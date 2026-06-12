Certified Group Announces FDA Acceptance of PFAS Testing Method for Seafood Matrices

In the news release, Certified Group Announces FDA Approval of PFAS Testing Method for Seafood Matrices, issued 11-Jun-2026 by Certified Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there have been changes made throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

New method supports seafood importers responding to FDA Import Alert 99-48 and detained shipments involving PFAS concerns.

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group today announced that FDA has accepted the company's validated method for the analysis of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in frozen clams. The method was developed through direct guidance from FDA and is accepted for frozen clams, with broader PFAS testing available for nearly all seafood matrices.

The acceptance addresses a significant challenge for seafood importers affected by FDA Import Alert 99-48, “Detention without Physical Examination of Foods Due to Chemical Contamination.” FDA has detained processed clam shipments due to PFAS contamination, including elevated PFOA findings.

"As Certified Laboratories, Certified Group's flagship specialty chemistry laboratory, celebrates its 100th anniversary, we are proud to carry forward a legacy of scientific innovation and commitment to food safety," said David Morgan, CEO of Certified Group. "This FDA acceptance reflects the scientific expertise of our team and Certified Group's investment in specialized analytical capabilities that help customers verify product safety and maintain regulatory compliance."

With the food industry increasingly focused on emerging contaminants such as PFAS, particularly in seafood and other high-risk matrices, method development requires extensive work in optimization, matrix evaluation, and quality assurance.

"Scientific excellence means being ready to respond when new regulatory and customer needs emerge," Morgan said. "This achievement demonstrates our ability to solve complex analytical challenges quickly and responsibly while supporting the industries that rely on defensible data."

While the method is specifically accepted for frozen clams, Certified Group can test nearly all seafood matrices for PFAS. For sample types not already tested at its laboratory, the company will complete verification before proceeding.

"This method was developed in direct response to Import Alert 99-48 and the difficulty importers have faced in finding a laboratory for PFAS testing," said Annie Hughes, Director, General Manager, FDA Detention at Certified Group. "We are pleased to continue our longstanding support of the import industry by being among the only U.S. laboratories able to perform this testing and by helping importers move forward with defensible data."

Certified Group thanks the laboratory and FDA Detention teams for their diligent work developing, verifying, and securing FDA acceptance for this method.

For PFAS testing inquiries involving seafood matrices, or if you have a detained shipment due to Import Alert 99-48, contact Certified Laboratories, a Certified Group company, for support.

About Certified Group

Certified Group partners with customers to deliver innovative scientific solutions and expertise – So The World Can Trust In What It Consumes®. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, certification, and audit services, Certified Group encompasses Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, cannabis, and hemp.

Contact

Annie Hughes

Certified Group Director, General Manager FDA Detention

annie.hughes@certifiedgroup.com

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SOURCE Certified Group