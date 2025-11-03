CellCentric to Host Investor Event and Present Dose Optimization Data from Phase 2 Study of Inobrodib for Multiple Myeloma at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of inobrodib (ino) with pomalidomide (pom) and dexamethasone (dex) (InoPd) previously demonstrated overall response rate (ORR) of up to 75%, and a median duration of response (mDOR) of 9.7 months (ongoing) with a manageable safety profile.

In the dose optimization cohort, patients were randomized to 3 different dose levels of inobrodib (20mg, 30mg, 40mg) twice daily on a 4 days on/3 days off intermittent schedule, with pom 4mg and dex 20-40mg depending on age, all administered on 28-day cycles. Randomization was stratified based on pom-refractory status.

Preliminary results confirm earlier findings that the combination of InoPd has both a manageable safety profile and extremely promising clinical activity in a heavily pretreated population, including those who have received anti-BCMA and/or TCE therapies, and have previously received pom.

Updated results on efficacy and safety for the full cohort will be presented at the meeting. Results from this study will inform the dose for registrational studies

Additional arms on this trial investigating inobrodib in combination with elranatamab and teclistamab are currently ongoing and enrolling.

Cambridge, United Kingdom and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - CellCentric, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing inobrodib, a first-in-class, oral p300/CBP inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), today announced that it will deliver a poster presentation on its novel drug, inobrodib, at the 67Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 6-9 in Orlando, Florida."We are delighted to present promising new data from the dose optimization cohort of our Phase 2 study evaluating InoPd in a heavily pretreated multiple myeloma population, including patients previously refractory to pomalidomide and exposed to anti-BCMA and T-cell engagers. These findings build on the encouraging efficacy we reported at ASH 2024, where an overall response rate of up to 75% was observed," said Will West, Chief Executive Officer of CellCentric. "Furthermore, InoPd, as part of an all-oral regimen, has the potential to enhance how multiple myeloma is managed in the community setting, where more than 70% of patients are treated. By delivering a convenient, well-tolerated, and accessible treatment option, we believe InoPd could transform the standard of care for a large and underserved patient population."Details for the poster presentation are as follows:654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster IIDecember 7, 20256:00 PM - 8:00 PM ETOrange County Convention Center, West Halls B3-B44035Inobrodib is a potential new treatment for people with multiple myeloma and other cancers. It is an oral small molecule drug that targets p300/CBP, lowering the expression of key cancer drivers, including MYC and IRF4. It has been evaluated in over 450 patients to date and has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Clinical activity has been seen in multiple settings, both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Delivered as an oral capsule, it is easy for patients to take and can be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring. Its differentiated profile may broaden use among patients who cannot tolerate or access other treatments, while its ease of administration could reduce healthcare system burden relative to more complex therapies. CellCentric maintains development and commercial rights to inobrodib and is free to expand the program in combination with other agents.CellCentric is a privately held biotechnology company advancing inobrodib, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable p300/CBP inhibitor. Inobrodib is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with additional indications under consideration. CellCentric is supported by a robust IP portfolio and external validation through clinical collaborations and strategic partnerships.