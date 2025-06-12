CAR T Cell Therapy Market Projected to Witness Massive Growth, Surging to USD 15.06 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Car T Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.99 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.06 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2025 to 2032. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy is a type of gene cell therapy in which the T cells are used to kill the cancer cells.There are basically three steps involve in CAR T cell therapy which included: collecting of T cells, engineering of T cells, and infusing the CAR T cells in human body.

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global CAR T cell therapy market size is forecast to grow from USD 3.99 Bn in 2025 to USD 15.06 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.9%.

By targeted antigen, CD19 segment is set to account for 86.5% of the global CAR T cell therapy market share in 2025.

North America CAR T cell therapy market is expected to be valued at around USD 2.74 Bn by 2032.

Europe will likely remain the second leading market for CAR T cell therapies over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest CAR T cell therapy market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register strong growth during the assessment period.

Rising Cancer Burden Spearheading Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest CAR T cell therapy market research highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the rising incidence of cancer types like leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

World Health Organization (WHO) projects global cancer cases to increase by around 77% by 2050, reaching over 35 million new cases annually. This dramatic spike in cancer burden is anticipated to create demand for CAR T cell therapies.

CAR T cell therapies are leading medical advances, aiding in the treatment of chronic diseases like cancer. Several CAR-T cell therapies have been already approved for blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. Their expanding applications will significantly boost CAR T cell therapy market growth.

High Cost of CAR-T Cell Therapies Limiting Market Growth

The future CAR T cell therapy market outlook looks promising, owing to rising incidence of cancer and growing demand for advanced cell-based therapies. However, high cost of CAR-T cell therapies remains a significant barrier to broader market growth.

CAR-T cell therapies are quite expensive. For example, CAR-T therapy Abecma costs about $419,500 per dose. This cost factor deters patients from opting for these advanced treatments, leading to reduced CAR T cell therapy market demand.

Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA have established rigorous safety and efficacy standards to ensure safety of cell-based therapies. Complying with these regulations requires significant time as well as resources, leading to delayed product launches.

Technological Advancements in Genetic Engineering Unlocking New Opportunities

Ongoing advancements in genetic engineering technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 are making CAR-T cell therapies more effective, precise, and safer. These innovations are paving the way for next-generation CAR-T treatments, opening new growth avenues for companies in the field.

Leading CAR T cell therapy companies are significantly increasing their R&D investments to accelerate the development of advanced cell therapies. This will help them to capitalize on emerging opportunities globally.

Several companies are now focused on creating next-gen CAR-T cell therapies targeting complex diseases. For example, in 2024, Caribou Biosciences initiated Phase I trials for its CRISPR-edited allogeneic CAR-T candidate, CB-011, aimed at treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Impact of AI on the CAR T Cell Therapy Market

Many industry players are using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize CAR design and predict patient responses. These advanced technologies also help them streamline CAR T cell therapy manufacturing as well as personalize treatment.

Emerging CAR T Cell Therapy Market Trends

Growing demand for personalized and highly effective cancer treatments is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. CAR T aligns well with this trend as it involves genetically modifying a patient’s own T cells to specifically target their cancer.

There is a rising trend toward developing allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies from healthy donors to overcome challenges like patient eligibility issues and manufacturing costs. This shift towards allogeneic CAR T cells will further boost the CAR T cell therapy market value in the coming years.

Promising clinical results of CAR-T cell therapies in treating hematological cancers are creating a fertile ground for the expansion of CAR T cell therapy market. FDA approvals of CAR-T therapies like Yescarta and Kymriah have further validated therapeutic potential of engineered T cells.

Analyst’s View

“The global CAR T cell therapy market is expected to witness robust growth, owing to rising incidence of cancer, growing demand for cell-based therapies, and increasing investments in cancer immunotherapy research and development,” said senior analyst Abhijeet Kale.

Current Events and Their Impact on the CAR T Cell Therapy Market

Event Description and Impact FDA Approval of Abecma for Earlier-Line Use (March 2024) Description : The FDA expanded approval of Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio’s Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) for use in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after two prior therapies. Impact: Major milestone as it moves CAR T therapy closer to frontline treatment; expected to double patient pool and significantly increase revenue potential for developers. Sparks competitive development for similar indications. Development of CRISPR-Edited CAR T Cells Description: Companies like CRISPR Therapeutics are striving to develop gene-edited CAR T therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Impact: Regulatory approval and clinical success of these next-generation CRISPR-edited CAR T therapies could significantly expand treatment accessibility, lower production costs, and boost market growth. China’s Regulatory Fast Track for CAR T (January 2025 Description : China’s NMPA introduced fast-track approval for innovative cell therapies including CAR T, especially for rare cancers. Impact : Increased local production and foreign partnerships with Chinese biotechs will accelerate market expansion.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in CAR T cell therapy market report:

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- CARsgenTherapeutics Co. Ltd

- Novartis AG

- Pfizer Inc.

- Aurora Biopharma

- Legend Biotech

- Bluebird bio, Inc.

- Gilead Sciences, Inc.

- Fate Therapeutics

- Mustang Bio

- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Developments

In June 2025, Gilead’s CAR-T cell therapy showed promising results in deadly brain cancer. This marks a potential breakthrough in the fight against aggressive glioblastomas.

In January 2025, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Qartemi (varnimcabtagene autoleucel) as the country’s second CAR‑T cell therapy. It is intended for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (B-NHL).

In March 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi as the first and only CAR T cell therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

Market Segmentation

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen:

o CD19

o BCMA

o HER2

o GD2

o CD20

o CD22

o CD30

o CD33

o HER1

o Others (CLDN18, etc.)

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Application:

o Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

o Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

o Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

o Follicular Lymphoma

o Mantle Cell Lymphoma

o Multiple Myeloma

o Glioblastoma

o Sarcoma

o Neuroblastoma

o Acute Myeloid Leukemia

o Breast Cancer

o Pancreatic Cancer

o Hepatocellular Carcinoma

o Colorectal Cancer

o Others (Gastric Cancer, etc.)

