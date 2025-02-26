Cell Expansion Market Size to Exceed USD 61.81 Billion by 2034

is evaluated at USD 22.14 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to be worth around USD 61.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.09% from 2025 to 2034.

The

According to Precedence Research, the worldwide cell expansion market revenue was valued at $ 19.74 billion in 2024. The cell expansion market growth is fostered by the growing demand for personalized treatments, development of advanced integrated platforms and rising investments in research for cell-based therapies.

Cell Expansion Market Key Highlights

• North America region generated the largest market share of around 45.14% in 2024.

• By Product, the consumables segment captured the largest revenue share in 2024.

• By Product, the mammalian cells type segment contributed to the maximum revenue share in 2024.

• By Application, the biopharmaceutical segment recorded the greatest revenue share in 2024.

• By End-use, the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment generated the biggest share of around 52% in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Cell expansion refers to the process of expanding the volume of individual cells or increasing the number of cells in the body, in plants and in culture. The process of cell expansion is long and it helps in augmenting the growth surface for cell adherence. Cytidine triphosphate, a pyrimidine nucleotide is essential in cell expansion process as it a key building block for both DNA and RNA facilitating cell division and growth. Researchers apply cell expansion for triggering an inflammatory response in case of tumours.

The cell expansion market is thriving owing to the increased R&D activities in cell-based therapies, implementation of 3D cell culture techniques, growing investments by governments, rising collaborations among various biopharmaceutical industries accelerating innovations and development of integrated platforms, surging regulatory approvals, increased registration of cohorts in clinical trials and focus on utilizing single-use systems for reducing contamination risks.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cell Expansion Market

Artificial intelligence in cell expansion can be applied for various purposes such as for optimizing the conditions of cell culture with real-time monitoring from bioreactors which further allows for automated adjustments to the parameters such as nutrient levels and media flow rates for maximizing cell growth while maintaining the desired cell phenotypes. Moreover, AI can assist in predictive modelling for rapid cell expansion by analysing large datasets of cell culture parameters and in assessing cell quality by analysing cell images. This benefits in enhancing the scalability and production in cell expansion processes leading to improved cell yield with reduced development times and costs. Additionally, the rising collaborations between biotech and technological organizations is expanding the applications and market growth of AI in cell expansion.

For instance, in January 2025, Illumina Inc., a global leader in genomic sequencing and analysis, declared partnership with NVIDIA for advancing technology platforms in the analysis and interpretation of multiomics data further boosting the advancements in drug discovery, clinical research and genomics AI development.

Major Trends in the Cell Expansion Market

Rising Number of Cell Therapy Production Facilities:

The growing demand for cell-based therapies for developing innovative therapies and treatments for chronic diseases and rare disorders as well as the increased awareness towards personalized medicine fuels the expansion and market growth of cell therapy developing and manufacturing facilities in various regions across the globe. Furthermore, rising investments by various investors and government bodies for advancing R&D activities for cell-based therapies through clinical trials and designing of novel instruments as well as integrated platforms for enhancing the scalability and streamlining processes is driving the market growth.

Additionally, the shift towards outsourcing service providers such as Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) offering advanced cell therapy solutions expertise to companies lacking the infrastructure and capacity for large scale manufacturing helps in reducing time to market reach and developmental costs.

Increased Adoption of Automated Technologies:

Factors such as reduced costs and need for manpower with improved efficiency and reproducibility with the adoption of automated technologies in cell expansion drives the market growth. These technologies help in managing contamination risk and preserving cell viability. Moreover, automated technologies also facilitate large scale production with enhanced scalability and quality as well as assist in developing cell and gene therapy products while adhering to the stringent regulations.

Cell Expansion Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 22.14 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 61.81 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 12.09% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Cell Type, Application, and End-Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Regions Analysis:

U.S. Clinical Trials Market Size to Surpass USD 20.54 Bn by 2034

The U.S. cell expansion market size was valued at USD 6.28 billion in 2024 and is predicted to be worth around USD 20.54 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.58% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global cell expansion market in 2024. The market dominance of this region can be attributed to the rising investments in development of cell and gene therapy platforms for chronic diseases such as cancer and rare genetic conditions, presence of major market players, growing trend of outsourcing service providers, demand for precision medicine and involvement of government bodies.

• For instance, in February 2024, AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, invested $300 million for launching life-saving cell therapy platforms for critical cancer trials and future commercialization in the U.S. with its new cutting-edge facility in Rockville, Maryland.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative market growth over the forecast period. The market growth of this region can be linked to the rising expenditure on healthcare, supportive government policies and initiatives for developing regenerative medicine and advancing cell therapy research, expansion of biopharmaceutical industries, rising disposable incomes and growing demand for cell-based therapies.

Cell Expansion Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Analysis

The consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024 and is anticipated to stay dominant during the forecast period. The market growth of this segment is driven by the growing research in cell therapy development processes for several diseases, ongoing advancements in regenerative medicine, surging demand for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) grade consumables with the expansion of clinical trials and commercialization process, stem cell research and advancements in cell culture techniques as well as in development of novel cell expansion systems in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The instruments segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growing demand for cell and gene therapy products, rising investments for the R&D of advanced cell expansion instruments, increased adoption of automated and bioprocessing technologies, product launches, surge in number of clinical trials and focus on quality control for cell therapy products while adhering to the strict regulatory guidelines is anticipated to boost the market growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

For instance, in September 2024, PHC Corporation’s Biomedical Division, commercially launched LiCellMo which is a live cell metabolic analyser offering researchers with an enhanced complete picture of cell activity for research use in cell and gene therapies (CGT) by visualizing metabolic changes in cell cultures without interrupting the experiment for sampling.

Cell Type Analysis

The mammalian cells segment held the largest market share in 2024 and will continue to dominate the market in the predicted timeframe. The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to factors such as ongoing advancements in cell line development technologies, research activities focusing on developmental biology and interactions between genes and proteins, mitigated infection risks, increased emphasis on cell-based therapies clinical trials, surging demand for biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies and interferons, skin bioengineering and success in regenerative medicine development driving the potential of human stem cell research .

Application Analysis

The biopharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Rising patient volume suffering from chronic diseases, emergence of new biopharmaceutical companies, advancements in cell culture techniques such as 3D cell expansion methods, growing demand for personalized medicine, increased investments in R&D of cell therapies, integration of AI and supportive regulatory framework drive the market growth of this segment. For instance, 43 licensed cell and gene therapy products were approved by the Office of Therapeutic Products (OTP) of the U.S. FDA till December 2024.

The vaccine production segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The heightened awareness towards vaccination among the population, surging demand for safe and effective vaccines due to rising cases of infectious diseases, development of novel vaccine platforms such as mRNA vaccines and viral vector vaccines, improvements in vaccine delivery techniques like use of jet injector leading to increased acceptance, vaccination drives hosted by governments and growing regulatory approvals are expected to fuel the market growth of this segment in the imminent years. As of February 2025, the U.S. FDA has approved almost 100 vaccines licensed for use in the United States.

End-Use Analysis

The biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. The rising influence of medical tourism for providing quality healthcare in various regions across the globe, growing demand for biologics, expanding healthcare sector, strategic collaboration among pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms as well as research organizations, supportive government policies and surging demand for cell culture media fosters the market growth of this segment.

Additionally, the growing trends of outsourcing services offered by various organizations such as Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is driving innovation and entrepreneurship for various start-ups and upcoming biotechnology companies focused on developing advanced innovative solutions and technologies to cater the rising healthcare needs. These organizations offer various services such optimizing drug discovery and development process, streamlining manufacturing processes among others while adhering to GMP and quality standards imposed by the regulatory authorities at reduced costs and development times which further boosts the market growth.

Cell Expansion Market Top Companies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Corning, Inc.

• STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Terumo Bct, Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Takara Bio, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In February 2025, PHC Corporation, a Japanese subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation, signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with CCRM, a global, public-private partnership headquartered in Canada. The partnership aims working on the development of primary T-cell expansion culture process which will further boost the manufacturing of cell and gene therapy (CGT) products.

• In January 2025, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) declared a strategic partnership with FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific for accelerating the development of T cell expansion by utilizing Fujifilm’s PRIME-XV T Cell Expansion Media on Terumo BCT’s Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System thereby providing an optimized workflow solution.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Consumables

o Reagents, Media & Serum

o Other Consumables

• Culture Flasks and Accessories

o Tissue Culture Flasks

o Other Culture Flasks and Accessories

• Instruments

o Automated Cell Expansion Systems

o Bioreactors

o Other Instruments

By Cell Type

• Mammalian

o Human

• Animal

• Others

By Application

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Tissue Culture and Engineering

• Vaccine Production

• Drug Development

• Gene Therapy

• Cancer Research

• Stem Cell Research

• Others

By End-Use

• Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Institutes

• Cell Banks

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

