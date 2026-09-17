Catheter Precision Expands LockeT Commercialization Across Latin America Following Successful Launch in Brazil

LockeT Has Expanded to Six Hospitals in Brazil Since Its August Launch

Company Engages Experienced Cardiology Group to Support Expansion Across Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Additional Latin American Markets

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“Catheter Precision” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in cardiac electrophysiology, today announced the expansion of its LockeT commercialization efforts across Latin America following the product’s successful introduction in Brazil.

LockeT launched commercially in São Paulo in August through the Company’s distribution agreement with Ablacor and has since expanded to six hospitals in Brazil, with additional interest from healthcare institutions in the market.

Building on the initial traction in Brazil, Catheter Precision has expanded its relationship with an experienced cardiology group with extensive clinical knowledge and longstanding relationships throughout Latin America to support the Company’s continued commercial expansion across the region.

The Company is now pursuing opportunities to expand LockeT into additional Latin American markets, including Argentina, Chile and Colombia, as well as other countries throughout the region.

“The early response to LockeT in Brazil has been very encouraging and has given us confidence to broaden our efforts across Latin America,” said David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Catheter Precision. “Expanding to six hospitals in a relatively short period demonstrates the potential we see for LockeT internationally. We believe the clinical experience and established relationships of the cardiology group we are working with can be valuable as we introduce LockeT into additional markets throughout the region.”

Building on Early Commercial Traction in Brazil

Catheter Precision entered the Brazilian market through a distribution agreement with Ablacor, initially launching LockeT in São Paulo in August 2026.

Since that introduction, LockeT has expanded to six hospitals, providing the Company with an initial commercial foundation in one of Latin America’s largest healthcare markets.

The Company believes the early progress in Brazil provides a model for expanding LockeT’s international commercial presence across additional markets where electrophysiology procedures are performed.

Catheter Precision is now working with an experienced cardiology group with expertise in electrophysiology and established relationships throughout the region to support the next phase of that expansion.

The Company intends to build upon its presence in Brazil while pursuing commercial opportunities across Argentina, Chile, Colombia and additional markets throughout Latin America.

“Latin America represents an important opportunity for LockeT,” Jenkins continued. “Our focus is on building the market thoughtfully, working alongside experienced clinical groups and establishing strong relationships within each country we enter. Brazil was an important first step, and we are excited to continue expanding LockeT’s presence across the region.”

The expansion of LockeT in Latin America is part of Catheter Precision’s broader strategy to increase the international commercial reach of its cardiac electrophysiology product portfolio and establish relationships with physicians, hospitals and healthcare organizations in new markets.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company’s growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #