvo (vericiguat) is a prescription medication approved for the treatment of chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). It functions as a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which helps relax and widen blood vessels, improving circulation and easing the heart’s workload. Often used in combination with other heart failure therapies, Verquvo helps reduce the risk of hospitalizations related to heart failure and cardiovascular death.

Entresto (Sacubitril/valsartan): Novartis

Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) is a prescription medication used to treat chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). It combines sacubitril, which works by inhibiting neprilysin to relax blood vessels, and valsartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) that helps lower blood pressure. This combination helps improve heart function, reduce fluid buildup, and lower the risk of hospitalization and cardiovascular death related to heart failure.

Corlanor (Ivabradine): Servier/Amgen

Corlanor (ivabradine) is a medication developed by Servier and marketed in the U.S. by Amgen. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2015 to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure.

Emerging Therapies in Chronic Heart Failure Market

Kerendia (Finerenone): Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Kerendia (Finerenone) is a non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist developed by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals. It is used in the treatment of chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and chronic kidney disease, aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular events, including hospitalization for heart failure and death. KERENDIA® works by blocking the effects of aldosterone, helping to manage fluid retention, inflammation, and fibrosis, which are associated with heart failure and kidney impairment.

Omecamtiv mecarbil: Cytokinetics

Omecamtiv mecarbil, developed by Cytokinetics, is a novel selective cardiac myosin activator designed to enhance cardiac contractility without increasing oxygen consumption. It targets the underlying contractile dysfunction in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), aiming to improve cardiac performance and outcomes in symptomatic patients.



Leading Companies in the Chronic Heart Failure Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global chronic heart failure market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of chronic heart failure. The major players include Bayer, Merck, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, and others. These companies drive innovation in the chronic heart failure market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for chronic heart failure.

In July 2024, Zydus Lifesciences gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell its generic version of Sacubitril and Valsartan combination tablets. This medication is designed to treat chronic heart failure in adults by helping to lower the risk of death and hospital admissions.

Key Players in Chronic Heart Failure Market:

The key players in the chronic heart failure market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Servier, Bayer, Merck, Novartis, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Cytokinetics, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for chronic heart failure include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for chronic heart failure while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent advancements in chronic heart failure (CHF) include the development of new pharmacological treatments, such as sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, which have shown potential in improving outcomes for patients with reduced ejection fraction. Additionally, devices like the CardioMEMS implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensor are being used for remote monitoring, enabling timely interventions. Gene therapy and regenerative medicine are also being explored to repair heart muscle damage. Moreover, artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being applied to predict disease progression and tailor treatment plans.

Recent Developments in Chronic Heart Failure Market:

· In January 2025, Bayer filed a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval for kerendia in treating patients with heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 40% or higher. This application is supported by favorable results from the Phase III FINEARTS-HF trial, which showed that finerenone significantly lowered the combined rate of cardiovascular death and total heart failure events by 16% when compared to a placebo.

· In December 2024, Cytokinetics announced that enrollment is now open for COMET-HF (Confirmation of Omecamtiv Mecarbil Efficacy Trial in Heart Failure), a Phase 3 clinical trial aimed at evaluating the efficacy of omecamtiv mecarbil. This investigational drug, a selective cardiac myosin activator, is being developed to potentially treat patients with symptomatic heart failure and severely reduced ejection fraction. The trial is being conducted in partnership with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a leading organization in academic research.

· In November 2024, Cytokinetics unveiled new findings from post-hoc analyses of GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure), a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil. The data was presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2024 held in Chicago, Illinois. These findings offer additional insights into the cardiovascular outcomes associated with omecamtiv mecarbil in heart failure patients.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the chronic heart failure market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the chronic heart failure market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current chronic heart failure marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

