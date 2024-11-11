Cell Culture Vessels Market Size to Surpass USD 19.65 Billion by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global cell culture vessels market size is calculated at 4.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 19.65 billion by 2033 with a remarkable CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Cell Culture Vessels Market Key Takeaways

• North America accounted for the largest market share of 40.19% in 2023 for the cell culture vessel market.

• The Asia Pacific cell culture vessels market held highest CAGR of 17.84% over the forecast period.

• Based on product, the market is segmented into bags, flasks, plates, bottles, and others. The bags segment dominated the market with a share of 39.81% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

• The flasks segment is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period.

• Based on type, the market is segmented into reusable and single use. The single use segment dominated the market with a share of 70.98% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

• The reusable segment is expected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

• Based on end use, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and CMOs & CROs. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with a share of 47.09% in 2023.

• The CMOs & CROs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growing number of clinical trials for cell-based therapies, increased investment in research and development, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market growth.

The cell culture vessels market deals with closed containers used in plant tissue culture to create a controlled internal microenvironment for plantlets and influence their growth patterns by regulating factors such as protection from microorganisms, air exchange, and light quality. The market had a positive impact on various diseases.

This is attributed to the increased demand for research and development in vaccine development, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The emergence of these needs enhanced the innovation and therapeutics of cell culture technologies. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer significantly drives the market growth.

How Emphasis Over Personalized Medicine Supports the Industry?

In addition, researchers are now able to use organoids or primary cells derived from patients to test potential treatments and study disease mechanisms. Furthermore, the market is further attributed to the growing focus on personalized therapies and regenerative medicines, and steady advancements in cell culture technologies are anticipated to enhance the growth of the cell culture vessels market. Furthermore, collaborations and partnership activities are moderately established with pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, and research institutions to develop new technologies and drive innovation in the market.

Cell Culture Vessels Market Growth Factors

• The increasing focus on rapid testing and development of vaccines and treatments emphasized the demand for cell culture vessels contributed to propel the market growth.

• The increasing demand for research accelerates the need for specialized cell culture vessels that can support several types of experimental conditions and cell lines are expected to drive the market growth.

• The increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

• The rising advancements in personalized medicines, especially in precision oncology, have increased the demand for patient-centric cell cultures and models are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the cell culture vessels market.

Cell Culture Vessels Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2024 USD 5.36 billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 19.65 billion Growth rate CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2033 Actual data 2021 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2033 Report upated September 2024 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Type, End Use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; Thailand; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies; Merck KGaA; Greiner Bio-One International GmbH; Corning Incorporated; Wilson Wolf; DWK Life Sciences; Cell Culture Company, LLC; VWR International, LLC.; Danaher, Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Cell Culture Vessels Market Segment Insights

By Product Insights

Based on product, the market is segmented into bags, flasks, plates, bottles, and others. The bags segment dominated the market with a share of 39.81% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. The segment is attributed to the increasing preference for flexible and single-use bags in cell culture applications due to their cost-effectiveness, reduced risk of contamination, and ease of use. Bags are rapidly favored for their suitability in operating a type of application, from research to large-scale production.

• For instance, in March 2024, a scalable single-use bioreactor for pilot and GMP manufacturing, the launch of a novel SUPR system was announced by Getinge. It is more space-efficient, comes sterilized by gamma irradiation, and features larger versions of their lab-scale bioreactors. Such launches are further expected to drive the segment growth.

The flasks segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Flasks are widely used in laboratories for several applications such as experimentation, maintenance, and cell growth due to their compatibility with various laboratory processes and ability to support different types of cell cultures. Thus, increasing research and development activities is expected to drive the segment growth.

By Type Insights

Based on type, the market is segmented into reusable and single use. The single use segment dominated the market with a share of 70.98% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in production and research environments, which provide significant benefits such as lower operational costs and reduced risk of contamination.

• For instance, in August 2024, the expansion of its biopharma products was announced by Freudenberg Medical to include custom single-use assemblies, such as multi-inlet bottle caps, tubing assemblies, and Y-connector manifolds. These would be used in CGMP bioprocesses and labs for crucial fluid transfers. Thus, driving the segment growth.

The reusable segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is also attributed to the benefits of reusable cell culture vessels, such as their long-term cost efficiency and durability, thereby making them a better option for high-scale and large-scale applications.

By End Use Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with a share of 47.09% in 2023. Based on end use, the market is segmented into CMOs & CROs, academic & research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. This segment is fueled by the extensive use of cell culture vessels for drug production, development, and discovery. In addition, the high investment in research and development, combined with the increasing focus on personalized medicine and advanced therapies, is further boosting the segment growth.

The CROs & CMOs segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The increasing outsourcing of manufacturing and research by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to enhance segmental growth during the forecast period. In addition, the provision of services such as the manufacturing of cell-based therapies, preclinical and clinical trials, and drug discovery is contributing to the demand for the segment in the market.

By Regional Types

Established Healthcare: North America to Sustain Dominance

North America accounted for the largest market share of 40.19% in 2023 for the cell culture vessel market. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investments in research and development, and a robust biopharmaceutical industry. The leadership in the region in technological advancements and innovation, along with a supportive regulatory environment and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

The market for cell culture vessels is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period in the U.S. For instance, in July 2023, to expand its cell culture media production in Kansas, U.S., MilliporeSigma announced an investment of USD 25 million.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Asian Countries to Grow at the Rapid Pace

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is driven by growing demand for regenerative medicine and personalized therapies, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in biotechnology & pharmaceutical research. In addition, an expanding base of research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies and supportive government initiatives in the region are further boosting the market growth.

China Cell Culture Vessels Market Trends

China is a major country in the healthcare industry and is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The Chinese market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer, which is estimated to improve demand for various drugs. Thereby, increasing demand for cell culture vessels for drug development, clinical applications, and research, thus contributing to propelling the market growth in China.

Cell Culture Vessels Market Top Companies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• STEMCELL Technologies

• Merck KGaA

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

• Corning Incorporated

• Wilson Wolf

• DWK Life Sciences

• Cell Culture Company, LLC

• VWR International, LLC.

• Danaher

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Cell Culture Vessels Market Recent Developments

• In August 2024, the CultiMaxx Shelving System was launched by Thermo Scientific to increase the capacity of incubators using the four most common cell culture production vessels. According to their preferred methods, these Forma Steri-Cycle i250 CO2 and Heracell VIOS 250i incubators can support up to a 150% increase in G-Rex bioreactors without compromising performance. The aim behind this launch was to fit more batches and improve vessel accessibility for the following large vessels when using select Thermo Scientific CO2 incubators.

• In March 2024, the launch of the ambr® 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion bioreactor was announced by Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB). The aim behind this launch was to rapid cell culture perfusion process development to optimize the production of therapeutic antibodies.

• In February 2024, flags off India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel was launched by PM Modi worth more than Rs 17,000 cr in Tamil Nadu.

Cell Culture Vessels Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Cell Culture Vessels market.

By Product

• Bags

• Flasks

o T-flasks

o Spinner Flasks

o Gas Permeable Membrane Flasks

o Others

• Plates

• Bottles

• Others

By Type

• Reusable

• Single use

By End Use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• CMOs & CROs

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

